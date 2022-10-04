ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

The Daily Collegian

Centre Film Festival returns featuring anticipated and important films

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Some of the most important and most talked about films of the year have been selected for the fourth annual Centre Film Festival, which returns Oct. 31 featuring movies in every genre — documentaries, fictional shorts, features, experimental narratives and more — screening at the State Theatre in State College and the historic Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg.
The Daily Collegian

28 new faculty members join the College of Engineering

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Twenty-eight new faculty members have joined the Penn State College of Engineering since the end of the spring semester. The 17 tenured or tenure-line members and 11 non-tenure-line members represent 11 units and departments and include one dean and two new department heads. “We welcome...
The Daily Collegian

Bicycle master plan survey, interactive map activity open through Oct. 7

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Students, faculty, staff and community members are encouraged to participate in online activities — including a survey and interactive map — related to their experiences biking to, from and around Penn State's University Park campus. Penn State Transportation Services and the Office of Physical Plant are working with experts from the transportation planning firm Nelson\Nygaard to create a bicycle master plan to identify biking-related campus improvements.
The Daily Collegian

Pay-what-you-can farm market to be held at the HUB on Mondays in October

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — A new student-led initiative is bringing fresh produce directly to campus for students, faculty and staff to enjoy all month long. The Dr. Keiko Miwa Ross Student Farm and the Lion’s Pantry are partnering to offer a pay-what-you-can farmers market every Monday in October to make healthy eating easy and affordable.
