uiowa.edu
DMA I Recital: Carlos M. López, bassoon
The concert will be livestreamed here: https://music.uiowa.edu/about/live-stream-concert-schedule. View the program here: https://digital.lib.uiowa.edu/islandora/object/ui%3A29923. This concert is free and open to the public. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate...
uiowa.edu
Translate-a-thon
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
uiowa.edu
Life in Iowa Weekly Coffee Hour
Starting Aug. 26 (through Dec. 2), Life in Iowa (part of International Student and Scholar Services) and International Student Support and Engagement invite international students and scholars at the University of Iowa to join them for a weekly coffee hour every Friday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at T.Spoons coffee shop (located in University Capitol Centre). Enjoy a (free!) afternoon coffee and engage in casual conversations with students, staff, and faculty from across campus on different topics, ranging from adjusting to life in a new country and friendships to rules of the workplace.
uiowa.edu
Public Observing Night
Please join the University of Iowa Physics & Astronomy Department as we use small telescopes to tour the fall sky on the lawn south and sidewalk east of Van Allen Hall. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa-sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact Caroline Roberts in advance at 319-467-1481.
uiowa.edu
Curator Guided Tour: A Hub, a Network, an Archive
Join co-curators Nataša Durovicová and Lisa Gardinier for a special guided tour of their exhibition, A Hub, a Network, an Archive: 55 Years of International Writers in Iowa City. All are welcome! Meet inside the Main Library Gallery. About the exhibit: The International Writing Program (IWP) has brought...
uiowa.edu
Iowa City Downtown District Fall Gallery Walk
Support your favorite Iowa City small businesses and see the work of Ceramics at Iowa students at the 2022 Fall Gallery Walk hosted by the Iowa City Downtown District. Meet Ceramics at Iowa students as they transform the space at Merge, share their experiences in the UI School of Art and Art History, and highlight some of their incredible work.
uiowa.edu
Kettle Corn and Crafts
Come craft with us in various forms and snack on some kettle corn too!. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
uiowa.edu
One Community, One Book Author Keynote with Alex Kotlowski
This is being advertised by the BTLC! Please view the description for how to register. TLC Credit: IS (T) Our 2022 One Community, One Book is An American Summer: Love and Death in Chicago by best selling author, journalist, and documentary filmmaker Alex Kotlowitz. This is a captivating collection of...
uiowa.edu
Shambaugh House Reading: Nagae Yuki and Chu He-Chih
Join us in person at the Shambaugh House (430 N. Clinton St, Iowa City) or online via Facebook or Zoom for a reading by two IWP 2022 Fall Residency writers, Nagae Yuki and Chu He-Chih. For those who are present in person, light refreshments will be provided. Nagae Yuki (poet,...
uiowa.edu
Illinois Hawkeye Huddle
In addition to our seven home games, we hope you can join us at one of our five Iowa football away games this season. Prior to each game, join fellow Iowa fans and friends at a Hawkeye Huddle. Hawkeyes Huddles are free, pregame pep rallies that feature cash refreshments and snacks, door prizes, Hawkeye DJ, Herky the Hawk, and the Iowa Spirit Squads.
uiowa.edu
Q&A with Writer Angie Cruz
You are invited to join the Magid Center for Writing and the Iowa Writers' Workshop for a Q&A with writer and editor Angie Cruz. The Q&A will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Dey House in the Frank Conroy Reading Room. Participation is free and all are welcome!. Angie Cruz...
uiowa.edu
$4 Fridays at FilmScene
Every Friday after 8 p.m., students can see any new release film for just $4 at either FilmScene location. Show your student ID card at the counter to claim your $4 tickets!. For a list of showings each week, visit icfilmscene.org/calendar. Tickets for $4 Fridays must be purchased in person to receive the discount!
