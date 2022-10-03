Annapolis’ special art galleries enrich city culture and are worth visiting again and again. One of the great attributes of Annapolis is its comfortable atmosphere for walking around. Every block has something of interest to see. Visitors and residents alike are happy to amble through our streets. Over the past few months, I spent time walking and visiting several intriguing art galleries and museums. There is a surprisingly long list of galleries that are ready to welcome visitors. Each one seems to have a different personality, or should I say, niche. Some galleries follow a theme and others offer an eclectic mix of art.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO