FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say burning restrictions are in place across Kentucky with the beginning of fall wildfire hazard season. A statement from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said that outdoor burning is prohibited between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brushland or field with flammable materials. Gov. Andy Beshear says it is especially important to be vigilant with fire safety when outdoors due to areas that are still recovering from flood damage. The restriction remains in effect through Dec. 15.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO