Tuesday, Oct 4th – Salem Council on Aging to Celebrate 55 years – Peabody Supt. Extends Contract – Sports Updates

PEABODY – Peabody quarterback Shea Lynch ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more in the first half to lead the Tanners (5-0) to a 42-20 win over Leominster (4-1) Friday night in a battle of Division 2 top-ten-ranked teams. Jayce Dooley also scored on a 65-yard pick six to give the Tanners a 35-0 lead before the Blue Devils got six with no time remaining in the first half.

PEABODY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO