Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Busloads of undocumented migrants were sent to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence twice in one weekMargaret MinnicksTexas State
Texas Sent a Second Bus of Migrants to the Vice President's ResidenceTom HandyTexas State
IRS Awards "Surge Team" With $1,000 BonusesTaxBuzzNew Carrollton, MD
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland NeighborhoodTravel MavenEllicott City, MD
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Tattoo Parlors in Maryland
MARYLAND - Maryland is home to many tattoo parlors if you are in the market for a new tattoo. From piercing to tattoos, there is a place for you. There are plenty of options if you're looking for a Baltimore tattoo parlor. One Shot Studio, a Baltimore tattoo studio, works with your own design or works from their portfolio. Red Octopus Tattoo has several locations throughout Maryland and offers a 10 percent military discount. The studio also accepts walk-ins and features an impressive roster of artists.
arlingtonmagazine.com
What Exactly Is ‘Dirty Wellness’?
I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland. My guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist (his company is called NatureWorx). He is also sticking his tongue out.
kiss951.com
Maryland Man Uses Ham Radio To Rescue 10 From FL Island
A firefighter and ham radio hobbyist in Maryland was able to help Florida residents stranded after Hurricane Ian. According to FOX News, Baltimore firefighter Dale Klonin is an amateur ham radio operator with an interest in news and weather events. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, the 46-year-old from Hampstead, Maryland, had been monitoring information about rescue efforts.
southbmore.com
Jamaican Restaurant ‘Jerk at Nite’ Coming to Pigtown
Jamaican restaurant Jerk at Nite is moving its Baltimore location from Rosemont, which is now closed, to 1415 Washington Blvd. in Pigtown. 1415 Washington Blvd., which is directly across the street from Carroll Park, was the former home of Pigtown Ale House. Jerk at Nite was started by Deville Myrie...
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
wnav.com
Site of Your Hometown Station/Capital Gold 236 Admiral Drive Closer to Being Sold
Maryland’s Department of Housing and Community Development announced last week that the developers have been awarded $3,750,000 million in state and federal tax credits to build on Admiral Drive in Annapolis. The application submitted by the developer Conifer, in partnership with the Interfaith Housing Alliance, received high marks from the state because it “would create intergenerational housing opportunities” in the Baltimore region.
whatsupmag.com
What's Up? This Weekend 10/6
October 11th, 6-8 p.m.; Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library. One of the most prolific and longest working directors in world cinema, Alfred Hitchcock directed 50 feature films in a career spanning 6 decades. Although he never won an Academy Award, Hitchcock’s influence over the art of making movies is second to none. In our Fall Film Series, we’ll view four of the master’s best. Annapolis cinephile, Ann Glenn, introduces each screening with facts and insights about the film’s production and actors and why it’s a standout. Each screening begins promptly at 6:00pm in the library’s large meeting room. Includes post-screening Q&A and discussion.
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood
Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com
BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
whatsupmag.com
Take in the Arts
Annapolis’ special art galleries enrich city culture and are worth visiting again and again. One of the great attributes of Annapolis is its comfortable atmosphere for walking around. Every block has something of interest to see. Visitors and residents alike are happy to amble through our streets. Over the past few months, I spent time walking and visiting several intriguing art galleries and museums. There is a surprisingly long list of galleries that are ready to welcome visitors. Each one seems to have a different personality, or should I say, niche. Some galleries follow a theme and others offer an eclectic mix of art.
whatsupmag.com
Great Annapolis Pumpkins have arrived in downtown Annapolis!
Annapolis, MD – Imagine six giant pumpkins weighing more than 1,000 pounds each, ghost tours, scarecrow walks, Halloween concerts, fall festivals, and pumpkin walks all within a short stroll from one another. That is just some of the downtown Annapolis experiences this month as Annapolis and Anne Arundel County focus on outdoor activities.
ourcommunitynow.com
6 Haunted Houses and Terror Trails in Maryland
From haunted forests to horror movie-themed escape rooms, there is something scary for everyone. If your favorite thing to do in October is to visit haunted houses, you’re in the right place. Among the dry cornstalks and dark forests of Maryland are some of the scariest haunted attractions in the nation. Grab your coat and some friends and prepare to be thoroughly terrified. Here are 6 haunted houses in Maryland you need to visit this year:
baltimorebeat.com
Black Cowboys Bring Western Styles To Maryland
Bill Pickett, born in 1870 in Travis County, Texas, is perhaps the most famous Black cowboy and was one of the first Black cowhands in rodeo. He was the inventor of “bulldogging.” This technique of rodeo steer wrestling — grabbing a steer by the horns and twisting its neck — became popular, and a central part of rodeos around the country. Pickett’s legacy lives on in the rodeo that carries his name.
whatsupmag.com
Meet Ayden Wheless of Broadneck High School
In his 25 years of coaching high school football, Broadneck’s Rob Harris never felt so exuberant about seeing a prospect for the first time when he met then-sophomore Ayden Wheless. Wheless’ potential seemed unlimited with his size (6-foot-3, 275 pounds) and tremendous athletic ability. He played basketball and baseball...
Mother-son duo win $1M Powerball in Baltimore, celebrate with lobster dinner
A Baltimore man and his mom won the $1 million playing Powerball with the Maryland Lottery, but they don't expect to make any major lifestyle changes.
WBAL Radio
Wes Moore pays $21,200 water bill for Baltimore home
In our Commitment 2022 report, Wes Moore, the nominee for the Democrats in the gubernatorial race, has paid a $21,200 water bill. This made news after a published report surfaced citing online court records that said the bill had not been paid on his north Baltimore home. In a statement...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Weekend Events: Edgar Allan Poe Festival, Pigtown Festival, Greek Festival, and more.
Friday marks the 173rd anniversary of the death of Edgar Allan Poe, who holds a haunting place in the hearts of many Baltimoreans. Events across the city will pay tribute to the horror writer, who wrote many of his stories here and whose grave is in downtown Baltimore. Two Baltimore...
Bay Weekly
The Narrows: Good seafood on the Eastern Shore
After crossing the Bay Bridge en route to Ocean City last week, I stopped at one of my favorite places to eat on the Eastern shore: The Narrows Restaurant in Grasonville. The restaurant features a small, glass-enclosed dining area that is my preferred seating area, especially after dark. The cozy atmosphere at night of white tablecloths, very few tables, and the reflection on the windows of the candles on each table combine to set a romantic scene.
whatsupmag.com
Fit for Royalty in Queenstown
Primary Structure Built: 1987 Sold For: $1,650,000 Original List Price: $1,375,000 Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 2 Full, 2 Half Living Space: 3,092 Sq. Ft. Walk right in for the ultimate in waterfront luxury because this 3,000-square-foot home has already been updated for contemporary living. An immaculately-trimmed paver stone walkway and professional landscaping leads visitors to the welcoming foyer of this exquisitely-designed, three-level property on the Wye River.
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland
– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
