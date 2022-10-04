Proteotoxic stress-induced apoptosis in cancer cells: understanding the susceptibility and enhancing the potency

Calcineurin B-like proteins (CBL)-interacting protein kinases (CIPKs) regulate the developmental processes, hormone signal transduction and stress responses in plants. Although the genome sequence of chickpea is available, information related to the CIPK gene family is missing in this important crop plant. Here, a total of 22 CIPK genes were identified and characterized in chickpea. We found a high degree of structural and evolutionary conservation in the chickpea CIPK family. Our analysis showed that chickpea CIPKs have evolved with dicots such as Arabidopsis and soybean, and extensive gene duplication events have played an important role in the evolution and expansion of the CIPK gene family in chickpea. The three-dimensional structure of chickpea CIPKs was described by protein homology modelling. Most CIPK proteins are localized in the cytoplasm and nucleus, as predicted by subcellular localization analysis. Promoter analysis revealed various cis-regulatory elements related to plant development, hormone signaling, and abiotic stresses. RNA-seq expression analysis indicated that CIPKs are significantly expressed through a spectrum of developmental stages, tissue/organs that hinted at their important role in plant development. The qRT-PCR analysis revealed that several CaCIPK genes had specific and overlapping expressions in different abiotic stresses like drought, salt, and ABA, suggesting the important role of this gene family in abiotic stress signaling in chickpea. Thus, this study provides an avenue for detailed functional characterization of the CIPK gene family in chickpea and other legume crops.

