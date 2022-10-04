Read full article on original website
PHOTOS from "God of Carnage" at Pegasus Theatre Company
(BORDENTOWN, NJ) -- Pegasus Theatre Company is currently presenting Yasmina Reza’s scathing hit comedy God of Carnage, weekends through October 23. Reza, known for cleverly turning mundane social situations into riotous comedies, quickly strips away all social niceties in God of Carnage to expose two couples trapped in the chaos of marriage and parenthood. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
Novado Gallery presents "The Third Abstract State of Mind"
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Novado Gallery presents "The Third Abstract State of Mind"; An Expression in New Contemporary Ink by XiaoQiang Li from October 12-19, 2022. Xiaoqiang Li's new ink works on paper springs from the deeply felt human condition. His patient layering of ink brush strokes on textured watercolor paper is a process of active meditation while developing the image. In sharing this act that is intrinsic and close to his heart, some of the paintings are collaborations with his daughters, Kelly, Lemon, and Amy.
Studio Montclair presents "On the Surface"
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Studio Montclair, Inc. presents “On the Surface,” a visual exploration of the intersections between and boundaries of two- and three- dimensional planes, on exhibit from October 28 to November 25 at Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair, NJ. According to curator Shazzi Thomas, “Artists...
New Jersey Film Festival Video Interview with Rebuilt from Broken Glass Director Larry Hanover
Rebuilt from Broken Glass Director Larry Hanover. Rebuilt from Broken Glass – Larry Hanover (Voorhees, New Jersey) At age 12, Fred Behrend’s life was ripped apart. He was living 65 miles from home with the family of Cantor Max Baum so he could attend a secular Jewish school after the Nazis banned Jews from public school. In November 1938, he witnessed the horrors of Kristallnacht (Night of Broken Glass), seeing synagogue after synagogue torched in the city of Cologne. Fred did not know that back home, his father, like 30,000 other Jewish males, had been arrested for transport to a concentration camp. All Fred knew was that his idyllic time with the Baum family and his friend Henry was over. His mother frantically sent a car to pick him up. Fred’s family lost most of its material possessions. But they escaped to Cuba and, eventually, America. Fred would turn the tables in 1946 as an American GI. He was part of a little-known denazification initiative called the Intellectual Diversion program at a Virginia military base. Selected for his ability to speak German and his counterintelligence training, Fred was taught by elite professors to give crash courses to German POWs about American-style democracy. In his later years, Fred began to speak to schoolchildren about his Holocaust past. In 2018, he was speaking to students at a Jewish day school on the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht about that fateful day and his friend Henry Baum. The head of the school left the room for 10 minutes and returned later holding a cellphone. He handed it to Fred. On the line was Henry Baum. Soon they would meet—in one more powerful victory over Hitler and the Nazis. 2022; 40 min.
Post Malone's Stellar Performance: An Extraction of Love in Philly
Post Malone, in support of his fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache, continued his “Twelve Carat Tour” #TCT in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center Thursday, October 6 with supporting act Roddy Ricch. Both artists offered an explosive, supercharged performance. With a tetralogy of chart-topping hits spanning over only 6 years (ranging from White Iverson to I Like You…), Post gave it his all, with a passion set into overdrive, and musically leaving nothing behind. It was a night of celebration, love, and community… and we’re absolutely here for it!
New Jersey Festival Orchestra 2022-2023 season opens with "The Good, The Better and The Best!"
(WESTFIELD, NJ) -- The 2022-2023 New Jersey Festival Orchestra season, under the baton of David Wroe, opens dramatically on November 5th in Westfield with “The Good, The Better and The Best,” presenting favorite movie themes and more in a festival of Italian masterworks. Don’t miss the iconic sounds...
Innovating Thread, Altering Perceptions, Cartoon-Like Forms, Work of Member Artists Fill HAM Galleries
(CLINTON, NJ) -- The Hunterdon Art Museum presents four new exhibitions on view from October 2, 2022 - January 8, 2023: “Thread Hijack;” “Amie Adelman: Moving Lines;” “Fran Shalom: Duck/Rabbit;” and “2022 Members Exhibition.”. “. ,” curated by Mary Birmingham, explores what happens when...
Berrie Center for Performing Arts presents Emilio Teubal Trio
(MAHWAH, NJ) -- Latin Grammy winner Emilio Teubal and his vibrant jazz ensemble will perform at the Berrie Center for the Arts at Ramapo College on Saturday, October 15 at 8:00pm to conclude the celebration of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month. A versatile pianist who can navigate through different styles of written and improvised music, Teubal has recorded more than twenty albums and regularly performs in top venues throughout the country.
Makin Waves Song of the Week: "So Damn Happy" by Lou Panico
Lou Panico’s is the Makin Waves Song of the Week. Lou will play two sets on Oct. 7 at Asbury Park’s Wonder Bar. One will be as a solo performer. The other will be as bassist in his headliner wife Natalie Farrell’s band. PHOTO BY JOSEPH FLANNERY.
Two River Theater Launches New TIDETIX Program For Those 35 and Under
(RED BANK, NJ) -- Two River Theater has launched a brand new TIDETIX program for theatergoers age 35 and under. The name TIDETIX echoes the Jersey Shore and its vast, powerful community of artists and art lovers. With that in mind, TIDETIX will enable audience members ages 35 and under...
