tipranks.com
Compass (NYSE:COMP): Deal or No Deal?
Compass stock gains on the news of a private-equity deal. However, the company has denied any such offer. Compass (NYSE:COMP) stock spiked during the pre-market session on Thursday after Insider reported that Vista Equity Partners is taking this leading residential real estate brokerage firm private. However, a Compass spokesperson told The Real Deal that the company had not received any offer for the private-equity takeover.
tipranks.com
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock (NYSE:DNA) Becomes Volatile Following Securities Offering
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) stock is volatile in early trading today after the company proposed a securities offering of up to $500 million. The company may offer the securities in either the same or separate offerings. The development comes fresh on the heels of Ginkgo acquiring adaptive laboratory evolution (ALE) platform...
tipranks.com
Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Raises C$700M in Debt — Here are the Details
Dollarama just raised C$700 million via debt financing. While its cost of debt has increased due to the rising-rates environment, Dollarama is a financially-responsible company that should benefit from the extra liquidity. Dollar store operator Dollarama (TSE:DOL) (OTC:DLMAF) announced that it is raising C$700 million worth in debt through the...
tipranks.com
Avenue Therapeutics Tanks After Public Offering
Shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATXI) plunged in morning trading on Wednesday after the specialty pharmaceutical company stated in an SEC filing that it was offering up to 1.8 million units consisting of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase shares of common stock as a part of its public offering.
tipranks.com
Amylyx (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock Falls after Announcing Equity Offering
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals announced a public offering of 6 million shares of common stock. The news follows the recent approval of the company’s ALS drug by the FDA. On Tuesday, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) announced a common stock offering of 6 million shares. The company stated that it intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 900,000 shares. The news comes on the heels of the recently announced approval of Amylyx’s Relyvrio drug for the treatment of neurogenerative disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 1.15%, 1.02%, and 0.76%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard throughout the day, as it fell by 2.31%. Conversely, the energy sector continued its upward momentum, making it the session’s leader with a gain of 1.8%.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower despite End-of-Day Rally
Stock indices finished Wednesday’s trading session in the red after staging a brief comeback in the final hour of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.14%, 0.2%, and 0.08%, respectively. As a result, the recent two-day winning streak came to an end.
tipranks.com
Amazon to Hire 150,000 Employees
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced on Thursday that it was hiring 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles as the holiday season is approaching quickly. The e-commerce giant will also offer $3,000 as sign-on bonuses in select locations and seasonal employees will get the opportunity to move...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ: CNTQ) Stock Surged Over 100%
Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 shares surged 122% on October 6 after two top insiders engaged in massive insider buying totaling over $10 million. Shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ: CNTQ) more than doubled yesterday following massive insider buying. CNTQ’s CEO, Jonas Grossman, and Director Kerry Propper bought up a total of 970,000 shares of the company (485,000 shares each) at $10.36 per share.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Update: Stocks Fall as Nasdaq Sheds Nearly 4%
Stock indices finished Friday’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 2.11%, 2.8%, and 3.9%, respectively. The technology sector was the session’s laggard, as it fell 4.12%. Conversely, the energy sector was the session’s leader, with a loss of 0.74%. In addition, WTI crude oil surged above $90 per barrel.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Pinterest Stock (NYSE:PINS) is Rallying Today
Pinterest received an analyst upgrade today and is in a good position to weather many of social media’s upcoming problems. These might look like dangerous days for social media companies, and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is no exception. Or at least, it probably shouldn’t be. So why is it up in today’s trading session? The answer is surprisingly simple: an upgrade at Goldman Sachs. Analyst Eric Sheridan hiked Pinterest from “neutral” to Buy, believing that Pinterest could not only maintain its current growth but also pull in further advertiser dollars, despite issues in the macroeconomic environment.
tipranks.com
Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Soars after Bagging New Defense Contract
Shares of Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ: KITT) soared in early morning trading on Wednesday after the developer of autonomous ocean robots announced that it had bagged a second multi-million dollar contract with the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). This contract is for the development of an amphibious unmanned system that would...
tipranks.com
Will the strong rental income drive Grainger’s stock prices higher?
Residential property company Grainger has higher occupancy levels and solid rental income. Is it sufficient for shareholders?. Grainger Plc (GB:GRI) is a leading rental housing company in the UK with a huge portfolio of private rental homes – and there’s several signs it could be a good bet for the longer term.
tipranks.com
Seeking Worry-Free Dividend Income? Try Procter & Gamble Stock (NYSE:PG)
Procter & Gamble is a Dividend King and has been paying dividends for 132 years, implying its payouts are reliable. Investors seeking a reliable dividend income could consider investing in consumer goods manufacturing company Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) This stock has a stellar track record of dividend payouts and growth. Indeed, PG is a dividend king (offering consistently increased dividends for over 50 years), which signifies the reliability of its payouts.
tipranks.com
Suncor (NYSE:SU) Stock: Rising on Shareholder-Friendly Moves
Suncor is focusing on enhancing shareholders’ returns through share buybacks and dividend payments. Further, it is streamlining its assets and reducing debt. Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)(TSE:SU) is focusing on enhancing shareholders’ returns in the long term, which will act as a catalyst for its stock. The integrated energy company is benefiting from higher commodity prices and is boosting its shareholders’ returns through share repurchase and dividend payments. Also, its focus on reducing debt and streamlining its portfolio augurs well for growth. Suncor’s stock has risen 9% in the past five days.
tipranks.com
2 Stocks to Buy Should Stagflation Make an Appearance
Though brewing recession fears represent a top concern among policymakers, an even worse outcome of stagflation may be in the cards. A truly difficult scenario to navigate, tickers that enjoy inelastic demand such as PGR and AFL should be on your list of stocks to buy. Over the last several...
tipranks.com
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock: Is it Still an Attractive Energy Pick?
Chevron stock, like its other oil and gas peers, has outperformed the broader market thanks to high energy prices triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. While oil prices have come down from the peak levels seen earlier this year, CVX stock could still rise further as supply constraints amid geopolitical concerns and production cuts by OPEC+ could bolster prices.
tipranks.com
Should Investors Stay Away from the Shares of Top Chipmakers?
The prolonged weakness in the PC market and lower selling prices could continue to pressure the financials of the chipmakers, including AMD, NVDA, and INTC. Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra remains sidelined on chipmakers. Shares of top chipmakers, including Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), have...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock (NASDAQ:AMD) is Down After-Hours
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are down in after-hours trading. This can be attributed to preliminary results that indicate a significant revenue miss during the company’s third quarter. Indeed, estimates were for revenue to hit $6.71 billion but will instead come in at $5.6 billion. AMD labeled the...
tipranks.com
Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Snaps up Kinzen in Platform Safety Push
Audio streaming services provider Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has acquired Ireland-based Kinzen in an endeavor to enhance its platform safety. Kinzen’s solutions bring together machine learning and human touch to dissect potentially harmful content as well as hate speech in multiple languages. The move helps Spotify advance safety on its platform...
