Perry County, MO

Chester resident vies for SIU homecoming crown

CARBONDALE, Ill. — A student from Chester is one of ten Southern Illinois University Carbondale students in the 2022 homecoming court. Jaci “Rose” South hopes to be one of the top two candidates who will be crowned during halftime of the 2 p.m. football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Saluki Stadium.
CHESTER, IL
MU Extension hosts Adopt-a-Family Program for local families in need this season

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. – The University of Missouri Extension will once again this season host the Ste. Genevieve Adopt-a-Family program. The Adopt-a-Family program helps create a positive and memorable holiday for children in Ste. Genevieve County by providing gifts, clothing, and necessities to families in need. The focus is on children under the age of 15. Individuals may submit their family for consideration starting October 21. The goal is to have every family matched to a donor by November 21.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s report

STE GENEVIEVE—The Ste Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its report of arrests and reported incidents for the week ending September 30th. Arrested Person: 3 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation:. Assault: 1. Assist Other...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
Reids’ Harvest House is Chester Chamber Business of the Month

CHESTER – The Chester Chamber of Commerce congratulates Reids’ Harvest House for being named the October Business of the Month!. The Harvest House has been in operation for over 40 years serving Chester and delighting those that travel to our area to visit. The Staff is always welcoming...
CHESTER, IL
Bonnie A. Remick

Bonnie A. Remick, 86, of Red Bud, Illinois, passed away at 7:21 pm, Monday, October 3, 2022 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, Illinois. She was born to the late Earl W. and Emma (nee Schmidt) Agnew on January 29, 1936 in Millstadt, Illinois. Bonnie married Robert Lee Remick on April 19,...
RED BUD, IL
Diabetes
Three arrested in Monday Carbondale shooting death

In Marion tonight, veterans are arriving in Marion for the veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. The broken pipe that caused many Cape Girardeau residents to lose water is fixed. However, there's a lot to do to ensure the water is safe to drink. Water main break impacting local businesses.
CARBONDALE, IL
Perry County declares burn ban due to dry conditions

PERRYVILLE – Earlier this week the Perry County Commission issued a burn ban which will be in force until the commission reverses it. The burn ban is due to dry conditions in the county. Missouri’s Drought Map shows the eastern third of the county to be in moderate drought, while the north and western two-thirds of the county is listed as abnormally dry.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
Watch the Waltons Cast Celebrate 50 Years in Macon, Missouri

Many of us grew up watching The Waltons. 50 years after the show debuted on television, several cast members reunited for an event in Macon, Missouri this past weekend. Kyhill Girl on YouTube just shared a brief video showing several cast members of The Waltons who gathered in Macon, Missouri last Saturday. Here's her backstory from the YouTube share:
MACON, MO
Deadly shooting investigation in Carbondale

A large water main break has left much of the city of Cape under a boil water advisory. Low river levels lead to discovery of car in Mississippi River. Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend. Irrigation services...
CARBONDALE, IL
AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of Mid Missouri Mobile Home Transporting LLC -- All Star Mobile Home Transport LLC -- faces multiple charges of deception and stealing. Brian Forsythe, 51, of Versailles, was charged with two counts of deceptive business practice and two counts of stealing more than $750. Between Nov. 3, 2020-Dec. 22, 2020, The post AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
VERSAILLES, MO

