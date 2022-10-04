Read full article on original website
Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22D.J. EatonLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Events Guide – October 6, 2022
St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features Art In Kayenta, Apple Festivals, Children’s Jubilee, Trail Hero Music Fest, Oktoberfest, Halloween events, Farmer’s Markets, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here,...
rtands.com
Savage announces plans to build railport in southern Utah
Savage is a global provider of industrial logistics infrastruture and supply chain services. The company employs about 4,000 people in over 200 locations. The company this week announced that it plans to construct, own, and operate a multi-commodity railport in southern Utah, specifically in Iron County, which is northwest of Cedar City. The Savage Railport – Southern Utah will provide transloading services to connect supply chains for agricultural products, construction materials, and other essential commodities. The railport is expected to be operating within 12-15 months, and will provide shippers with direct access to Union Pacific rail lines.
kslsports.com
NBC’s Notre Dame Voice Jac Collinsworth ‘Blown Away’ By BYU
LAS VEGAS – The voice you will hear during NBC’s BYU/Notre Dame broadcast on KSL 5 TV is Jac Collinsworth. Collinsworth, the son of former Cincinnati Bengal and Sunday Night Football analyst Chris Collinsworth, sounds like his father. And like his dad, he’s polished and well-prepared as he navigates his first season as the play-by-play voice of Notre Dame Football on NBC.
kslnewsradio.com
CANCELED: Silver Alert activated for missing person in St. George
ST. GEORGE, Utah — CANCELED. October 8, 2022, 5:29 p.m. According to police, Kelly Alma Fredlund is missing. The 71-year-old was last seen at 8 a.m. today at 80 N 2040 E, St. George, Utah. Furthermore, police say the male left on foot from the address to go for...
In tight election battle, Lee back in Utah to rally voters
In one of the hottest election races in Utah, Senator Mike Lee and challenger Evan McMullin seem to be pulling out all the stops
buildingsaltlake.com
Is UDOT interested in expanding Amtrak to more Utah cities? Despite wads of cash from DC, probably not
The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) came up a winner in President Biden’s 2022-23 budget and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – though not as big as highways, of course. Part of the new funding package is for the FRA’s Federal State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Program, which will...
kjzz.com
19-year-old arrested in St. George with over 60k fentanyl pills in car
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested in St. George after police said they found him with over 60,000 fentanyl pills. Officers said they conducted a traffic stop on a white Chevy Impala on Interstate 15 near mile marker 11 for window tint and signal violations on Wednesday just before midnight.
POLICE: Teen, woman busted in Washington Co. with over $2 million in Fentanyl
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two men have been taken into custody after police say they were pulled over in Washington County carrying roughly $2 million dollars worth of suspected Fentanyl pills. Rigoberto Beltran Garibay, 19, of Mexico, along with Karen Yvonne Alverez, 39, of Colorado, are facing drug distribution charges in relation to this […]
ksl.com
2 arrested after southern Utah traffic stop yields estimated $2M in fentanyl
WASHINGTON, Washington County — Police on Wednesday say they found 60,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop in southern Utah. A Washington County sheriff's deputy stopped a Chevy Impala because it was in violation of window tint restrictions and failed to signal while changing lanes. The incident occurred on northbound I-15 in Washington about 11:40 p.m., police said.
KSLTV
Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Kane County along U.S. Highway 89 Monday morning, while a flash flood warning was in effect for Zion National Park to Rockville. 8:15 a.m. UPDATE: The flash flood warning for Zion National Park and surrounding areas has been...
KSLTV
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
kslnewsradio.com
Fatal car crash closes southbound I-15 in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Southbound I-15 closed at mile marker 34, following a fatal car crash Sunday. The closure is estimated to last two to three hours. UHP is advising drivers to use an alternate route at this time. Details on the fatal car crash. Upon Utah Highway Patrol’s...
