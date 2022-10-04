ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

Sheridan Media

Sheridan County High School Cross Country Results: October 7, 2022

All 3 Sheridan County teams ran in-state this week. Next week are the regional meets. Sheridan will race at the 4A East Regional Meet on Friday, October 14th at Cheyenne. Tongue River will race at the 2A East Regional Meet on Friday, October 14th at Tongue River. Gillette Invitational:. Sheridan...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
The WYO & Trident team up for Rocky Horror

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center and Trident Theatre offer Sheridan a Halloween treat with “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Even if one has not danced the Time Warp, the name “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” has probably still been heard by most Sheridan residents. A cinematic spoof of the sci/fi horror movies from the days of the silver screen, this musical rip of the B-movie genre became a cult classic.
SHERIDAN, WY

