Rogers Park Makes The Top 5 On List Of 50 Best Places To Live In US
A new list categorizing the top places in the U.S. to put down roots ranks Chicago’s Rogers Park as one of the top 5 choices. According to a recently released report from Money.com ranking the best places to live in the U.S., Rogers Park scores high. They use data based on a methodology to analyzed economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and additional factors in order to rank each spot. Ten of the locations on the list are in the Midwest, with two falling in the Chicago area. Though the number one spot on the list goes Atlanta Georgia, which Money.com notes is a ‘cultural behemoth’ with much to offer. There’s a lot to do in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Check out some of the top places, restaurants, and activities:
Displaced Pets Are Being Brought From Florida To Chicago Amidst Hurricane Ian Damage
After Florida was hit by Hurricane Ian, PAWS Chicago staffers drove down to Florida this past week in order to rescue 53 animals from crowded shelters, helping them to find a forever home in Chicago. PAWS Chicago volunteers rescued over 50 pets including dogs and cats, from shelters in areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian. The shelters still needed help, and that’s where PAWS stepped in, partnering with the Humane Society Naples in Collier County, bringing 12 dogs and 41 cats from Florida to the PAWS Medical Center in Chicago. The shelter in Naples operated as the headquarters for anyone looking to bring displaced pets into a safe environment. PAWS members were there to help, driving down to Florida early with rescue vans filled with supplies. Before the hurricane hit, the small crew’s mission involved trying to empty shelters directly within the path of the hurricane, in order to make room for any animals displaced over the next few days and weeks. As the shelters in Naples were either closed down due to damages or loss of power to the area, they also needed to prepare for the possible influx of displaced animals after the storm.
A Huge ‘Hunter’s Moon’ Will Light Up Chicago Skies This Weekend
The first full moon of the northern hemisphere’s fall season will rise into a twilight sky this coming weekend. The “Hunter’s Moon”, as it is called, will rise in the east just after sunset and shine brightly all night before setting in the west close to sunrise. The moon will reach peak illumination at 5:54 pm Central Daylight Time on Sunday, October 9 though it will be below the horizon at this time so the optimum time to see it in Chicago will be just after sunset on Sunday, October 9 with a second viewing possible after sunset on Monday, October 10. According to timeanddate.com the sun will set at 6:20 pm CDT before the moon rises at 6:28 pm this coming Sunday and on Monday the moon will then set at 07:39 am before rising again at 6:51 pm after a 6:16 pm sunset. PASS IT ON: The next full Moon arrives this coming Sunday night! During the month of October, this Moon is known as the Full Hunter’s Moon. Photo courtesy of Bobby Duehring. #Moon #Space pic.twitter.com/HJ2MgQ3HpS
These Are The Best Places To Get Spooky Halloween-Themed Drinks In Chicago
Halloween is only a few weeks away and we’re all about embracing the haunted feels. From ghouls to ghosts and more, there are a few hot spots for anyone looking to indulge in a cute-themed cocktail with friends. Keep reading for more info: Situated in a boutique hotel, the chic restaurant isn’t the first place you’d expect to order a drink served in a skull. The tiki-inspired spot has a drink dubbed ‘The Black Hole Sun’ the tequila-inspired drink is complete with Mezcal, grapefruit, lime, and activated charcoal. Grab a table, take in the cool lights, and embrace the spooky season. Address: 2018 W North Ave. Chicago, IL 60647 This Halloween-themed extravaganza comes with three floors of scares, along with a sit-down area for food and drinks. Situated inside a haunted house, take a break from the jump scares with a serving of spooky snacks and cocktails. The menu is packed with delicious bites and sugar-coated drinks like the Monster Mash, topped with eyeball candies, Jell-O shot syringes, and more.
Lincoln Park Wine Fest Returns This Weekend For Its 6th Year
If you’re looking for some laid-back, wholesome, yet boozy plans this weekend, Lincoln Park might just have the answer. From tomorrow at 5 pm the Lincoln Park Wine Fest returns for its 2022 edition prompting Chicagoans around the city to assemble their partners in wine and make sure plenty of pour decisions are made for the beloved festival’s 6th year. This year’s wine fest will once again feature live music, vendors, and a wide variety of top-notch wine from a diverse array of winemakers. Red, white, rosé, sparkling – pick your poison and celebrate the start of fall. Taking place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, seasoned sommeliers and brand ambassadors will be offering information on the broad range of wines while artisanal vendors and food pavilions are there to ensure that there is food to eat and finely crafted products to browse. “Fall’s cool breezes will celebrate the glorious grape when, for the sixth year, the annual wine happening that is Lincoln Park Wine Fest transforms tranquil Jonquil Park into an open-air market featuring wine and food pavilions. The highlight is ticketed wine tastings where scores of varietals will be showcased.” reads the Lincoln Park Wine Fest page.
A New Wine Bar And All-Day Cafe Opens In Bucktown Today
A newly opened restaurant, Pompette, is filled with wine, morning pastries, and plenty of delicious eats, all coming from the minds of three Chicago chefs. The all-day cafe opens today with a rotating menu of European-inspired dishes meant to pair well with wine and be shared amongst friends and family. As for who’s behind the chic new spot? That would be the incredible trio of chefs: Ashlee Aubin (Alinea, Wood, and Salero), Katie Wasielewski (Pub Royale), and Aaron Patten (Acadia, Moody Tongue). They’ve known each other since 2012, working together over the years and through different jobs. The restaurant itself,...
Iconic Chicago Staples Lou Malnati’s and Portillo’s Collaborate On A Unique Pizza Available Now
Introducing the most Chicago collaboration in history thus far. Everyone knows Lou Malnati’s and Portillo’s, two Chicago restaurants famous for their pizza and Italian beef hotdogs. Is it really surprising that the two joints have come together to create a signature dish? Not really. Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza is perfectly aligned, an inspired collaboration with endless cheese. The pizza features Lou Malnati’s signature flaky crust, tomatoes, and Wisconsin cheese– of course– and is topped with Portillo’s slow-roasted Italian beef. There are two varieties available: a sweet pepper-topped pie or a spicy giardiniera option. Order both if you want, but beware...
Pete Davidson Launches Taco Bell’s New All-Day Breakfast Pop-Up In Wrigleyville
Taco Bell recently ran a new ad starring comedian Pete Davidson in which he apologizes for the chain’s breakfast menu. The humorous commercial sparked an idea now making its way to Chicago. A breakfast-centric Taco Bell popup is in the works at the popular Wrigleyville location. ‘The Apology’ ad stars Davidson and shows him apologizing for the bizarre breakfast items of the past– from waffle tacos to the biscuit taco and other interesting combinations, the chain has been known to go a bit far in its quest to capture customer’s attention. From October 20 to 23 head to Wrigleyville’s Taco Bell Cantina (1107 W. Addison Street) where the restaurant will become “the Bell Breakfast” complete with all-day breakfast items. As for the popup itself, it’s sure to follow the line in the commercial– creating a place filled with only ‘breakfast crunch things.’ The menu promises to be simple, a breakfast wrap with hash browns, and other classic items.
A New Otherworldly Bar ‘After’ Is Opening At The End Of The Month
Chef Curtis Duffy and wine director Michael Muser are opening a futuristic bar located next door to their ultra-successful two Michelin star tasting menu-centric restaurant, Ever (1330 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 6060). Their brand new venture, After, focuses on the after-dinner scene. Opening in October as a bar and private event space. The inspiration for the bar came after wine director Muser noticed diners looking for a nightlife option after leaving the hot dinner spot. This isn’t Duffy and Muser’s first run, either, as they co-owned Grace, a three-star Michelin restaurant that closed five years ago. As they already owned some unused space, they decided to move forward with a bar. After could be considered a continuation of Ever, as they worked with Lawton Stanley Architects, the same designers that created Ever’s abstract and futuristic feel. There are multiple spots to choose from– the bar of course, but don’t miss out on the insulated hightop or low-top booths. For an extra relaxing evening, book a spot in the Fireplace Room, a twist on the modern library complete with a burning fireplace.
60 Wonderful Things To Do In Chicago This October
With the Autumn Equinox and Chicago’s breathtaking Chicagohenge spectacle now behind us, October is here and we have a month of Chicago in fall ahead. Rather than looking over our shoulders melancholically at the passing of summer, we can look ahead at what is arguably Chicago’s most beautiful month. From here on out the city’s aesthetics begin to peak as a hundred shades of autumnal color befall Chicago. The air is cool and crisp, the sun is still warm in the afternoons, and there is plenty of fall fun taking place. Plus, Halloween is hiding around the corner. From pumpkin picking and spiked ciders to haunted houses and spooky spectacles, here is our list of the top October activities to do in and around Chicago!
The Museum Of Ice Cream Is Transforming Into The Museum Of I-Scream For Halloween
Chicago’s Museum of Ice Cream has transformed for a month-long October celebration leading up to Halloween. The immersive experience, which spans 13,500 square feet of The Shops of Tribune Tower, opened in July of this year and features 14 interactive installations reimagined just for the Windy City. In addition to the famed sprinkle pool, a mini-golf course, and a plethora of ice cream-themed features and snacks the museum will now offer limited-time activations, exclusive festive flavors, and trick-or-treating including “the most shocking, unexpected tricks and the absolute sweetest, magical treats.” Running from September 30 through October 31, 2022, all ages and flavors are invited to dress up and rediscover what it’s like to be a kid again in the only Willy Wonka-style wonderland in the Midwest. According to the official release “I-Scream visitors will receive an ice cream mask and treat bag to collect unlimited candy as they melt into a world of pink skeletons, happy jack-o-lanterns, and legen-dairy limited-time games, tricks, and treats!” Visitors will be greeted by a ringmaster upon arrival who will provide them with their trick-or-treating bags before directing them to cauldrons full of candy situated throughout the museum.
Celebrate National Coffee Day Today With These Free Promotions
Today is National Coffee Day and while coffee connoisseurs consider that to be every day, it really is an actual holiday. Falling on September 29th, there’s a whole brew of great deals out there to celebrate. Today only. loyal Dunkin’ members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase through the DD Perks loyalty program. Find the closest Dunkin’ to you right here. Get a drip coffee for $1 or a cold brew for $3 all day long. Plus, if you’re looking to receive a bonus offer, text BEATRIX to 70717 to join the mobile text club. Participants must join by Wednesday, September 28 to receive the offer. Customers can alsp enter an Instagram giveaway to win a free month of coffee! Find your local shop here.
Chicago Has Been Named The Best Beer City In The US By A Recent Study
After Chicago was last year named the 3rd best beer city in the country, another survey has recognized our great city as a beer utopia this year crowning it the best destination in the United States for beer lovers. HomeToGo, the marketplace with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals, recently ranked the best beer destinations in the U.S. putting together a 2022 Beer Lovers Index featuring seventeen cities from fourteen different states. The shortlist used information from openbrewerydb.org, the brewers association, and state craft beer sales & production statistics to analyze the affordability and availability of top-rated beer in...
The Free ‘World Music Festival Chicago’ Returns Today For Its 22nd Year
Music is universal, and what better way to celebrate than by hearing award-winning artists from around the world perform? It’s all possible at the World Music Festival. Presented by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, the citywide, multi-venue festival features over 30 artists and ensembles. In total, the festival represents 22 countries and regions from around the world. Starting today September 30th, and going on until October 9th, experience an array of live performances at stunning venues across the city. This year, celebrate 10 years of Ragamala– the most extensive all-night presentation of live Indian classical music in...
A New Vegan Restaurant Serving 100% Plant-Based Food Opens Today In River North
An upscale 100% plant-based restaurant is opening in River North today. Planta Queen serves everything from sushi made from dehydrated watermelon, avocado lime tartare, cauliflower tots and so much more. Now available to try in River North, whether you go for the Singapore noodles or try out the truffle mushroom udon, there’s something for everyone on this expansive, vegan-friendly menu. Serving a fusion menu founded on plant-based ingredients defines Planta Queen, founder and CEO Steven Salam isn’t looking to replace the steak and seafood restaurants but wants to introduce people to the delicious nature of plant-inspired options. With already successful...
A Horror-Filled Black Lagoon Pop-Up Is Coming To The Dandy Crown This October
A Halloween pop-up bar is coming to The Dandy Crown. Aptly titled Black Lagoon, the goth metal-inspired event brings cult horror to the Windy City. The Black Lagoon is premiering in nine cities across the US, bringing macabre to your favorite bar. The event will run through Halloween and make its debut at The Dandy Crown on October 3rd. Serving cocktails, spirits, and tons of spooky feels, the idea is helmed by Erin Hayes (Chicago’s Lost Lake, and Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles) and Kelsey Ramage (Trash Collective and Toronto’s soon-to-open Supernova), two industry experts– bringing together macabre, goth,...
Chicago Chefs Are Coming Together To Host A Fundraising Dinner For Hurricane Fiona Relief Efforts In Puerto Rico
Over 30 Chicago chefs are teaming up to host a fundraiser dinner this Wednesday, all in benefit relief efforts to aid in recovery assistance after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico. Aptly titled Chicago Chefs Cook for Puerto Rico, the event, which runs from 6 to 9 PM. will feature plenty of live entertainment, food, and cocktails at the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture. After Hurricane Fiona left residents of Puerto Rico without power, damaging crops and causing a significant impact on their agriculture industry, the Green City Market-affiliated chefs, who have come together to raise money for...
These Cute Cabins With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows Are Coming To Starved Rock State Park This Fall
Chicago’s wealth of opportunity and world-class social scene means that many of us become all too comfortable passing week on week in the Windy City and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony. With a plethora of parks and our wonderful lakefront, it can be easy to take in those little doses of nature and feel like we need not venture elsewhere while at the same time, in our digitally-dominated era, Netflix and other such platforms offer all the escapism we need after a long day at work. No matter how much we love Chicago, breaking away from...
Here’s How To Track Where and When Fall Foliage Will Peak In Chicago
One of the best parts of autumn has to be the vibrant leaves that color the trees and eventually litter the ground. For any leaf enthusiast or casual observers out there— this one’s for you! Keep track of the peak foliage with the 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction Map. Thought of as the ultimate way to track the changing leaves, the foliage predictor has all the info you’re looking for. The interactive guide, brought to you from Smokymountains.com, shows visitors when trees will hit their peak autumn foliage across the U.S. To make as accurate as possible predictions, the site uses an algorithm of millions of data points sourced from governmental and non-governmental sites (like the Atmospheric Administration). By rounding up everything from yearly precipitation, to peak observation trends, and historical temperatures, the tracker analyzes the data before making its best prediction.
New York Times Has Ranked Two Chicago Restaurants Among The 50 Most Exciting In The Country
Chicago’s prowess as a culinary heavyweight requires no rhapsody. Boasting food from all corners of the world and some of the best chefs and restaurateurs around, the Windy City’s food scene is up there with some of the best on the planet. There’s no surprise then, that Chicago’s culinary outfits are consistently picking up accolades like being awarded Michelin Guide stars or being recognized in the James Beard Awards which were this summer held in Chicago. The latest critical behemoth to acknowledge Chicago among the very best is the New York Times which this week named two Chicagoan ventures in its list of the 50 most exciting restaurants in the United States. New York Times representatives traveled far and wide “from Oklahoma City to Juncos, Puerto Rico, to Orcas Island off the coast of Washington State.”
