ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Comments / 1

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Garner’s Fall Festival offers fun for students, families

NEWPORT — From hayrides to pumpkin patches and games, about 150 area homeschool students and families enjoyed a sunny fall day Thursday at Garner’s Fall Festival, held each October at Garner Farms. GALLERY: Garner’s Fall Festival offers fun for students, families. This year’s festival, which features a...
NEWPORT, NC
WNCT

68th Swansboro Mullet Festival happening this weekend

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Happening this weekend is the 68th annual Mullet Festival in Swansboro! Let’s Go Out festivals and other events The festival kicks off Saturday with a street parade in downtown Swansboro at 9 am. Festival goers can taste fried mullet served all around the festival, participate in a mullet toss, attend a […]
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Crab Pot Christmas Trees finishes second in 'coolest thing' contest

SMYRNA — The Crab Pot Christmas Tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, finished second in the small business in the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. Emmy Boyette, director of marketing for the N.C. Chamber, said about 46,000...
SMYRNA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morehead City, NC
Society
County
Carteret County, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
City
Morehead City, NC
State
Florida State
City
Burgaw, NC
City
Carolina Beach, NC
Carteret County, NC
Society
WITN

MumFest back in New Bern this weekend

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The annual MumFest is returning to New Bern this weekend, kicking off a month-long celebration. MumFest is scheduled to kick off on Saturday in the streets of downtown New Bern. The festival will include food, amusement rides, as well as performances by BMX riders, trampoline and ariel performers, musical guests, and more.
NEW BERN, NC
cbs17

Fall Foliage Season begins in portions of North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Now that daily high temperatures are only reaching the 60s and 70s, it certainly feels more like Fall recently. That means it’s time for North Carolina’s beautiful landscape to be filled with vibrant reds and oranges!. As the days become shorter and temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Oyster Stew#Scuba Diving#Crabs#N C Seafood Festival#Tropical Storm Ian
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC Wildlife Commission announces annual photo competition

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — All amateur and professional photographers are invited to take part in the 18th annual NC Wildlife Resources Commission photo contest. Submissions are now being accepted for the Wildlife in North Carolina photo competition and are welcomed until January 31, 2023 at 5:00 pm. Adult competition...
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Seafood
wcti12.com

Wild canine seen near Emerald Isle, is it a coyote or is it a wolf?

EMERALD ISLE, Carteret County — People in Spinnaker's Reach were alarmed at the sight of a large, wild canine roaming their neighborhood. Several took photos of the animal. "We've been living in Spinnaker's Reach for a couple of months. I'm a hunter and have seen many coyotes in the wild, none as big as this here in this area. It was the size of a full-grown German Shepherd," Matthew Miles said.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

National Night Out returns to Beaufort

BEAUFORT - Residents came out of their homes and onto the streets Tuesday evening in celebration of National Night Out hosted by the Beaufort Police Department. The annual community-building event aims to promote togetherness between neighbors, city officials, law enforcement, and fire and medical personnel. Millions take part in National...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Beaufort Film Festival gets rolling, will run through Nov. 13

BEAUFORT — Billed as "The Coolest Film Festival in the Carolinas," the 2022 Beaufort Film Festival launches with a preview party at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 and wraps with an awards party 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Sandwiched in between are dozens of short, feature and documentary films which will be screened primarily at Beaufort Picture Show headquarters at Mill Space (next to Mill Whistle Brewing on Lennoxville Road).
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Gallery Hosts Holiday Bazaar

Carolina Artist Gallery is seeking local artists for submission of up to ten small original gift items to be displayed for sale at Holiday Bazaar from November 5 to December 23 at their new location, Arts Council of Carteret County,1702 Arendell Street Morehead City. Entries may be of any medium...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WCNC

The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina

SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
SPENCER, NC
country1037fm.com

THE Best Pumpkin Patch In North Carolina

This time of year, you just can’t help but think about pumpkins. You can’t escape it. There is pumpkin spice this and pumpkin spice that but what about the real thing. Nothing beats a fall family outing to a great pumpkin patch. North and South Carolina have wonderful pumpkin patches to choose from but one patch in particular caught the eye of the folks at Reader’s Digest.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WITN

Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
NEWPORT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy