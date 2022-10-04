Read full article on original website
One Community, One Book Author Keynote with Alex Kotlowski
This is being advertised by the BTLC! Please view the description for how to register. TLC Credit: IS (T) Our 2022 One Community, One Book is An American Summer: Love and Death in Chicago by best selling author, journalist, and documentary filmmaker Alex Kotlowitz. This is a captivating collection of...
Curator Guided Tour: A Hub, a Network, an Archive
Join co-curators Nataša Durovicová and Lisa Gardinier for a special guided tour of their exhibition, A Hub, a Network, an Archive: 55 Years of International Writers in Iowa City. All are welcome! Meet inside the Main Library Gallery. About the exhibit: The International Writing Program (IWP) has brought...
$4 Fridays at FilmScene
Every Friday after 8 p.m., students can see any new release film for just $4 at either FilmScene location. Show your student ID card at the counter to claim your $4 tickets!. For a list of showings each week, visit icfilmscene.org/calendar. Tickets for $4 Fridays must be purchased in person to receive the discount!
Public Observing Night
Please join the University of Iowa Physics & Astronomy Department as we use small telescopes to tour the fall sky on the lawn south and sidewalk east of Van Allen Hall.
Kettle Corn and Crafts
Come craft with us in various forms and snack on some kettle corn too!
THEN & NOW: 175 Years on the Pentacrest
Friday, Feb. 25—precisely 175 years after the founding of the University of Iowa—on display through 2022. The Pentacrest Museums present a new, celebratory exhibition THEN & NOW: 175 Years on the Pentacrest in the Hanson Gallery of the Old Capitol Museum. Honoring the University's landmark anniversary, the exhibit explores various departments and happenings on the Pentacrest, then & now. What's the same? What has changed? Large format comparative photography, firsthand accounts from notable Hawkeyes, and historic artifacts tell the story.
DMA I Recital: Carlos M. López, bassoon
The concert will be livestreamed here: https://music.uiowa.edu/about/live-stream-concert-schedule. View the program here: https://digital.lib.uiowa.edu/islandora/object/ui%3A29923. This concert is free and open to the public.
Translate-a-thon

NCPA Immunization Clinic - West Music, Coralville
College of Pharmacy student members of the National Community Pharmacy Association (NCPA) will provide flu shots for employees of West Music in Coralville.
Explore Iowa Law

