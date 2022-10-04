ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Warm days, cooler nights in the 50s and 60s this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 85 degrees. It is another perfect weather day across central Florida. Lots of sunshine, dry skies and light winds continue for all areas. Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s this afternoon. Flood issues continue on the middle for the St. Johns River through late week/ this weekend above Lake Harney, near Deland and at Astor.
Orlando weather forecast: Beautiful, dry, slightly warmer weather lingers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 66 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 85 degrees | Rain: 0%. Main weather concerns: Friday will present another beautiful day across Central Florida with dry skies and light winds continuing for all areas. Highs will reach the mid-80s this afternoon. Flood issues continue in the middle of the St. Johns River through the late week/ this weekend above Lake Harney, near DeLand, and at Astor.
After cleaning from Ian's aftermath, Daytona Beach readies for Biketoberfest '22

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - This will be Biketoberfest’s 30th year in Daytona Beach. Organizers want to let visitors know the event is still up and running. "Daytona is open, it's not closed. The water is receded. The damage, fortunately for Daytona, wasn't as bad as the West Coast," said John Diguilio whose company, Doan management, owns and operates four venues along Main Street, in Daytona Beach. "The power would be restored, which it has been. The city had been all around picking up as much debris, and the water receded. It looks like a great event's gonna start."
Florida man drowning in ditch saved by others

One of the dangers of flooding covering roads is you can’t see what’s beneath – or if there’s anything beneath you at all. That’s what put one senior in danger on Thursday evening in Geneva, Florida.
'It's a victory for him': Tyre Sampson's father reacts to Orlando FreeFall being torn down

ORLANDO, Fla. - Plans are being made to tear down the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park following the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson in March. The owner of the Orlando Slingshot Company, CEO Ritchie Armstrong, released a statement on the decision saying the company is devastated by Tyre's death and has listened to the wishes of his family and the community.
Orlando fixes pipe burst as some deal with sewer overflow due

Jason Castle lives on Anderson and Mills in Orlando. He took cell video of the streets in his neighborhood left clogged after flooding from Ian. He thought sewer water was flowing out. He contacted FOX 35 News and we got in contact with the City of Orlando.
2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant

PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
