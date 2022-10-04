Please join the University of Iowa Physics & Astronomy Department as we use small telescopes to tour the fall sky on the lawn south and sidewalk east of Van Allen Hall. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa-sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact Caroline Roberts in advance at 319-467-1481.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO