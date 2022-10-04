STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. – The University of Missouri Extension will once again this season host the Ste. Genevieve Adopt-a-Family program. The Adopt-a-Family program helps create a positive and memorable holiday for children in Ste. Genevieve County by providing gifts, clothing, and necessities to families in need. The focus is on children under the age of 15. Individuals may submit their family for consideration starting October 21. The goal is to have every family matched to a donor by November 21.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO