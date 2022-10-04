Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 1.15%, 1.02%, and 0.76%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard throughout the day, as it fell by 2.31%. Conversely, the energy sector continued its upward momentum, making it the session’s leader with a gain of 1.8%.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower despite End-of-Day Rally
Stock indices finished Wednesday’s trading session in the red after staging a brief comeback in the final hour of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.14%, 0.2%, and 0.08%, respectively. As a result, the recent two-day winning streak came to an end.
Stock Market Update: Stocks Fall as Nasdaq Sheds Nearly 4%
Stock indices finished Friday’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 2.11%, 2.8%, and 3.9%, respectively. The technology sector was the session’s laggard, as it fell 4.12%. Conversely, the energy sector was the session’s leader, with a loss of 0.74%. In addition, WTI crude oil surged above $90 per barrel.
Should You Bet on Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Stock?
Penny stock Agrify has lost substantial value year-to-date. Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti finds AGFY’s valuation compelling. Investing in penny stocks poses relatively high risks (learn more about investing in Penny stocks here: Are Penny Stocks a Good Investment?). Take shares of Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY), for example, which have tanked this year. Macro and industry-specific headwinds have weighed heavily on AGFY stock, erasing 95% of its value. Given the slump, Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti finds Agrify’s valuation compelling. He has a Buy recommendation for AGFY stock with a price target of $4, implying 756.5% upside potential.
Here’s Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock (NASDAQ:AMD) is Down After-Hours
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are down in after-hours trading. This can be attributed to preliminary results that indicate a significant revenue miss during the company’s third quarter. Indeed, estimates were for revenue to hit $6.71 billion but will instead come in at $5.6 billion. AMD labeled the...
Here’s Why Pinterest Stock (NYSE:PINS) is Rallying Today
Pinterest received an analyst upgrade today and is in a good position to weather many of social media’s upcoming problems. These might look like dangerous days for social media companies, and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is no exception. Or at least, it probably shouldn’t be. So why is it up in today’s trading session? The answer is surprisingly simple: an upgrade at Goldman Sachs. Analyst Eric Sheridan hiked Pinterest from “neutral” to Buy, believing that Pinterest could not only maintain its current growth but also pull in further advertiser dollars, despite issues in the macroeconomic environment.
These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Have Crushed the Market in 2022; Can They Go Higher?
So far this year, we’re looking at broad-based declines in all of the stock market’s major indexes. But just like every thorn has a rose, this bearish market environment has a bright spot for investors. While markets are weak overall, the energy sector has been riding high, with...
Here’s Why Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ: CNTQ) Stock Surged Over 100%
Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 shares surged 122% on October 6 after two top insiders engaged in massive insider buying totaling over $10 million. Shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ: CNTQ) more than doubled yesterday following massive insider buying. CNTQ’s CEO, Jonas Grossman, and Director Kerry Propper bought up a total of 970,000 shares of the company (485,000 shares each) at $10.36 per share.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock: Here’s What Analysts Expect from Q1 Results
Tilray Brands is set to release its first-quarter results on Friday. Analysts are wary of the short-term impacts of macroeconomic headwinds that may have hurt its quarterly performance. Cannabis company Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) (TSE:TLRY) is slated to release its first quarter Fiscal 2023 results on October 7, before the...
Two British stocks with ‘Strong Buy’ ratings for great returns
Here are two manufacturing companies with ‘Strong Buy’ ratings from analysts to make your portfolio stronger. Against a background of global economic turmoil, it can be difficult to pick investments – but TipRanks ‘Strong Buy’ rating can be a great guide to finding stocks for long-term returns.
Compass (NYSE:COMP): Deal or No Deal?
Compass stock gains on the news of a private-equity deal. However, the company has denied any such offer. Compass (NYSE:COMP) stock spiked during the pre-market session on Thursday after Insider reported that Vista Equity Partners is taking this leading residential real estate brokerage firm private. However, a Compass spokesperson told The Real Deal that the company had not received any offer for the private-equity takeover.
Should Investors Stay Away from the Shares of Top Chipmakers?
The prolonged weakness in the PC market and lower selling prices could continue to pressure the financials of the chipmakers, including AMD, NVDA, and INTC. Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra remains sidelined on chipmakers. Shares of top chipmakers, including Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), have...
UBX vs. AERI: Which Eyecare Stock Has the Most Upside Potential?
Two healthcare stocks are developing treatments for eye diseases: Aerie Pharma and Unity Biotechnology. AERI outperformed UBX over the past year. However, UBX is the one with the strongest upside potential. Bearish sentiment continues to have a strong impact on the U.S. stock market, and the healthcare sector has suffered...
Helen of Troy Stock (NASDAQ:HELE) Tanks after Disappointing FY23 Outlook
Shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) tanked in pre-market trading on Wednesday, as the consumer products company lowered its FY23 outlook. In FY23, HELE expects net revenues to range between $2 billion and $2.05 billion, which implies a drop of 10% to 7.8% year-over-year. Adjusted diluted earnings are forecasted...
Amazon to Hire 150,000 Employees
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced on Thursday that it was hiring 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles as the holiday season is approaching quickly. The e-commerce giant will also offer $3,000 as sign-on bonuses in select locations and seasonal employees will get the opportunity to move...
Chips Are Down but Not Out; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Semiconductor Stocks From a Top Analyst
Chip stocks have had a brutal ride in 2022. The tables have turned on a sector particularly sensitive to cycles; after seeing outsized growth during the pandemic, and despite the global chip shortage, waning demand has seen many in the segment hit hard. Factor in some lofty valuations, a slowing economy and fears of a full-blown recession and the result is the SOX (the main Semiconductor index) is down by 38% year-to-date.
2 Consumer Staple Stocks with 60+ Years of Dividend Increases
The Procter & Gamble Company and Colgate-Palmolive Company exhibited their strength during the current economic downturn. Both companies feature fantastic dividend-growth track records while appearing well-positioned to keep hiking their payouts over time. During uncertain times, investors tend to find shelter in securities that have historically maintained predictability and a...
With Goldman, Take-Two Scores Sixth Buy in A Month
Interactive entertainment solutions provider Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) is gaining some serious eyeballs on Wall Street. Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan has upgraded the Stock’s rating to a Buy from a Hold while also increasing the price target to $165 from $131. The analyst believes challenges in the gaming sector...
EA vs. TTWO: Here’s the Better Video Game Stock, According to Analysts
EA and Take-Two are some of the best video game stocks on the public market today. Amid macro pressures and fast-moving industry dynamics, both plays seem to be heavily discounted at current levels. Video game stocks have been in a vicious bear market alongside nearly everything else these days. Therefore,...
Airbnb vs. Expedia: Which is the Better Travel Stock?
Airbnb and Expedia shares have been crushed ahead of a recession year. As the market focuses on the post-recession rebound and a continuation of the post-coronavirus travel bounce-back, shares of both firms could be in for considerable upside. In this article, we’ll compare Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE),...
