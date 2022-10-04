Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Tongue River And Big Horn Football Teams Prepare For Burns And Newcastle
Last week TR found themselves in a rare position of trailing in a game last Friday at home against Torrington. After the Trail Blazers returned a kickoff for a score to make it 13-7, the Eagles responded and scored the last 41 points of the game. Coach Steve Hanson says...
Wyoming High School Football Scoreboard And Standings Week 6 2022
Another week, another 3 wins on the road for the Sheridan County High School Football Teams. Sheridan’s next game is scheduled for Friday, October 14th at Natrona at 6pm. Tongue River’s next game is scheduled for Friday, October 14th at Big Horn at 2pm. Big Horn’s next game...
Sheridan County High School Cross Country Results: October 7, 2022
All 3 Sheridan County teams ran in-state this week. Next week are the regional meets. Sheridan will race at the 4A East Regional Meet on Friday, October 14th at Cheyenne. Tongue River will race at the 2A East Regional Meet on Friday, October 14th at Tongue River. Gillette Invitational:. Sheridan...
The WYO & Trident team up for Rocky Horror
The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center and Trident Theatre offer Sheridan a Halloween treat with “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Even if one has not danced the Time Warp, the name “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” has probably still been heard by most Sheridan residents. A cinematic spoof of the sci/fi horror movies from the days of the silver screen, this musical rip of the B-movie genre became a cult classic.