Zara Phillips No-Holds Barred
British-born New Jersey-resident Zara Phillips – wearer of multiple hats like singer-songwriter, author, playwright, filmmaker, public speaker and adoptee rights advocate – will present the U.S. premiere of her current one-woman play, "Somebody's Daughter," based on the 2018 book of the same name Saturday, Oct. 21, at Hopewell Theater and again Saturday, Dec. 10, at Outpost in the Burbs.
"An Evening of the World’s Best Short Films" in Cranford
(CRANFORD, NJ) -- Asbury Shorts USA, New York City’s longest-running short film exhibition and travel show partners with The Garden State Film Festival to present their nationally recognized: “An Evening of the World’s Best Short Films” at the Cranford Theater in Cranford, New Jersey on Thursday, November 3, 2022, with the first film blasting on to the screen at 7:00pm. This special screening of world-renowned short films from the past and present is strongly recommended for ages 16 and way above.
Count Basie Center for the Arts accepting submissions for its Teen + College Film Festival
(RED BANK, NJ) -- The Count Basie Center for the Arts is accepting submissions for its Count Basie Center Teen + College Film Festival, with the mission to locate, showcase and recognize New Jersey student filmmakers from 7th grade all the way through college. Students can submit their films now...
Acclaimed Photographer and “Man of a Thousand Faces” Samuel Fosso Is the Subject of a Major Survey at the Princeton University Art Museum
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- This fall the Princeton University Art Museum will present Samuel Fosso: Affirmative Acts, the first major US survey of one of the most renowned contemporary artists based in Africa today. The exhibition—curated by Princeton University Professor Chika Okeke-Agulu with Silma Berrada, Lawrence Chamunorwa, Maia Julis, and Iheanyi Onwuegbucha—will be on view at Art on Hulfish in downtown Princeton from November 19 to January 29, 2023, and will offer US audiences an introduction to one of the best-known photographers from the African continent on the international scene.
Westminster Conservatory Noontime Recitals continue on October 20 with music by Prokofiev for solo piano
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- On Thursday, October 20 at 12:15pm, the 21st season of Westminster Conservatory at Nassau will continue with a recital by Dr. Choah Kim performing solo piano music by Sergei Prokofiev. The recital will take place in the Niles Chapel of Nassau Presbyterian Church, 61 Nassau Street, Princeton. It is open to the public free of charge; masking is optional.
Paper Mill Playhouse announces Jen Bender as New Associate Artistic Director
(MILBURN, NJ) -- Paper Mill Playhouse has announced that Jen Bender (Broadway’s The Lion King, The Wedding Singer, Avenue Q) will join the company as Associate Artistic Director, following longtime Associate Artistic Director Patrick Parker, who stepped down on September 30, 2022 after 27 years at the post. Bender worked previously with Paper Mill Playhouse as Associate Director of Honeymoon in Vegas (2013) and as part of the commercial production team for The Sting (2018).
Plainfield Symphony opens season with "Once Upon a Time"
(PLAINFIELD, NJ) -- Under the baton of Maestro Charles Prince, the Plainfield Symphony's 103rd season opens on October 15, 2022 at 7:00pm with “Once Upon a Time,” showcasing two works from the imaginary world. Tapiola, Op. 112 is Finnish composer Jean Sibelius’ mysterious final tone poem and the well-known Scheherazade, Op. 35 is a symphonic suite composed by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and based on “The One Thousand and One Nights.”
Live Review: Cate Le Bon at Union Transfer in Philadelphia on October 6, 2022
I finally got to see Welsh singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Cate Le Bon after missing her shows that took place earlier this year. I was turned on to Cate by my friend Yasha Goldentyer after he sent me a video link of her doing a fabulous cover of Bill Nelson’s Do You Dream In Colour at one of her recent concerts. I said to myself: Who the hell does covers of Bill Nelson songs? I was instantly hooked. So, I scooped up Le Bon’s six albums and dived into her very eclectic and enchanting music. Many have compared her to The Talking Heads, Kate Bush, Faust, and other art ensembles but Le Bon’s music and lyrics are truly her own and very original. Le Bon is a not just a musician, she is also an accomplished furniture maker as she learnt to make solid wood tables, stools, and chairs from scratch while making her highly acclaimed 2019 album Reward. Her songs are crafted in a similar manner: a lot of pain-staking intricacy and detail involved in both. In an interview with Pitchfork, Jeff Tweedy of Wilco stated that Le Bon was "one of the best out there making music now."
The Westfield Community Players presents "Night Watch"
(WESTFIELD, NJ) -- The Westfield Community Players presents Night Watch, a suspense by Lucille Fletcher with five performances in October. Unable to sleep, Elaine Wheeler paces the living room of her Manhattan townhouse, troubled by unsettling memories and vague fears. Her husband tries to comfort her, but when he steps away for a moment Elaine screams as she sees (or believes she sees) the body of a dead man in the window across the way.
Pioneer Productions presents "God of Carnage"
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Pioneer Productions presents Yasmina Reza’s hilariously funny, Tony Award®-winning play, God of Carnage, at Fellowship Hall in the Morristown Methodist Church in downtown Morristown, NJ. Pioneer co-founder Shanna Levine-Phelps of Livingston directs this “action-packed… knockout farce” (Wall Street Journal) that will run from October 28 through November 6.
