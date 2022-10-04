ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Tuesday, Oct 4th – Salem Council on Aging to Celebrate 55 years – Peabody Supt. Extends Contract – Sports Updates

By msonewsp
msonewsports.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msonewsports.com

Endicott College Football (6-0) Rolls Over Nichols 52-7, Contribution from Area Players

BEVERLY — (Video Highlights) The Endicott football team defeated Nichols, 52-7, in Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) action on Saturday afternoon at Hempstead Stadium. Everett Knowlton III (Mansfield), Freddy Gabin (North Andover), Tyler Bridge (Wells, Maine), Clayton Marengi (Lynnfield,), David Pignone (Stoneham), Anthony Caggianelli (Pelham, N.H.), and Sean Benson (Canton) all found the end zone in the victory.
BEVERLY, MA
msonewsports.com

(Photos, Video) Peabody Beats Leominster 42-20, Tanners 5-0, Shea Lynch Runs for a Pair of TDs, Tosses for 2 More; Link to Salem News Coverage

PEABODY – Peabody quarterback Shea Lynch ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more in the first half to lead the Tanners (5-0) to a 42-20 win over Leominster (4-1) Friday night in a battle of Division 2 top-ten-ranked teams. Jayce Dooley also scored on a 65-yard pick six to give the Tanners a 35-0 lead before the Blue Devils got six with no time remaining in the first half.
PEABODY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
City
Georgetown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Salem, MA
Government
City
Hamilton, MA
City
Lynnfield, MA
Newburyport, MA
Sports
State
Massachusetts State
Newburyport, MA
Government
City
Newburyport, MA
Salem, MA
Sports
City
Peabody, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy