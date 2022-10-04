Read full article on original website
Is SushiSwap a good buy after a 13% jump on GoldenTree investment?
SUSHI has hit the descending trendline, and the focus will be on the price action. Sushiswap SUSHI/USD rose more than 13% on Thursday, capping a substantial 18% gain in the past week. The gains on Wednesday reflected surging trading volumes up more than 130% as of press time. Positive news was behind the surge.
Amazon scraps home-delivery robot program
SEATTLE — Amazon is disbanding its team of workers who worked on Scout, the six-wheeled, autonomous robot designed to deliver to your doorstep. In what’s likely a sign of slowing sales growth, Amazon has decided, after two years of testing in Seattle, it will be “reorienting the program,” according to Bloomberg. The robot was first introduced in 2019 and tested in the suburbs of Snohomish County, Washington, according to KIRO-TV.
Is Avalanche’s AVAX a good buy in October?
Avalanche price has not been left behind in this year’s crypto sell-off. The AVAX coin has crashed by more than 80% this year, making it one of the worst-performing large-cap coins in the industry. Its market cap has collapsed to about $5 billion, making it the 17th biggest coin this year.
Can Ravencoin sustain momentum after 5% gains?
Ravencoin surged on Friday despite a bearish crypto market. The blockchain, forked from Bitcoin, is a beneficiary of the ETH merge. Technical indicators are currently bearish, casting doubts on sustained gains. Ravencoin RVN/USD surged 5% on Friday. At the time of writing, the token was trading for $0.03651. Although the...
Where will the next Cardano bull run come from? Analyst answers
Cardano has failed to gain despite enthusiasm around the Vasil upgrade. Crypto analyst says ADA could rally as institutional investors show interest. ADA trades at support with a chance to fall further. Cardano ADA/USD to $1? Well, that was the speculation as Cardano neared its long-awaited Vasil upgrade. Indeed, crypto...
Algorand touted as a crypto to watch in the next bull cycle, but how attractive is it?
A popular crypto analyst has suggested Algorand will be strong when a bull cycle kicks in. Algorand has remained muted despite being the official sponsor of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The cryptocurrency is bearish. When is the next crypto bull cycle? After a disastrous 2022, industry experts say huge...
What is Ethereum Name Service, and does it present an opportunity?
Ethereum Name Service is an open-source naming system on the Ethereum blockchain. Its native token has gained 8% in the past day and 13% in the past week. Although ENS is on a solid uptrend, it lacks the strength to sustain the momentum. Ethereum Name Service ENS/USD is a decentralised...
BNB takes a hit from an exploit. Here is the level to watch
BNB fell 3% on Friday after an exploit of $100 million. The cryptocurrency had already hit the target at or around $300 and was set for a correction. Potential price action/bullish reversal could occur at or close to $267. Binance BNB/USD fell more than 3% on Friday on exploit news....
Binance to spend over $1B on investments by end of 2022, CEO says
Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao, has stated that the global leading digital-asset platform may spend more than $1 billion on investment by the end of this year. Zhao, commonly referred to as CZ within the crypto space, revealed this in an interview with Bloomberg. The statement from Zhao comes after an...
Binance receives a licence to operate its cryptocurrency exchange in Kazakhstan
Binance received a licence to operate its crypto exchange in Kazakhstan a few days after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the country’s financial regulator. The world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, announced via a blog post on Thursday, October 6th, that it has received a licence from the AIFC Financial Services Authority ( AFSA )
Institutions are getting serious about staking, says Alluvial executive Mara Schmiedt
Cryptocurrency staking is widely popular in the industry and Mara Schmiedt says financial institutions are now taking it seriously. Alluvial Chief Growth Officer Mara Schmiedt revealed in a recent interview that institutions are getting serious about cryptocurrency staking. Staking gives crypto investors the opportunity to make passive income and it...
GMT Token sets up eco-friendly Norwegian data center
In line with GMT Token’s geographical expansion, the team has set up a new 20-MW data center near Oslo, Norway. GMT installed just under 3,000 new Antminer S19 miners as its mission is to utilize the highest-tech, most energy-efficient equipment, Coin Journal learned from a press release. Minimizing its...
Binance hack incident highlights dangers of decentralisation
The native chain of the crypto exchange Binance was suspended Thursday after an exploit led to millions of dollars of crypto being exposed. The incident obviously sent shockwaves through the crypto world, but for me it also highlighted the dangers of decentralisation. Don’t get me wrong. Decentralisation is arguably the...
