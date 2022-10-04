Read full article on original website
TumorMet: A repository of tumor metabolic networks derived from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models
Studies about the metabolic alterations during tumorigenesis have increased our knowledge of the underlying mechanisms and consequences, which are important for diagnostic and therapeutic investigations. In this scenario and in the era of systems biology, metabolic networks have become a powerful tool to unravel the complexity of the cancer metabolic machinery and the heterogeneity of this disease. Here, we present TumorMet, a repository of tumor metabolic networks extracted from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models, as a benchmark for graph machine learning algorithms and network analyses. This repository has an extended scope for use in graph classification, clustering, community detection, and graph embedding studies. Along with the data, we developed and provided Met2Graph, an R package for creating three different types of metabolic graphs, depending on the desired nodes and edges: Metabolites-, Enzymes-, and Reactions-based graphs. This package allows the easy generation of datasets for downstream analysis.
Effect of ultrasonic vibration on forming force and forming quality in micro-punching with a flexible punch
In this paper, a special ultrasonic microforming method, Micro Ultrasonic thin Sheetmetal Forming using molten plastic as a flexible punch (short as Micro-USF), was used to conduct micro-punching experiments on stainless steel sheet with thickness of 10Â Î¼m and 20Â Î¼m. The influence of ultrasonic vibration on forming force and forming quality were investigated. The experimental results showed that the forming force required for punching thin sheet metal decreased gradually as the ultrasonic time or ultrasonic power increased. By applying the ultrasonic vibration effect, the forming force could be decreased dramatically and the maximum value of forming force drop could reach 86%. Moreover, with the application of ultrasonic vibration, the size accuracy and shape accuracy of micro-holes could be increased by 36.92% and 22.65%, but the cross-section quality of micro-holes were not significantly improved.
Search and processing of Holliday junctions within long DNA by junction-resolving enzymes
Resolution of Holliday junctions is a critical intermediate step of homologous recombination in which junctions are processed by junction-resolving endonucleases. Although binding and cleavage are well understood, the question remains how the enzymes locate their substrate within long duplex DNA. Here we track fluorescent dimers of endonuclease I on DNA, presenting the complete single-molecule reaction trajectory for a junction-resolving enzyme finding and cleaving a Holliday junction. We show that the enzyme binds remotely to dsDNA and then undergoes 1D diffusion. Upon encountering a four-way junction, a catalytically-impaired mutant remains bound at that point. An active enzyme, however, cleaves the junction after a few seconds. Quantitative analysis provides a comprehensive description of the facilitated diffusion mechanism. We show that the eukaryotic junction-resolving enzyme GEN1 also undergoes facilitated diffusion on dsDNA until it becomes located at a junction, so that the general resolution trajectory is probably applicable to many junction resolving enzymes.
Switchable unidirectional waves on mono- and diatomic metamaterials
We demonstrate switchable unidirectional propagation of slow waves of coupling within a metamaterial array of strongly coupled elements. We predict theoretically and verify experimentally that the direction of propagation of magnetoinductive waves for any chosen excitation pattern is dictated by the dispersion relations, with forward and backward waves propagating in opposite directions along a chain of meta-atoms. We further prove that the same fundamental phenomenon of direction selectivity due to the forward/backward wave nature is not limited to magnetoinductive waves: we predict analytically and verify numerically the same selective unidirectional signal propagation occurring in nanostructured metamaterial arrays with purely electric coupling. Generalising our method of unidirectional waveguiding to a diatomic magnetoinductive array featuring both forward-wave and backward-wave dispersion branches, switchable unidirectional signal propagation is achieved with distinct frequency bands with opposite directions of signal propagation. Finally, by expanding our technique of selective unidirectional waveguiding to a 2D metasurface, a selective directional control of waves in two dimensions is demonstrated opening up possibilities for directional wireless signal transfer via magnetoinductive surfaces. The observed phenomenon is analogous to polarisation-controlled near-field interference for unidirectional guiding of surface plasmon-polaritons.
Spontaneous activity patterns in human motor cortex replay evoked activity patterns for hand movements
Spontaneous brain activity, measured with resting state fMRI (R-fMRI), is correlated among regions that are co-activated by behavioral tasks. It is unclear, however, whether spatial patterns of spontaneous activity within a cortical region correspond to spatial patterns of activity evoked by specific stimuli, actions, or mental states. The current study investigated the hypothesis that spontaneous activity in motor cortex represents motor patterns commonly occurring in daily life. To test this hypothesis 15 healthy participants were scanned while performing four different hand movements. Three movements (Grip, Extend, Pinch) were ecological involving grip and grasp hand movements; one control movement involving the rotation of the wrist was not ecological and infrequent (Shake). They were also scanned at rest before and after the execution of the motor tasks (resting-state scans). Using the task data, we identified movement-specific patterns in the primary motor cortex. These task-defined patterns were compared to resting-state patterns in the same motor region. We also performed a control analysis within the primary visual cortex. We found that spontaneous activity patterns in the primary motor cortex were more like task patterns for ecological than control movements. In contrast, there was no difference between ecological and control hand movements in the primary visual area. These findings provide evidence that spontaneous activity in human motor cortex forms fine-scale, patterned representations associated with behaviors that frequently occur in daily life.
Multivalent binding kinetics resolved by fluorescence proximity sensing
Multivalent protein interactors are an attractive modality for probing protein function and exploring novel pharmaceutical strategies. The throughput and precision of state-of-the-art methodologies and workflows for the effective development of multivalent binders is currently limited by surface immobilization, fluorescent labelling and sample consumption. Using the gephyrin protein, the master regulator of the inhibitory synapse, as benchmark, we exemplify the application of Fluorescence proximity sensing (FPS) for the systematic kinetic and thermodynamic optimization of multivalent peptide architectures. High throughput synthesis of +100 peptides with varying combinatorial dimeric, tetrameric, and octameric architectures combined with direct FPS measurements resolved on-rates, off-rates, and dissociation constants with high accuracy and low sample consumption compared to three complementary technologies. The dataset and its machine learning-based analysis deciphered the relationship of specific architectural features and binding kinetics and thereby identified binders with unprecedented protein inhibition capacity; thus, highlighting the value of FPS for the rational engineering of multivalent inhibitors.
Reputation effects drive the joint evolution of cooperation and social rewarding
People routinely cooperate with each other, even when cooperation is costly. To further encourage such pro-social behaviors, recipients often respond by providing additional incentives, for example by offering rewards. Although such incentives facilitate cooperation, the question remains how these incentivizing behaviors themselves evolve, and whether they would always be used responsibly. Herein, we consider a simple model to systematically study the co-evolution of cooperation and different rewarding policies. In our model, both social and antisocial behaviors can be rewarded, but individuals gain a reputation for how they reward others. By characterizing the game's equilibria and by simulating evolutionary learning processes, we find that reputation effects systematically favor cooperation and social rewarding. While our baseline model applies to pairwise interactions in well-mixed populations, we obtain similar conclusions under assortment, or when individuals interact in larger groups. According to our model, rewards are most effective when they sway others to cooperate. This view is consistent with empirical observations suggesting that people reward others to ultimately benefit themselves.
Effectiveness of enzymatic hydrolysis for reducing the allergenic potential of legume by-products
The interest in agri-food residues and their valorization has grown considerably, and many of them are today considered to be valuable, under-exploited sources of different compounds and notably proteins. Despite the beneficial properties of legumes by-products, there are also some emerging risks to consider, including their potential allergenicity. In this work the immunoreactivity of chickpea, pea, and white bean by-products was assessed, and whether the production of enzymatic hydrolysates can be an effective strategy to reduce this allergenic potential. The results presented clearly indicate that the efficiency of this strategy is strongly related to the enzyme used and the food matrix. All legume by-products showed immunoreactivity towards serum of legume-allergic patients. Hydrolysates from alcalase did not show residual immunoreactivity for chickpea and green pea, whereas hydrolysates from papain still presented some immunoreactivity. However, for white beans, the presence of antinutritional factors prevented a complete hydrolysis, yielding a residual immunoreactivity even after enzymatic hydrolysis with alcalase.
Past and present giant viruses diversity explored through permafrost metagenomics
Giant viruses are abundant in aquatic environments and ecologically important through the metabolic reprogramming of their hosts. Less is known about giant viruses from soil even though two of them, belonging to two different viral families, were reactivated from 30,000-y-old permafrost samples. This suggests an untapped diversity of Nucleocytoviricota in this environment. Through permafrost metagenomics we reveal a unique diversity pattern and a high heterogeneity in the abundance of giant viruses, representing up to 12% of the sum of sequence coverage in one sample. Pithoviridae and Orpheoviridae-like viruses were the most important contributors. A complete 1.6"‰Mb Pithoviridae-like circular genome was also assembled from a 42,000-y-old sample. The annotation of the permafrost viral sequences revealed a patchwork of predicted functions amidst a larger reservoir of genes of unknown functions. Finally, the phylogenetic reconstructions not only revealed gene transfers between cells and viruses, but also between viruses from different families.
Author Correction: Dislocation exhaustion and ultra-hardening of nanograined metals by phase transformation at grain boundaries
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33257-1, published online 17 September 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgements, in which the grant number for National Natural Science Foundation of China was previously incorrectly given as '55001166'. The correct version states '52001166' in place of '55001166'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Application of the 2-deoxyglucose scaffold as a new chiral probe for elucidation of the absolute configuration of secondary alcohols
Herein, we present the application of 2-deoxy-d-glucose derivatives as chiral probes for elucidation of the absolute configuration of chiral secondary alcohols. The probes are attached to the studied molecules via glycosylation reaction and the resulting products are examined by a set of standard 2D NMR experiments. The absolute configuration of an oxymethine carbon atom binding the probe is established on a basis of a set of diagnostic dipolar couplings (NOEs/ROEs). These correlations may be considered diagnostic due to a pronounced lack of conformational freedom of the formed glycosidic linkage. While the chance for an observation of the diagnostic signals is the highest when the resulting glycoside in an Î±-anomer. 2-deoxy-d-glucose was selected as a probe of choice since is it known to strongly prefer the formation of Î±-glycosides.
Combined transcriptome and metabolite profiling analyses provide insights into the chronic toxicity of carbaryl and acetamiprid to Apis mellifera larvae
Despite many studies have revealed that developing honey bee (Apis mellifera) larvae are posting a high risk on exposure to insecticides, the toxicology information on bee larvae remain limited. The present study demonstrated the first assessment of the effects of no observed adverse effect concentration (NOAEC) of carbaryl (CR) and acetamiprid (ACE) on transcriptome and metabolome in honeybee larvae reared in vitro. Chronic exposure to carbaryl caused transcriptional disorders associated with oxidative stress. In addition, a series of metabolic homeostasis were disrupted by carbaryl stress, such amino acid metabolism, purine and pyrimidine metabolism and flavone and flavonol biosynthesis. The activities of enzymic biomarkers including GST, P450, CAT, AChE and SOD were not influenced by ACE stress, while the CR exposure slightly decreased the activity of CAT and SOD. Our results clearly show that ACE and CR display different potential to modulate transcriptome and metabolome associated with their different toxicity against bee larvae.
Characteristics and treatment response of polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy in highly myopic eyes
To compare the characteristics and treatment responses of polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy (PCV) between highly myopic and non-highly myopic eyes. This retrospective cohort study included patients diagnosed with PCV at the clinic of National Taiwan University Hospital between 2013 and 2019. The diseased eyes were grouped per refractive error and axial length at diagnosis. Imaging data were used to retrieve the PCV characteristics, and electronic medical records were used to retrieve the treatment responses.
Using intrinsic properties of quantum dots to provide additional security when uniquely identifying devices
Unique identification of optical devices is important for anti-counterfeiting. Physical unclonable functions (PUFs), which use random physical characteristics for authentication, are advantageous over existing optical solutions, such as holograms, due to the inherent asymmetry in their fabrication and reproduction complexity. However, whilst unique, PUFs are potentially vulnerable to replication and simulation. Here we introduce an additional benefit of a small modification to an established model of nanoparticle PUFs by using a second measurement parameter to verify their authenticity. A randomly deposited array of quantum dots is encapsulated in a transparent polymer, forming a tag. Photoluminescence is measured as a function of excitation power to assess uniqueness as well as the intrinsic nonlinear response of the quantum material. This captures a fingerprint, which is non-trivial to clone or simulate. To demonstrate this concept practically, we show that these tags can be read using an unmodified smartphone, with its built-in flash for excitation. This development over constellation-style optical PUFs paves the way for more secure, facile authentication of devices without requiring complex fabrication or characterisation techniques.
Retraction Note to: RIPK3 interactions with MLKL and CaMKII mediate oligodendrocytes death in the developing brain
Retraction to: Cell Death and Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/cddis.2017.54, published online 23 February 2017. The Editors have retracted this article. Concerns have been raised regarding a number of figures, specifically:. Figure 7a: there appear to be a number of repeating features in the bottom four panels. Figure 7b: there appear to be...
Random forest incorporating ab-initio calculations for corrosion rate prediction with small sample Al alloys data
Corrosion jeopardizes the materials longevity and engineering safety, hence the corrosion rate needs to be forecasted so as to better guide materials selection. Although field exposure experiments are dependable, the prohibitive cost and their time-consuming nature make it difficult to obtain large dataset for machine learning. Here, we propose a strategy Integrating Ab-initio Calculations with Random Forest (IACRF) to optimize the model, thereby estimating the corrosion rate of Al alloys in diverse environments. Based on the thermodynamic assessment of the secondary phases, the ab-initio calculation quantities, especially the work function, significantly improved the prediction accuracy with respect to small-sample Al alloys corrosion dataset. To build a better generic prediction model, the most accessible and effective features are identified to train IACRF. Finally, the independent field exposure experiments in Southeast Asia have proven the generalization ability of IACRF in which the average prediction accuracy is improved up to 91%.
Avoiding interpretational pitfalls in fluorescence imaging of the brain
Fluorescent sensors of molecular activity have revolutionized our knowledge of the brain. However, their signals report a reaction between the target and the sensor molecules rather than the activity of interest per se. Thus, understanding the location, sensitivity and imaging environment of a sensor should help to avoid misinterpretation of its readout.
Microbial biosignature preservation in carbonated serpentine from the Samail Ophiolite, Oman
Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 231 (2022) Cite this article. Serpentinization is a geological process involving the interaction of water and ultramafic rock, the chemical byproducts of which can serve as an energy source for microbial communities. Although serpentinite systems are known to host active microbial life, it is unclear to what extent fossil evidence of these communities may be preserved over time. Here we report the detection of biosignatures preserved in a mineralized fracture within drill cores from the Samail Ophiolite in Oman. Two varieties of filamentous structures were identified in association with iron oxide precipitates. The first type are interpreted as likely microbial remains, while the second type are recognized as potentially microbiological dubiofossils. Additionally, laminated structures composed of carbon and nitrogen rich material were identified and interpreted as having a microbially-associated origin. Our observations affirm the potential to detect subsurface microbial communities within serpentinizing environments and highlight a unique taphonomic window to preserve evidence of rock-hosted life.
Suppression of obesity by melatonin through increasing energy expenditure and accelerating lipolysis in mice fed a high-fat diet
Melatonin promotes brown adipose tissue (BAT) activity, leading to body mass reduction and energy expenditure. However, the mechanisms governing these beneficial effects are not well-established. This study aimed to assess the effects of (1) melatonin on BAT and energy metabolism, and (2) fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) in BAT-mediated thermogenesis.
Mitochondrial event as an ultimate step in ferroptosis
In ferroptosis, the roles of mitochondria have been controversial. To explore the role of mitochondrial events in ferroptosis, we employed mitochondrial DNA-depleted Ï0 cells that are resistant to cell death due to enhanced expression of antioxidant enzymes. Expression of mitochondrial-type GPx4 (mGPx4) but no other forms of GPx4 was increased in SK-Hep1 Ï0 cells. Likely due to high mGPx4 expression, SK-Hep1 Ï0 cells were resistant to ferroptosis by erastin inhibiting xCT channel. In contrast, SK-Hep1 Ï0 cells were susceptible to cell death by a high concentration of RSL3 imposing ferroptosis by GPx4 inhibition. Accumulation of cellular ROS and oxidized lipids was observed in erastin- or RSL3-treated SK-Hep1 Ï+ cells but not in erastin-treated SK-Hep1 Ï0 cells. Mitochondrial ROS and mitochondrial peroxidized lipids accumulated in SK-Hep1 Ï+ cells not only by RSL3 but also by erastin acting on xCT on the plasma membrane. Mitochondrial ROS quenching inhibited SK-Hep1 Ï+ cell death by erastin or a high dose of RSL3, suggesting a critical role of mitochondrial ROS in ferroptosis. Ferroptosis by erastin or RSL3 was inhibited by a more than 20-fold lower concentration of MitoQ, a mitochondrial ROS quencher, compared to DecylQ, a non-targeting counterpart. Ferroptosis of SK-Hep1 Ï+ cells by erastin or RSL3 was markedly inhibited by a VDAC inhibitor, accompanied by significantly reduced accumulation of mitochondria ROS, total peroxidized lipids, and mitochondrial peroxidized lipids, strongly supporting the role of mitochondrial events in ferroptotic death and that of VDAC in mitochondrial steps of ferroptosis induced by erastin or RSL3. SK-Hep1 Ï+ cell ferroptosis by sorafenib was also suppressed by mitochondrial ROS quenchers, accompanied by abrogation of sorafenib-induced mitochondrial ROS and mitochondrial peroxidized lipid accumulation. These results suggest that SK-Hep1 Ï0 cells are resistant to ferroptosis due to upregulation of mGPx4 expression and mitochondrial events could be the ultimate step in determining final cell fate.
