ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, OR

Comments / 3

Jim Book
3d ago

Lived Ina 1960's 15' ca.p trailer when in college for a couple of years. It can be done, but don't do it unless other options are worse.

Reply
2
Related
beachconnection.net

Glow-in-the-Dark Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town for Halloween

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Sometimes something comes along that you didn't even know you needed. The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City and its tradition of glass float balls recently came up with just that: glow-in-the-dark glass floats. Lincoln City's float faeries will be hiding 50 glow-in-the-dark glass...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
beachconnection.net

Oregon Coast Spanish Galleon Discovery: Meet Those Involved at Nehalem Event

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Earlier this year, the Oregon coast exploded onto the international scene and limelight with the discovery of a lifetime: parts of a Spanish galleon were found near Manzanita. For more than 300 years, bits and pieces of this legend were washing up around Nehalem Bay beaches, and stories of such a ship went back well into the recesses of native people's oral histories. (Above, Oregon Coast Beach Connection photo: the timbers were found somewhere near these sea caves, near Manzanita)
MANZANITA, OR
beachconnection.net

Fall Colors Excursions Start on Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad

(Wheeler, Oregon) – Fall is in the air, in spite of the warmer-than-usual conditions, and the fact fall colors are running late. However, that won't stop the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad (OCSR) as it begins its Fall Splendor Excursion around the Nehalem Bay and Tillamook Bay area this week, twisting and weaving around ancient tracks around the backwoods wonders of this particularly colorful chunk of coastline. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
WHEELER, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Cannon Beach, OR
State
California State
Local
Oregon Cars
City
Florence, OR
State
Washington State
City
Yachats, OR
State
Utah State
beachconnection.net

Another Week of Clear, Sunny Skies for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast

(Astoria, Oregon) – Just like the inland areas of Oregon and Washington that are still seeing summer-like weather, the Oregon coast and Washington coast will be basking in mostly clear skies for the next week, with perhaps some bouts of rain or slightly more cloudy conditions. (Above: Rockaway Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Explosives Wash Up on Central Oregon Coast Beaches Around Newport

(Newport, Oregon) – A message in a bottle they are not. Small explosives have been found on the beaches of Newport in recent days, with Newport police being dispatched to multiple reports around the central Oregon coast town. So far, they've been discovered in a fairly wide area, from the southern tip at the jetty all the way up to Agate Beach, encompassing a few miles. (Photo Newport Police Department)
NEWPORT, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Coast#Central Oregon#South Coast#Vehicles#Sand
Forest Grove News Times

LETTERS: What has happened to Portland?

The News-Times hears from readers who have strong feelings about Oregon politics.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Did You Feel It? Mag. 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon

LACOMB, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook in western Oregon on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake shook just before 6 a.m. near Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem and northeast of Eugene in Linn County. The USGS said the quake had a...
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 10/6 – Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect Arrested, Oregon Governor Debate Tonight in Medford, Art Along the Rogue Starts Friday!

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The suspect accused of abusing over 30 animals, Joseph LaRue, made his first court appearance Wedneday. Alongside his attorney, LaRue appeared for his arraignment before he was taken into custody by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
GRANTS PASS, OR
oregontoday.net

Quake, Oct. 6

A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Gold Beach in between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast.
GOLD BEACH, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also happen to love steak, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known in the state of Oregon and have excellent online reviews, so definitely give them a try next time you are around.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 3rd report in a week

(Editor’s note: A photo of the elk that was poached appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some.) Oregon State Police are investigating another elk poaching case. It’s at least the third one announced in the past week. OSP said it’s looking for...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Abandoned Florence house burns to the ground

FLORENCE, Ore. -- A house north of Florence on Highway 101 is a total loss after a fire early Thursday morning caused severe damage and scorched nearby vegetation, Siuslaw Valley Fire and Rescue said. According to SVFR, the involved house was an abandoned home in the 88000 block of Highway...
FLORENCE, OR
Washington Examiner

Perfect storm in Oregon could pave way for Republican governor

Deep-blue Oregon could elect a Republican as its next governor in November thanks to a particular set of circumstances that have lined up in the GOP’s favor. Republican candidate Christine Drazan led her Democratic opponent, Tina Kotek, by 2 points in an Emerson College poll this week. It was the latest sign that the party in control of Oregon for decades is struggling to convince voters to give Democrats more time at the helm.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy