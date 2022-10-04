Read full article on original website
Department of Natural Resources encourages Missourians to report local drought impacts
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Drought conditions across the state are worsening under continued warm, dry and sometimes windy conditions and are not expected to improve soon, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The department is asking for the public’s assistance, encouraging people to submit reports about drought...
Chester resident vies for SIU homecoming crown
CARBONDALE, Ill. — A student from Chester is one of ten Southern Illinois University Carbondale students in the 2022 homecoming court. Jaci “Rose” South hopes to be one of the top two candidates who will be crowned during halftime of the 2 p.m. football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Saluki Stadium.
MU Extension hosts Adopt-a-Family Program for local families in need this season
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. – The University of Missouri Extension will once again this season host the Ste. Genevieve Adopt-a-Family program. The Adopt-a-Family program helps create a positive and memorable holiday for children in Ste. Genevieve County by providing gifts, clothing, and necessities to families in need. The focus is on children under the age of 15. Individuals may submit their family for consideration starting October 21. The goal is to have every family matched to a donor by November 21.
Route Y in Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois Counties reduced for pavement repairs
SIKESTON–Route Y in Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois Counties will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. This section of roadway is located from Route D in St. Francois County to I-55 near Bloomsdale, Missouri. Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, Oct. 11 through...
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s report
STE GENEVIEVE—The Ste Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its report of arrests and reported incidents for the week ending September 30th. Arrested Person: 3 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation:. Assault: 1. Assist Other...
MDC Cape Nature Center gets spooky with Trek N’ Treat event Oct. 22
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Help us celebrate the spookiest time of year with a not-so-spooky event perfect for all ages from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center!. Show up wearing your costume and take a stroll down our short Insect...
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
Reids’ Harvest House is Chester Chamber Business of the Month
CHESTER – The Chester Chamber of Commerce congratulates Reids’ Harvest House for being named the October Business of the Month!. The Harvest House has been in operation for over 40 years serving Chester and delighting those that travel to our area to visit. The Staff is always welcoming...
Bonnie A. Remick
Bonnie A. Remick, 86, of Red Bud, Illinois, passed away at 7:21 pm, Monday, October 3, 2022 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, Illinois. She was born to the late Earl W. and Emma (nee Schmidt) Agnew on January 29, 1936 in Millstadt, Illinois. Bonnie married Robert Lee Remick on April 19,...
UPDATE: Missouri’s Parole Board revokes parole for man charged with throwing Columbia woman to her death off bridge
Graphic court documents obtained by 939 the Eagle say a Columbia woman who was thrown to her death from the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark lane suffered severe spine injuries and internal bleeding, before she died. Boone County prosecutors have charged 31-year-old Jessie Williams with first degree murder for...
Saint Francis Healthcare System postpones elective procedures, surgeries
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Saint Francis Healthcare System has postponed all elective procedures and surgeries due to the water main break and boil water order. According to a post on the healthcare system’s Facebook page on Tuesday, MRI imaging studies and lab studies are also postponed and being rescheduled.
Columbia, Missouri Police Say a Man Threw a Woman Off This Bridge
According to Columbia, Missouri police a horrific crime was carried out on a bridge overpass. They say that a man threw a woman off of the expanse causing injuries that would claim her life. The Columbia, Missouri police made this announcement on Facebook today. They have not released the name...
Three arrested in Monday Carbondale shooting death
In Marion tonight, veterans are arriving in Marion for the veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. The broken pipe that caused many Cape Girardeau residents to lose water is fixed. However, there's a lot to do to ensure the water is safe to drink. Water main break impacting local businesses.
Perry County declares burn ban due to dry conditions
PERRYVILLE – Earlier this week the Perry County Commission issued a burn ban which will be in force until the commission reverses it. The burn ban is due to dry conditions in the county. Missouri’s Drought Map shows the eastern third of the county to be in moderate drought, while the north and western two-thirds of the county is listed as abnormally dry.
Watch the Waltons Cast Celebrate 50 Years in Macon, Missouri
Many of us grew up watching The Waltons. 50 years after the show debuted on television, several cast members reunited for an event in Macon, Missouri this past weekend. Kyhill Girl on YouTube just shared a brief video showing several cast members of The Waltons who gathered in Macon, Missouri last Saturday. Here's her backstory from the YouTube share:
Mine subsidence is a problem along Illinois Route 161
An Illinois State Representative for Clinton County describes a noticeable bump that formed on Illinois Route 161 this week as an unexpected speed bump resulting from subsidence.
Deadly shooting investigation in Carbondale
A large water main break has left much of the city of Cape under a boil water advisory. Low river levels lead to discovery of car in Mississippi River. Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend. Irrigation services...
AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of Mid Missouri Mobile Home Transporting LLC -- All Star Mobile Home Transport LLC -- faces multiple charges of deception and stealing. Brian Forsythe, 51, of Versailles, was charged with two counts of deceptive business practice and two counts of stealing more than $750. Between Nov. 3, 2020-Dec. 22, 2020, The post AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
