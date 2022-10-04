After Florida was hit by Hurricane Ian, PAWS Chicago staffers drove down to Florida this past week in order to rescue 53 animals from crowded shelters, helping them to find a forever home in Chicago. PAWS Chicago volunteers rescued over 50 pets including dogs and cats, from shelters in areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian. The shelters still needed help, and that’s where PAWS stepped in, partnering with the Humane Society Naples in Collier County, bringing 12 dogs and 41 cats from Florida to the PAWS Medical Center in Chicago. The shelter in Naples operated as the headquarters for anyone looking to bring displaced pets into a safe environment. PAWS members were there to help, driving down to Florida early with rescue vans filled with supplies. Before the hurricane hit, the small crew’s mission involved trying to empty shelters directly within the path of the hurricane, in order to make room for any animals displaced over the next few days and weeks. As the shelters in Naples were either closed down due to damages or loss of power to the area, they also needed to prepare for the possible influx of displaced animals after the storm.

