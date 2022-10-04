Proteotoxic stress-induced apoptosis in cancer cells: understanding the susceptibility and enhancing the potency

Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Targeting metabolic rewiring might decrease spread of tumor cells: Mitochondrial tRNA modifications promote cancer metastasis
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 360 (2022) Cite this article. In a recent study published in Nature, Delaunay and colleagues demonstrate that tRNA modifications in mitochondria have the potential to affect the synthesis of mitochondrial proteins involved in oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS), which drives the invasive spread of cancer cells. The inhibition of one particular RNA-modifying enzyme was sufficient to prevent the cancer cell invasion and dissemination.1.
Nature.com
Common anti-cancer therapies induce somatic mutations in stem cells of healthy tissue
Genome-wide mutation analyses have revealed that specific anti-cancer drugs are highly mutagenic to cancer cells, but the mutational impact of anti-cancer therapies on normal cells is not known. Here, we examine genome-wide somatic mutation patterns in 42 healthy adult stem cells (ASCs) of the colon or the liver from 14 cancer patients (mean of 3.2 ASC per donor) that received systemic chemotherapy and/or local radiotherapy. The platinum-based chemo-drug Oxaliplatin induces on average 535"‰Â±"‰260 mutations in colon ASC, while 5-FU shows a complete mutagenic absence in most, but not all colon ASCs. In contrast with the colon, normal liver ASCs escape mutagenesis from systemic treatment with Oxaliplatin and 5-FU. Thus, while chemotherapies are highly effective at killing cancer cells, their systemic use also increases the mutational burden of long-lived normal stem cells responsible for tissue renewal thereby increasing the risk for developing second cancers.
Nature.com
TumorMet: A repository of tumor metabolic networks derived from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models
Studies about the metabolic alterations during tumorigenesis have increased our knowledge of the underlying mechanisms and consequences, which are important for diagnostic and therapeutic investigations. In this scenario and in the era of systems biology, metabolic networks have become a powerful tool to unravel the complexity of the cancer metabolic machinery and the heterogeneity of this disease. Here, we present TumorMet, a repository of tumor metabolic networks extracted from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models, as a benchmark for graph machine learning algorithms and network analyses. This repository has an extended scope for use in graph classification, clustering, community detection, and graph embedding studies. Along with the data, we developed and provided Met2Graph, an R package for creating three different types of metabolic graphs, depending on the desired nodes and edges: Metabolites-, Enzymes-, and Reactions-based graphs. This package allows the easy generation of datasets for downstream analysis.
Nature.com
Multivalent binding kinetics resolved by fluorescence proximity sensing
Multivalent protein interactors are an attractive modality for probing protein function and exploring novel pharmaceutical strategies. The throughput and precision of state-of-the-art methodologies and workflows for the effective development of multivalent binders is currently limited by surface immobilization, fluorescent labelling and sample consumption. Using the gephyrin protein, the master regulator of the inhibitory synapse, as benchmark, we exemplify the application of Fluorescence proximity sensing (FPS) for the systematic kinetic and thermodynamic optimization of multivalent peptide architectures. High throughput synthesis of +100 peptides with varying combinatorial dimeric, tetrameric, and octameric architectures combined with direct FPS measurements resolved on-rates, off-rates, and dissociation constants with high accuracy and low sample consumption compared to three complementary technologies. The dataset and its machine learning-based analysis deciphered the relationship of specific architectural features and binding kinetics and thereby identified binders with unprecedented protein inhibition capacity; thus, highlighting the value of FPS for the rational engineering of multivalent inhibitors.
Nature.com
Activity of newest generation Î²-lactam/Î²-lactamase inhibitor combination therapies against multidrug resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa
Multidrug resistant (MDR) P. aeruginosa accounts for 35% of all P. aeruginosa isolated from respiratory samples of patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). The usefulness of Î²-lactam antibiotics for treating CF, such as carbapenems and later generation cephalosporins, is limited by the development of antibacterial resistance. A proven treatment approach is the combination of a Î²-lactam antibiotic with a Î²-lactamase inhibitor. New Î²-lactam/Î²-lactamase inhibitor combinations are available, but data are lacking regarding the susceptibility of MDR CF-associated P. aeruginosa (CFPA) to these new combination therapies. In this study we determined MIC values for three new combinations; imipenem-relebactam (I-R), ceftazidime-avibactam (CZA), and ceftolozane-tazobactam (C/T) against MDR CFPA (n"‰="‰20). The MIC90 of I-R, CZA, and C/T was 64/4, 32/4, and 16/8 (all Âµg/mL), respectively. The susceptibility of isolates to imipenem was not significantly improved with the addition of relebactam (p"‰="‰0.68). However, susceptibility to ceftazidime was significantly improved with the addition of avibactam (p"‰<"‰0.01), and the susceptibility to C/T was improved compared to piperacillin/tazobactam (p"‰<"‰0.05) These data provide in vitro evidence that I-R may not be any more effective than imipenem monotherapy against MDR CFPA. The pattern of susceptibility observed for CZA and C/T in the current study was similar to data previously reported for non-CF-associated MDR P. aeruginosa.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Dislocation exhaustion and ultra-hardening of nanograined metals by phase transformation at grain boundaries
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33257-1, published online 17 September 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgements, in which the grant number for National Natural Science Foundation of China was previously incorrectly given as '55001166'. The correct version states '52001166' in place of '55001166'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com
Accelerated enzyme evolution for targeted C"“H oxidation in cyclic amines
Chemical reagents readily oxidize alkyl amines at sites adjacent to nitrogen. Achieving selective oxidation at specified non-adjacent sites is much more challenging. A computation-guided process is introduced that enables rapid optimization of enzymes for site-selective hydroxylation of a variety of cyclic amines.
Nature.com
Phosphoinositide signal for lysosomal membrane repair
Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Maintenance of lysosome membrane integrity is crucial for cell homeostasis, and lysosomal membrane permeabilization (LMP) is a hallmark of lysosome-related diseases. Tan and Finkel now uncover a novel phosphoinositide-initiated membrane tethering and lipid transport (PITT) pathway required to rapidly resolve LMP associated with lysosome damage.
Nature.com
Avoiding interpretational pitfalls in fluorescence imaging of the brain
Fluorescent sensors of molecular activity have revolutionized our knowledge of the brain. However, their signals report a reaction between the target and the sensor molecules rather than the activity of interest per se. Thus, understanding the location, sensitivity and imaging environment of a sensor should help to avoid misinterpretation of its readout.
Nature.com
The KRAS inhibitor MRTX1133 elucidates KRAS-mediated oncogenesis
The identification of KRASG12C inhibitors has reignited interest in targeting RAS proteins. This work describes the discovery of the KRASG12D-specific inhibitor MRTX1133 and demonstrates the feasibility of potently and selectively targeting this oncogenic variant. MRTX1133 treatment markedly inhibited KRAS-dependent signaling and induced tumor regression in xenograft models harboring the KRASG12D mutation.
Nature.com
Prorenin: What are its functions?
Professor Tigerstedt discovered renin in 1898 [1]. In the 1930s, angiotensin II, which was called hypertensin at that time, was discovered, and in the 1950s, the renin-angiotensin system (RAS) was established [2]. Professor Ondetti synthesized captopril, an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor (ACEi) in 1979, and angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) were later developed in the 1990s [3, 4]. Basic research using these drugs was conducted, and then clinical research was also conducted based on the results, making them an ideal deductive study. The heart failure paradigm in which the RAS and sympathetic nerve activity are deeply involved was established in the 1990s [5]. In addition to blood pressure reduction, RAS suppression has an organ-protecting effect in heart failure treatment, and it is one of the most important drugs among the currently available cardiovascular treatments. Angiotensin receptor and neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI) combines the ARB valsartan and the neprilysin inhibitor sacubitril, which suppresses the degradation of natriuretic peptides such as ANP, BNP and CNP. ARNI significantly reduced mortality and hospitalization for heart failure compared with enalapril in patients with heart failure reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) [6]. Now it is one of the new "fantastic 4" treatments, namely, the new 21st-century heart failure treatments of Î²-blockers, mineral corticoid receptor antagonists (MRAs), ARNI and sodium glucose transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors [7].
Nature.com
Photoredox-catalyzed C"“C bond cleavage of cyclopropanes for the formation of C(sp)"“heteroatom bonds
Sterically congested C"“O and C"“N bonds are ubiquitous in natural products, pharmaceuticals, and bioactive compounds. However, the development of a general method for the efficient construction ofÂ those sterically demanding covalent bonds still remains a formidable challenge. Herein, a photoredox-driven ring-opening C(sp3)"“heteroatom bond formation of arylcyclopropanes is presented, which enables the construction of structurally diversified while sterically congested dialkyl ether, alkyl ester, alcohol, amine, chloride/fluoride, azide and also thiocyanate derivatives. The selective single electron oxidation of aryl motif associated with the thermodynamic driving force from ring strain-release is the key for this transformation. By this synergistic activation mode, C"“C bond cleavage of otherwise inert cyclopropane framework is successfully unlocked. Further mechanistic and computational studies disclose a complete stereoinversion upon nucleophilic attack, thus proving a concerted SN2-type ring-opening functionalization manifold, while the regioselectivity is subjected to an orbital control scenario.
Nature.com
Switchable unidirectional waves on mono- and diatomic metamaterials
We demonstrate switchable unidirectional propagation of slow waves of coupling within a metamaterial array of strongly coupled elements. We predict theoretically and verify experimentally that the direction of propagation of magnetoinductive waves for any chosen excitation pattern is dictated by the dispersion relations, with forward and backward waves propagating in opposite directions along a chain of meta-atoms. We further prove that the same fundamental phenomenon of direction selectivity due to the forward/backward wave nature is not limited to magnetoinductive waves: we predict analytically and verify numerically the same selective unidirectional signal propagation occurring in nanostructured metamaterial arrays with purely electric coupling. Generalising our method of unidirectional waveguiding to a diatomic magnetoinductive array featuring both forward-wave and backward-wave dispersion branches, switchable unidirectional signal propagation is achieved with distinct frequency bands with opposite directions of signal propagation. Finally, by expanding our technique of selective unidirectional waveguiding to a 2D metasurface, a selective directional control of waves in two dimensions is demonstrated opening up possibilities for directional wireless signal transfer via magnetoinductive surfaces. The observed phenomenon is analogous to polarisation-controlled near-field interference for unidirectional guiding of surface plasmon-polaritons.
Nature.com
Molecular and expression analysis indicate the role of CBL interacting protein kinases (CIPKs) in abiotic stress signaling and development in chickpea
Calcineurin B-like proteins (CBL)-interacting protein kinases (CIPKs) regulate the developmental processes, hormone signal transduction and stress responses in plants. Although the genome sequence of chickpea is available, information related to the CIPK gene family is missing in this important crop plant. Here, a total of 22 CIPK genes were identified and characterized in chickpea. We found a high degree of structural and evolutionary conservation in the chickpea CIPK family. Our analysis showed that chickpea CIPKs have evolved with dicots such as Arabidopsis and soybean, and extensive gene duplication events have played an important role in the evolution and expansion of the CIPK gene family in chickpea. The three-dimensional structure of chickpea CIPKs was described by protein homology modelling. Most CIPK proteins are localized in the cytoplasm and nucleus, as predicted by subcellular localization analysis. Promoter analysis revealed various cis-regulatory elements related to plant development, hormone signaling, and abiotic stresses. RNA-seq expression analysis indicated that CIPKs are significantly expressed through a spectrum of developmental stages, tissue/organs that hinted at their important role in plant development. The qRT-PCR analysis revealed that several CaCIPK genes had specific and overlapping expressions in different abiotic stresses like drought, salt, and ABA, suggesting the important role of this gene family in abiotic stress signaling in chickpea. Thus, this study provides an avenue for detailed functional characterization of the CIPK gene family in chickpea and other legume crops.
Nature.com
Adherence to topical glaucoma therapy in patients attending virtual clinics
Poor adherence to medical therapy is a major challenge to the effective treatment of chronic diseases including glaucoma. Potential factors influencing adherence include treatment complexity and patient understanding of disease and health beliefs. An increasing number of patients are seen in virtual clinics, where there is no face-to-face consultation, potentially reducing opportunities for patient education and reinforcement of the importance of treatment. The aim of this study was to examine adherence among patients attending a virtual glaucoma clinic.
Nature.com
BioImageIT: Open-source framework for integration of image data management with analysis
You have full access to this article via your institution. To the Editor-Advances in bioimaging over the past 20 years have been accompanied by developments in computational approaches for image reconstruction, analysis, classification and interpretation. Bioimaging has a broad range of applications addressing a variety of biological models at diverse scales of life; thus, descriptions of novel computational approaches are often focused on target case studies. Consequently, the conception and the development of a unified solution, able to tackle any scenario in biological imaging, are major challenges. Several types of architecture and tools have been proposed to surmount these technological difficulties. Although moving in the right direction, the existing software platforms (such as Fiji1, Icy2 and CellProfiler3), developed in various programming languages, are not all interoperable. Additional code development efforts are needed to gather various heterogeneous image-processing components in ad hoc workflows.
Nature.com
High-resolution genome topology of human retina uncovers super enhancer-promoter interactions at tissue-specific and multifactorial disease loci
Chromatin organization and enhancer-promoter contacts establish unique spatiotemporal gene expression patterns in distinct cell types. Non-coding genetic variants can influence cellular phenotypes by modifying higher-order transcriptional hubs and consequently gene expression. To elucidate genomic regulation in human retina, we mapped chromatin contacts at high resolution and integrated with super-enhancers (SEs), histone marks, binding of CTCF and select transcription factors. We show that topologically associated domains (TADs) with central SEs exhibit stronger insulation and augmented contact with retinal genes relative to TADs with edge SEs. Merging genome-wide expression quantitative trait loci (eQTLs) with topology map reveals physical links between 100 eQTLs and corresponding eGenes associated with retinal neurodegeneration. Additionally, we uncover candidate genes for susceptibility variants linked to age-related macular degeneration and glaucoma. Our study of high-resolution genomic architecture of human retina provides insights into genetic control of tissue-specific functions, suggests paradigms for missing heritability, and enables the dissection of common blinding disease phenotypes.
Nature.com
Search and processing of Holliday junctions within long DNA by junction-resolving enzymes
Resolution of Holliday junctions is a critical intermediate step of homologous recombination in which junctions are processed by junction-resolving endonucleases. Although binding and cleavage are well understood, the question remains how the enzymes locate their substrate within long duplex DNA. Here we track fluorescent dimers of endonuclease I on DNA, presenting the complete single-molecule reaction trajectory for a junction-resolving enzyme finding and cleaving a Holliday junction. We show that the enzyme binds remotely to dsDNA and then undergoes 1D diffusion. Upon encountering a four-way junction, a catalytically-impaired mutant remains bound at that point. An active enzyme, however, cleaves the junction after a few seconds. Quantitative analysis provides a comprehensive description of the facilitated diffusion mechanism. We show that the eukaryotic junction-resolving enzyme GEN1 also undergoes facilitated diffusion on dsDNA until it becomes located at a junction, so that the general resolution trajectory is probably applicable to many junction resolving enzymes.
Nature.com
Spontaneous activity patterns in human motor cortex replay evoked activity patterns for hand movements
Spontaneous brain activity, measured with resting state fMRI (R-fMRI), is correlated among regions that are co-activated by behavioral tasks. It is unclear, however, whether spatial patterns of spontaneous activity within a cortical region correspond to spatial patterns of activity evoked by specific stimuli, actions, or mental states. The current study investigated the hypothesis that spontaneous activity in motor cortex represents motor patterns commonly occurring in daily life. To test this hypothesis 15 healthy participants were scanned while performing four different hand movements. Three movements (Grip, Extend, Pinch) were ecological involving grip and grasp hand movements; one control movement involving the rotation of the wrist was not ecological and infrequent (Shake). They were also scanned at rest before and after the execution of the motor tasks (resting-state scans). Using the task data, we identified movement-specific patterns in the primary motor cortex. These task-defined patterns were compared to resting-state patterns in the same motor region. We also performed a control analysis within the primary visual cortex. We found that spontaneous activity patterns in the primary motor cortex were more like task patterns for ecological than control movements. In contrast, there was no difference between ecological and control hand movements in the primary visual area. These findings provide evidence that spontaneous activity in human motor cortex forms fine-scale, patterned representations associated with behaviors that frequently occur in daily life.
Nature.com
Designing all-pay auctions using deep learning and multi-agent simulation
We propose a multi-agent learning approach for designing crowdsourcing contests and All-Pay auctions. Prizes in contests incentivise contestants to expend effort on their entries, with different prize allocations resulting in different incentives and bidding behaviors. In contrast to auctions designed manually by economists, our method searches the possible design space using a simulation of the multi-agent learning process, and can thus handle settings where a game-theoretic equilibrium analysis is not tractable. Our method simulates agent learning in contests and evaluates the utility of the resulting outcome for the auctioneer. Given a large contest design space, we assess through simulation many possible contest designs within the space, and fit a neural network to predict outcomes for previously untested contest designs. Finally, we apply mirror ascent to optimize the design so as to achieve more desirable outcomes. Our empirical analysis shows our approach closely matches the optimal outcomes in settings where the equilibrium is known, and can produce high quality designs in settings where the equilibrium strategies are not solvable analytically.
