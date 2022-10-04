ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

suindependent.com

Southern Utah Events Guide – October 6, 2022

St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features Art In Kayenta, Apple Festivals, Children’s Jubilee, Trail Hero Music Fest, Oktoberfest, Halloween events, Farmer’s Markets, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here,...
UTAH STATE
rtands.com

Savage announces plans to build railport in southern Utah

Savage is a global provider of industrial logistics infrastruture and supply chain services. The company employs about 4,000 people in over 200 locations. The company this week announced that it plans to construct, own, and operate a multi-commodity railport in southern Utah, specifically in Iron County, which is northwest of Cedar City. The Savage Railport – Southern Utah will provide transloading services to connect supply chains for agricultural products, construction materials, and other essential commodities. The railport is expected to be operating within 12-15 months, and will provide shippers with direct access to Union Pacific rail lines.
CEDAR CITY, UT
kslsports.com

NBC’s Notre Dame Voice Jac Collinsworth ‘Blown Away’ By BYU

LAS VEGAS – The voice you will hear during NBC’s BYU/Notre Dame broadcast on KSL 5 TV is Jac Collinsworth. Collinsworth, the son of former Cincinnati Bengal and Sunday Night Football analyst Chris Collinsworth, sounds like his father. And like his dad, he’s polished and well-prepared as he navigates his first season as the play-by-play voice of Notre Dame Football on NBC.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

2 arrested after southern Utah traffic stop yields estimated $2M in fentanyl

WASHINGTON, Washington County — Police on Wednesday say they found 60,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop in southern Utah. A Washington County sheriff's deputy stopped a Chevy Impala because it was in violation of window tint restrictions and failed to signal while changing lanes. The incident occurred on northbound I-15 in Washington about 11:40 p.m., police said.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
LITTLEFIELD, AZ
kslnewsradio.com

Fatal car crash closes southbound I-15 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Southbound I-15 closed at mile marker 34, following a fatal car crash Sunday. The closure is estimated to last two to three hours. UHP is advising drivers to use an alternate route at this time. Details on the fatal car crash. Upon Utah Highway Patrol’s...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT

