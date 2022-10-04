The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center and Trident Theatre offer Sheridan a Halloween treat with “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Even if one has not danced the Time Warp, the name “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” has probably still been heard by most Sheridan residents. A cinematic spoof of the sci/fi horror movies from the days of the silver screen, this musical rip of the B-movie genre became a cult classic.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO