Our 2022 One Community, One Book is An American Summer: Love and Death in Chicago by best-selling author, journalist, and documentary filmmaker Alex Kotlowitz. This is a captivating collection of stories that will transform the way readers think about gun violence in America. Over the past 20 years in Chicago, 14,033 people have been killed and another 60,000 wounded by gunfire. The latest book by Kotlowitz examines the psychological toll gun violence takes on the spirit of individuals and communities.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO