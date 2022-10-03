Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
White Oak River IWLA selling tickets for Nov. 5 fundraiser oyster roast and barbecue
PELETIER — The White Oak River Chapter of the Isaac Walton League of America will hold its annual fundraising oyster roast and barbecue on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. The event will be in the group's clubhouse at 287 Hadnot Creek Road. “We have renamed our old event...
carolinacoastonline.com
Garner’s Fall Festival offers fun for students, families
NEWPORT — From hayrides to pumpkin patches and games, about 150 area homeschool students and families enjoyed a sunny fall day Thursday at Garner’s Fall Festival, held each October at Garner Farms. GALLERY: Garner’s Fall Festival offers fun for students, families. This year’s festival, which features a...
68th Swansboro Mullet Festival happening this weekend
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Happening this weekend is the 68th annual Mullet Festival in Swansboro! Let’s Go Out festivals and other events The festival kicks off Saturday with a street parade in downtown Swansboro at 9 am. Festival goers can taste fried mullet served all around the festival, participate in a mullet toss, attend a […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Crab Pot Christmas Trees finishes second in 'coolest thing' contest
SMYRNA — The Crab Pot Christmas Tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, finished second in the small business in the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. Emmy Boyette, director of marketing for the N.C. Chamber, said about 46,000...
WITN
MumFest back in New Bern this weekend
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The annual MumFest is returning to New Bern this weekend, kicking off a month-long celebration. MumFest is scheduled to kick off on Saturday in the streets of downtown New Bern. The festival will include food, amusement rides, as well as performances by BMX riders, trampoline and ariel performers, musical guests, and more.
Morehead City’s Floyd’s 1921 restaurant will be featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives’
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — If you didn’t get enough of Eastern North Carolina being featured on the Food Network, there’s a second helping coming this Friday. The Town of Morehead City posted on its Facebook page that Floyd’s 1921 will be featured in Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” The restaurant will be showcased […]
cbs17
Fall Foliage Season begins in portions of North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Now that daily high temperatures are only reaching the 60s and 70s, it certainly feels more like Fall recently. That means it’s time for North Carolina’s beautiful landscape to be filled with vibrant reds and oranges!. As the days become shorter and temperatures...
carolinacoastonline.com
Multiple generations join for family reunion at the History Museum of Carteret County
— Multiple generations of family members related to Ellen Cavanaugh, a native of Morehead City, celebrated a unique reunion Sept. 30 at the History Museum of Carteret County. “The ideology to have this came from my research findings of the maternal side of my family,” she stated in an email....
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly Beautiful
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Wildlife Commission announces annual photo competition
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — All amateur and professional photographers are invited to take part in the 18th annual NC Wildlife Resources Commission photo contest. Submissions are now being accepted for the Wildlife in North Carolina photo competition and are welcomed until January 31, 2023 at 5:00 pm. Adult competition...
This Is The Best Bakery In North Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in North Carolina.
wcti12.com
Wild canine seen near Emerald Isle, is it a coyote or is it a wolf?
EMERALD ISLE, Carteret County — People in Spinnaker's Reach were alarmed at the sight of a large, wild canine roaming their neighborhood. Several took photos of the animal. "We've been living in Spinnaker's Reach for a couple of months. I'm a hunter and have seen many coyotes in the wild, none as big as this here in this area. It was the size of a full-grown German Shepherd," Matthew Miles said.
carolinacoastonline.com
National Night Out returns to Beaufort
BEAUFORT - Residents came out of their homes and onto the streets Tuesday evening in celebration of National Night Out hosted by the Beaufort Police Department. The annual community-building event aims to promote togetherness between neighbors, city officials, law enforcement, and fire and medical personnel. Millions take part in National...
carolinacoastonline.com
Beaufort Film Festival gets rolling, will run through Nov. 13
BEAUFORT — Billed as "The Coolest Film Festival in the Carolinas," the 2022 Beaufort Film Festival launches with a preview party at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 and wraps with an awards party 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Sandwiched in between are dozens of short, feature and documentary films which will be screened primarily at Beaufort Picture Show headquarters at Mill Space (next to Mill Whistle Brewing on Lennoxville Road).
carolinacoastonline.com
Gallery Hosts Holiday Bazaar
Carolina Artist Gallery is seeking local artists for submission of up to ten small original gift items to be displayed for sale at Holiday Bazaar from November 5 to December 23 at their new location, Arts Council of Carteret County,1702 Arendell Street Morehead City. Entries may be of any medium...
WCNC
The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina
SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
country1037fm.com
THE Best Pumpkin Patch In North Carolina
This time of year, you just can’t help but think about pumpkins. You can’t escape it. There is pumpkin spice this and pumpkin spice that but what about the real thing. Nothing beats a fall family outing to a great pumpkin patch. North and South Carolina have wonderful pumpkin patches to choose from but one patch in particular caught the eye of the folks at Reader’s Digest.
WITN
Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
NC State Fair's 40 new foods include rattlesnake corn dog, pickle pizza
RALEIGH, N.C. — Pickle pizza, rattlesnake corn dogs and Dole Pineapple Splits are just a few of the 40 new foods coming to the North Carolina State Fair this year. The fair released its official list of new food on Tuesday. The fair runs Oct. 13-23 at the N.C. State Fairgrounds.
