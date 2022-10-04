Read full article on original website
Warm days, cooler nights in the 50s and 60s this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 85 degrees. It is another perfect weather day across central Florida. Lots of sunshine, dry skies and light winds continue for all areas. Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s this afternoon. Flood issues continue on the middle for the St. Johns River through late week/ this weekend above Lake Harney, near Deland and at Astor.
Orlando weather forecast: Beautiful, dry, slightly warmer weather lingers in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 66 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 85 degrees | Rain: 0%. Main weather concerns: Friday will present another beautiful day across Central Florida with dry skies and light winds continuing for all areas. Highs will reach the mid-80s this afternoon. Flood issues continue in the middle of the St. Johns River through the late week/ this weekend above Lake Harney, near DeLand, and at Astor.
Orlando weather forecast: Comfortable weather during the day, cooler temperatures at night
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's Low: 62 degrees | Tomorrow's low: 84 degrees | Rain: 0%. Main weather concerns: Another quiet evening across Central Florida with fall-like temperatures. Flood issues remain a concern across Central Florida. Flooding will be a major at St. Johns River through midweek above Lake Harney, near DeLand, near Geneva, and at Astor.
Shocking photos from space show Florida 'shedding' water from Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Shocking photos taken from the International Space Station shows just how much water Hurricane Ian brought to Florida. Astronaut Bob Hines snapped the image showing Florida ‘shedding’ the massive amounts of water it took on after Ian made landfall on Sept. 28. "This picture shows...
'Pretty scary stuff!': Florida tourists from England back home after riding out Hurricane Ian in shelter
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Tourists visiting Florida who stayed in a shelter during Hurricane Ian are back home in England. Rory Westfold came with his family to visit Give Kids the World Village. It was supposed to be a fairytale vacation, compliments of Give Kids the World Village. Instead, Westfold had...
Florida residents commute to homes by canoe through flooded neighborhoods
Water levels continue to rise in Sanford, Florida. One neighborhood is buried in almost three feet of water, as people are commuting to and from their homes by canoe, trying to make the best of the situation.
American flag found in Florida river after Hurricane Ian now flies high above water
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A U.S. flag now flies high and dry above the St. Johns River after it was rescued from the swollen river by Central Florida deputies during the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on Monday showing its deputies rescuing the...
After cleaning from Ian's aftermath, Daytona Beach readies for Biketoberfest '22
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - This will be Biketoberfest’s 30th year in Daytona Beach. Organizers want to let visitors know the event is still up and running. "Daytona is open, it's not closed. The water is receded. The damage, fortunately for Daytona, wasn't as bad as the West Coast," said John Diguilio whose company, Doan management, owns and operates four venues along Main Street, in Daytona Beach. "The power would be restored, which it has been. The city had been all around picking up as much debris, and the water receded. It looks like a great event's gonna start."
Blown-out windows due to Ian leave Daytona Beach businesses vulnerable
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A string of businesses at Pappa's Plaza along South Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach was hit particularly hard. The plaza was home to Stroud's BBQ, Tres Leches Cafe restaurants, Aloha Laundry, and Carmine's Pizzeria. "This is the worst I've seen, it's this building," John Banshur, a...
More Florida homes flooded as Astor sees St. Johns River crest
In Astor, the St. Johns River hit its highest point, cresting on Tuesday. Almost a week after Hurricane Ian hit, people watched the water slowly rise. It reached about two feet in some spots.
Florida man drowning in ditch saved by others
One of the dangers of flooding covering roads is you can’t see what’s beneath – or if there’s anything beneath you at all. That’s what put one senior in danger on Thursday evening in Geneva, Florida.
'It's a victory for him': Tyre Sampson's father reacts to Orlando FreeFall being torn down
ORLANDO, Fla. - Plans are being made to tear down the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park following the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson in March. The owner of the Orlando Slingshot Company, CEO Ritchie Armstrong, released a statement on the decision saying the company is devastated by Tyre's death and has listened to the wishes of his family and the community.
Florida flooding: Sanford businesses worried as floodwaters rise in Lake Monroe
Seminole Blvd. runs alongside Lake Monroe from Interstate 4 to Downtown Sanford. Next to the boulevard is the Sanford River Walk. Both the roadway and the popular biking and jogging path are underwater.
Orlando FreeFall ride to be torn down after Tyre Sampson's death, operators confirm
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park will be torn down following the tragic death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, the attraction's operators announced on Thursday. Tyre fell out of the ride's restraints in while visiting Florida for Spring Break back in March. "I’m like a...
Orlando fixes pipe burst as some deal with sewer overflow due
Jason Castle lives on Anderson and Mills in Orlando. He took cell video of the streets in his neighborhood left clogged after flooding from Ian. He thought sewer water was flowing out. He contacted FOX 35 News and we got in contact with the City of Orlando.
Florida man's images show him rescuing m om from Hurricane Ian floodwaters
In one photo, Johnny Lauder’s 86-year-old mother is in her Florida home, submerged nearly to her shoulders in black murky water, staring straight at the camera, mouth open. The photos were taken after Hurricane Ian made landfall last Wednesday.
Days after Ian, Daytona residents still in need of help at flooded apartment complex
DAYTONA, Fla. - The City of Daytona Beach has a long road ahead in its recovery following Hurricane Ian. One of the things people seem to be most frustrated about is the lack of direction following the storm. Tyesha Turner’s apartment in Daytona flooded last Wednesday – the night Hurricane...
2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant
PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
Couple FOX 35 News crew met during Ian rescue shows us flood damage to home
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A grandmother we met as she was rescued during Hurricane Ian invited us into her home, as she and her husband clean up the damage from catastrophic flooding in Osceola County. "You were so sweet." It was a touching reunion with Nancy Santucci and her husband David....
Florida mom accused of threatening to blow up school, telling principal 'I will punch you'
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Florida mother has been arrested after allegedly threatening to blow up an elementary school in Melbourne because she says they weren't going to allow her to pick up her child. Tiffanimarie Pirozzi is facing a charge of falsely reporting a bomb. According to the Brevard County...
