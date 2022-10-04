Penny stock Agrify has lost substantial value year-to-date. Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti finds AGFY’s valuation compelling. Investing in penny stocks poses relatively high risks (learn more about investing in Penny stocks here: Are Penny Stocks a Good Investment?). Take shares of Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY), for example, which have tanked this year. Macro and industry-specific headwinds have weighed heavily on AGFY stock, erasing 95% of its value. Given the slump, Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti finds Agrify’s valuation compelling. He has a Buy recommendation for AGFY stock with a price target of $4, implying 756.5% upside potential.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO