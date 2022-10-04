Read full article on original website
Here’s Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock (NASDAQ:AMD) is Down After-Hours
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are down in after-hours trading. This can be attributed to preliminary results that indicate a significant revenue miss during the company’s third quarter. Indeed, estimates were for revenue to hit $6.71 billion but will instead come in at $5.6 billion. AMD labeled the...
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock: Here’s What Analysts Expect from Q1 Results
Tilray Brands is set to release its first-quarter results on Friday. Analysts are wary of the short-term impacts of macroeconomic headwinds that may have hurt its quarterly performance. Cannabis company Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) (TSE:TLRY) is slated to release its first quarter Fiscal 2023 results on October 7, before the...
Here’s Why Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ: CNTQ) Stock Surged Over 100%
Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 shares surged 122% on October 6 after two top insiders engaged in massive insider buying totaling over $10 million. Shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ: CNTQ) more than doubled yesterday following massive insider buying. CNTQ’s CEO, Jonas Grossman, and Director Kerry Propper bought up a total of 970,000 shares of the company (485,000 shares each) at $10.36 per share.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG): Here’s What to Expect from Fiscal Q1 Results
Conagra Brands is set to release its first-quarter results tomorrow. Investors will keenly note the company’s ability to generate higher earnings amid an inflationary environment. Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is scheduled to report its first-quarter Fiscal 2023 results on October 6, before the market opens. Wall Street expects the company’s...
Compass (NYSE:COMP): Deal or No Deal?
Compass stock gains on the news of a private-equity deal. However, the company has denied any such offer. Compass (NYSE:COMP) stock spiked during the pre-market session on Thursday after Insider reported that Vista Equity Partners is taking this leading residential real estate brokerage firm private. However, a Compass spokesperson told The Real Deal that the company had not received any offer for the private-equity takeover.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 1.15%, 1.02%, and 0.76%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard throughout the day, as it fell by 2.31%. Conversely, the energy sector continued its upward momentum, making it the session’s leader with a gain of 1.8%.
Amazon to Hire 150,000 Employees
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced on Thursday that it was hiring 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles as the holiday season is approaching quickly. The e-commerce giant will also offer $3,000 as sign-on bonuses in select locations and seasonal employees will get the opportunity to move...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower despite End-of-Day Rally
Stock indices finished Wednesday’s trading session in the red after staging a brief comeback in the final hour of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.14%, 0.2%, and 0.08%, respectively. As a result, the recent two-day winning streak came to an end.
Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reports Q3-2022 Results — Here are the Numbers
Richelieu recently reported Q3-2022 results that beat expectations and showed solid revenue and profitability growth. While the results were good, not everything was perfect. During market hours today, Richelieu Hardware (TSE: RCH) (OTC: RHUHF) reported its Q3-2022 financial results, which beat both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations. The...
Stock Market Update: Stocks Fall as Nasdaq Sheds Nearly 4%
Stock indices finished Friday’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 2.11%, 2.8%, and 3.9%, respectively. The technology sector was the session’s laggard, as it fell 4.12%. Conversely, the energy sector was the session’s leader, with a loss of 0.74%. In addition, WTI crude oil surged above $90 per barrel.
Seeking Worry-Free Dividend Income? Try Procter & Gamble Stock (NYSE:PG)
Procter & Gamble is a Dividend King and has been paying dividends for 132 years, implying its payouts are reliable. Investors seeking a reliable dividend income could consider investing in consumer goods manufacturing company Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) This stock has a stellar track record of dividend payouts and growth. Indeed, PG is a dividend king (offering consistently increased dividends for over 50 years), which signifies the reliability of its payouts.
Should You Bet on Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Stock?
Penny stock Agrify has lost substantial value year-to-date. Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti finds AGFY’s valuation compelling. Investing in penny stocks poses relatively high risks (learn more about investing in Penny stocks here: Are Penny Stocks a Good Investment?). Take shares of Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY), for example, which have tanked this year. Macro and industry-specific headwinds have weighed heavily on AGFY stock, erasing 95% of its value. Given the slump, Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti finds Agrify’s valuation compelling. He has a Buy recommendation for AGFY stock with a price target of $4, implying 756.5% upside potential.
2 Consumer Staple Stocks with 60+ Years of Dividend Increases
The Procter & Gamble Company and Colgate-Palmolive Company exhibited their strength during the current economic downturn. Both companies feature fantastic dividend-growth track records while appearing well-positioned to keep hiking their payouts over time. During uncertain times, investors tend to find shelter in securities that have historically maintained predictability and a...
Will the strong rental income drive Grainger’s stock prices higher?
Residential property company Grainger has higher occupancy levels and solid rental income. Is it sufficient for shareholders?. Grainger Plc (GB:GRI) is a leading rental housing company in the UK with a huge portfolio of private rental homes – and there’s several signs it could be a good bet for the longer term.
Tilray Q1 Numbers Fall Short of Estimates
Tilray Brands’ (NASDAQ:TLRY) first-quarter numbers fell short of estimates on both top-line and bottom-line fronts. Revenue dropped ~9% over the prior year to $153.2 million missing the cut by about $3.6 million. Net loss per share at $0.08 too came in wider than anticipation by $0.01. Notably, though, the...
Conagra Brands Reports Upbeat Fiscal Q1 Results
Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) generated Q1 FY23 results with revenues of $2.9 billion, up 9.5% year-over-year beating Street estimates of $2.84 billion. The packaged goods company with a portfolio of brands including Birds Eye and Marie Callender’s reported adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share, coming in ahead of analysts’ estimates of $0.52 per share.
Why did Magellan Financial (ASX:MFG) shares plunge 10% today?
Magellan shares fell steeply after stock investors learnt that institutional investors have pulled billions from its global funds. Magellan Financial Group Ltd (AU:MFG) shares plunged by as much as 10% today, after the company announced a large drop in the amount of funds under management (FUM). Magellan provides funds management...
Here’s What to Expect from McCormick’s (NYSE:MKC) Q3 Results
McCormick & Company is set to release its third-quarter results tomorrow. Wall Street expects the company’s earnings to decline year-over-year amid challenging business conditions also indicated by the trimmed outlook provided last month. McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) is scheduled to report its third-quarter FY2023 results on October 6, before...
Amylyx (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock Falls after Announcing Equity Offering
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals announced a public offering of 6 million shares of common stock. The news follows the recent approval of the company’s ALS drug by the FDA. On Tuesday, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) announced a common stock offering of 6 million shares. The company stated that it intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 900,000 shares. The news comes on the heels of the recently announced approval of Amylyx’s Relyvrio drug for the treatment of neurogenerative disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock (NYSE:DNA) Becomes Volatile Following Securities Offering
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) stock is volatile in early trading today after the company proposed a securities offering of up to $500 million. The company may offer the securities in either the same or separate offerings. The development comes fresh on the heels of Ginkgo acquiring adaptive laboratory evolution (ALE) platform...
