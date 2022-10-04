DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - This will be Biketoberfest’s 30th year in Daytona Beach. Organizers want to let visitors know the event is still up and running. "Daytona is open, it's not closed. The water is receded. The damage, fortunately for Daytona, wasn't as bad as the West Coast," said John Diguilio whose company, Doan management, owns and operates four venues along Main Street, in Daytona Beach. "The power would be restored, which it has been. The city had been all around picking up as much debris, and the water receded. It looks like a great event's gonna start."

