Kentucky men’s basketball, Gonzaga announce six-year series

(LEX 18) — Kentucky men’s basketball has agreed to a six-year series with Gonzaga, the programs announced on Thursday. The teams will play in each of the next six seasons beginning with their Nov. 20 matchup in Spokane, Washington, this season. Also excited to share that we’re expanding...
SPOKANE, WA
Senior night for WC Volleyball

Wayne county Volleyball will host Somerset tonight. They will honor our 5 seniors; Faith, HarleeJo, Jaden, Addy and Sydney after the JV match at 6. Come and show your support to these girls!. photo credits; Amy Edwards.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
Thorntons Opens Kentucky Location

Thorntons announced the opening of its newest Louisville, Ky., location, making the chain’s total store count in Louisville, Ky., and Southern Indiana 45. The store opens Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 a.m. and is located at 7101 Greenridge Farm Drive. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 2.7 acres...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
LOUISVILLE, KY
15 Best Restaurants in Louisville KY

If you are looking for a restaurant to visit in Louisville, below is the list of the 15 Best Restaurants in Louisville, KY! Louisville has been known in America as the “South’s Best Food Cities” by the people living in the South and one of the “America’s Favorite Cities for Food.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
