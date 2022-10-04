Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Preview of Fleetwood Mac tribute band concert in Jackson
The Women for Change, a grassroots organization in Carbondale, is set to hold their annual “The Big Event” on Saturday, October 8. City of Cape Girardeau update on water main break, boil water advisory, school closures. Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT. |. Schools throughout Cape...
suntimesnews.com
MDC Cape Nature Center gets spooky with Trek N’ Treat event Oct. 22
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Help us celebrate the spookiest time of year with a not-so-spooky event perfect for all ages from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center!. Show up wearing your costume and take a stroll down our short Insect...
suntimesnews.com
MU Extension hosts Adopt-a-Family Program for local families in need this season
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. – The University of Missouri Extension will once again this season host the Ste. Genevieve Adopt-a-Family program. The Adopt-a-Family program helps create a positive and memorable holiday for children in Ste. Genevieve County by providing gifts, clothing, and necessities to families in need. The focus is on children under the age of 15. Individuals may submit their family for consideration starting October 21. The goal is to have every family matched to a donor by November 21.
kbsi23.com
Lights, camera, action! Perryville welcomes movie crew
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI)- Is Missouri becoming a popular destination for the silver screen?. In the past few years, southeast Missouri seems to be a popular spot for film crews to shoot movie scenes. Officer Robert O’Rear, from the Perryville Police Department, played a role in the film “The Spring” as,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
suntimesnews.com
October 8 River Region Sports Wrap
PERRYVILLE – St. Vincent won at St. Pius 21-6. The Indians host Herculaneum Friday. STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic defeated visiting Ste. Genevieve 63-7. The Warriors host Vianney Friday. The Dragons play at Jefferson Friday. PERRYVLLE – Perryville fell to New Madrid 65-18. The Pirates host Herculaneum...
KFVS12
Low water around Tower Rock
(KFVS) - A sign of a lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock near Wittenberg, Missouri. It’s located just across from Grand Tower. Visitors to the landmark island in the Mississippi River can walk across dry land when the Mississippi River gauge at Chester, Ill. reads 1.5 feet or less.
capecentralhigh.com
‘I’ll Just Be a Minute”
A water main break in Cape Girardeau led to boil water advisories and an actual shutdown of the city’s water supply for almost a week. I used that as an excuse to go to Wib’s in Jackson to keep from having dishes pile up at the house, and to swing by Harp’s Food Store to see if they had water (they did).
suntimesnews.com
Reids’ Harvest House is Chester Chamber Business of the Month
CHESTER – The Chester Chamber of Commerce congratulates Reids’ Harvest House for being named the October Business of the Month!. The Harvest House has been in operation for over 40 years serving Chester and delighting those that travel to our area to visit. The Staff is always welcoming...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kfmo.com
Wednesday Madison County Accident
(Madison County, MO) A woman from Marquand, 41 year old Rachel A. Cowling, is recovering after she was seriously injured in an ATV wreck Wednesday morning about 9:30 in Madison County. Highway Patrol reports show Cowling was driving the vehicle north on Route M, a mile south of Marquand, when the vehicle rolled over an the highway throwing Cowling off. She was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. Cowling was not wearing a safety device when the accident took place.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Senior Center to reopen Thurs.; delivering frozen meals to Medicaid recipients
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Senior Center plans to reopen on Thursday, October 5. According to the center, they will be delivering frozen meals on Wednesday to Medicaid recipients only. They plan to return to serving warm meals to everyone by Thursday. The center was closed after...
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date
(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
KFVS12
City of Cape Girardeau hires new finance director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city announced its new finance director. Lisa Mills was hired as the city’s first CPA to fill the vacant role of finance director, effective October 17. According to the city, Mills graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a BS in Business Administration;...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Power restored in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers was reported in downtown Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of noon, power had been restored to all customers. The power outage included some traffic...
suntimesnews.com
SIU will ‘Send Silence Packing’ with suicide prevention event Oct. 10
CARBONDALE, Ill. — The lawn of Morris Library at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will look different from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 10 as scores of very special backpacks will be placed across the greenspace. The all-day awareness event, the first of its kind at SIU, is designed to help end the silence surrounding mental health issues and bring awareness to the issue of suicide.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Family Survives Hurricane Ian
IN SPACE - SEPTEMBER 12: In this satellite image provided by the National Aeronatics and Space Administration (NASA) and European Space Agency (ESA), Hurricane Florence churns through the Atlantic Ocean toward the U.S. East Coast on September 12, 2018. Florence slowed its approach to the U.S. today and was expected to turn south, stalling along the North Carolina and South Carolina coast and bringing with it torrential rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge tomorrow through Saturday. The image was captured by ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst, currently living and working onboard the International Space Station. (Photo by ESA/NASA via Getty Images)
timeanddate.com
Time Zone in City of Du Quoin, Illinois, USA
The graph above illustrates clock changes in City of Du Quoin during 2022. Daylight Saving Time (DST) changes do not necessarily occur on the same date every year. YearDate & TimeAbbreviationTime ChangeOffset After. 2021Sun, Mar 14 at 2:00 amCST → CDT+1 hour (DST start)UTC-5h Sun, Nov 7 at 2:00...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau businesses also feel burden of water main break
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The water main break affected local businesses, as well as residents. “We had to close down, close down for dinner last night and we’re closed down today,” said Chris Marchi, owner of Mary Jane Bourbon and Smokehouse. “We’re hoping that we can open up tomorrow.”
wfcnnews.com
Heartland Regional Medical Center under new ownership
MARION - Ed Cunningham, Chief Operating Officer of Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, announced today that the hospital will soon be under new ownership. The news first came from a memo written to all HRMC employees, announcing that Deaconess Illinois had agreed to purchase the medical center. Deaconess also...
KMOV
Crash in Madison County leaves 2 dead
A Missouri teacher is gaining national attention - and making St. Louis Proud. News 4′s Steve Harris goes 75 miles northwest of St. Louis to introduce us to a teacher who is gaining national attention. St. Louis City mayor proposes using millions to improve street safety. Updated: 6 hours...
suntimesnews.com
Route Y in Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois Counties reduced for pavement repairs
SIKESTON–Route Y in Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois Counties will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. This section of roadway is located from Route D in St. Francois County to I-55 near Bloomsdale, Missouri. Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, Oct. 11 through...
Comments / 0