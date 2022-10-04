ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenagers held after boy, 14, stabbed to death in Gateshead

By Mark Brown North of England correspondent
The Guardian
 3 days ago

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Gateshead.

Northumbria police said another 14-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police officers were alerted by the ambulance service shortly after 8pm on Monday to a report of a seriously injured teenage boy on the Springwell estate in Gateshead.

Emergency services attended the scene and located the boy, who, police said, had suffered an injury “consistent with having been caused by a bladed article”. He was taken to hospital where he died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The incident is understood to have taken place in the Whitehills nature park, which has been cordoned off since Monday night. A large police presence was still at the site.

The boy was said by locals to be a promising young footballer who was popular with his school friends.

One resident, who asked not to be named, talked about the effect it had had on the estate.

“It’s been really sombre today,” they said. “My son plays outside in the street, and it’s sad. You don’t expect it to happen where you live. It’s the fear for our kids.

“It’s always been really good round here but we have had a couple of incidents in the six-week holidays with teenagers acting out, but it’s not usually like this.”

Floral tributes were placed at the entrance to the park. One read: “Words can’t even explain how much my heart broke when I found out you were passed away, you were an amazing friend to many and we all loved having you as a friend. You had the best music and the most contagious smile. You are loved and missed by many.”

As well as the 14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder, a 13-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both remain in police custody.

Police have appealed for people not to speculate on social media about what happened.

Speaking outside Northumbria police headquarters in Newcastle, Chief Supt Helena Barron said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are very much with the victim’s family and the wider community who have all been impacted by this devastating loss. We would ask for privacy for them at this time.

“We will have additional police resources in the area today and in the coming days to provide reassurance to our communities and to offer support to all those who have been affected.”

She said the police were determined to find out exactly what happened and a full investigation was ongoing but she would not be drawn on any of the circumstances of the stabbing or on whether anyone else was being sought in connection with the investigation.

“Incidents of this nature are very rare in our area and we are determined to work with our partners to prevent such incidents and bring offenders to justice.”

Barron said the boy’s family were “truly devastated”. She added: “We do have specialist resources supporting the family and clearly with the age of the boy involved there will be a wider impact on the community and we are putting additional support in place.

“We would ask the public not to speculate on details of the investigation. What might seem like an innocent post on social media to you could in reality disrupt an ongoing investigation and cause further upset to the family of the victim.

Kim McGuinness, Northumbria's police and crime commissioner.

“We would ask that if you did see something or have information in relation to what has happened, please come forward directly to officers.”

Kim McGuinness, Northumbria’s police and crime commissioner, said: “It’s devastating that our region has lost another young person to serious violence, and my thoughts are with the victim’s family who will be experiencing unimaginable pain.

“This should never have happened and it now sits with our police to carry out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances that have led to the senseless loss of a young life.

“I recognise the shock and concern that will no doubt be felt across local communities and I know officers will be on hand to offer reassurance.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria police via the Tell Us Something page of the force’s website or by calling 101, quoting log NP-20221003-0995.

The Guardian

