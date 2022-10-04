ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Ethereum Name Service, and does it present an opportunity?

Ethereum Name Service is an open-source naming system on the Ethereum blockchain. Its native token has gained 8% in the past day and 13% in the past week. Although ENS is on a solid uptrend, it lacks the strength to sustain the momentum. Ethereum Name Service ENS/USD is a decentralised...
MARKETS
GMT Token sets up eco-friendly Norwegian data center

In line with GMT Token’s geographical expansion, the team has set up a new 20-MW data center near Oslo, Norway. GMT installed just under 3,000 new Antminer S19 miners as its mission is to utilize the highest-tech, most energy-efficient equipment, Coin Journal learned from a press release. Minimizing its...
TECHNOLOGY
Has Ethereum Classic lost its glamour?

Ethereum Classic has fallen from the August high of $45 to $27. The decline in speculations for the cryptocurrency after the Ethereum merge has forced a bear market. ETC faces an additional 15% fall amid weak sentiment. Ethereum Classic ETC/USD faces a decline up to the next support at $23....
MARKETS
Gemini offers exposure to $1.3t in assets via Envestnet integration

Leading crypto exchange Gemini now offers crypto managed accounts a direct custodial feed to over 3,000 registered investment advisers (RIAs), who manage assets worth over $1.3 trillion in total, Coin Journal learned from a press release. This has become possible after integration with the Envestnet | Tamarac platform for RIAs.
MARKETS
Cozy Web3 Movement: Cozies announces minting of Cozies NFTs for October 10th

New York, United States, 6th October, 2022, Chainwire. Cozies, an immersive community-driven movement promoting a “Cozy” culture of living, has announced its first-ever Cozies NFT release is minting for October 10th at 10 am EST on its Cozies.io website. Inspired by lo-fi anime aesthetics, sci-fi, and streetwear culture, the Cozies collection is made up of ERC721A 10,000 NFTs, each intentionally crafted to reflect a Cozy futuristic reality.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nasdaq focused on crypto custody services but no plans for crypto platform yet

In September, the world’s second-largest stock exchange Nasdaq announced that it will offer custody services for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) to institutional investors. Nasdaq hired Ira Auerbach, a former Gemini employee, to head the new Nasdaq Digital Assets unit. The main reason the new Nasdaq Digital Assets Unit...
MARKETS
We are using blockchain to alleviate some of the challenges we face, says Kickstarter CEO

Kickstarter is experimenting with blockchain, and the company’s CEO said the move is to eliminate some of its challenges. Kickstarter, a publicly-listed crowdfunding platform, recently named Everette Talyor as its CEO. The CEO told Techcrunch in a recent interview that the company is exploring the opportunities provided by blockchain technology.
BUSINESS
British interest in crypto down 82% this year

Crypto interest lowest of the year in the UK, down 82% from last last year. On the other hand, 30% of Brits have bought, or know somebody who has bought, crypto. This number is continuing to rise steadily – it is the highest since recording of results began in 2019.
MARKETS
LG partners with FR0NTIERX for next-generation smart screen NFT displays

LG Electronics Business Solutions has announced a global partnership with Portuguese-based Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform Fr0ntier X for world-class interactive NFT integrations and experiences on LG webOS Smart Signage. Fr0ntierX offers a suite of software solutions and its unique application that allows for secure authentication of NFTs on-screen. LG will...
BUSINESS
Bitcoin Cash maintains choppy movement. Are buyers relentless?

Bitcoin Cash has held close to $110 for three months now. The cryptocurrency’s price movement has reflected that of Bitcoin. BCH has formed multiple bottoms, suggesting a possible price reversal at $110. Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD bulls have been sending a clear message. That they want to keep the $110...
MARKETS
Anchorage announces five new partnerships in a move to expand its presence in Asia

Institutional crypto platform Anchorage Digital is expanding its presence in Asia after announcing five key partnerships. Institutional crypto platform Anchorage Digital announced that it has partnered with five new Asia-based institutions. This latest development comes as the company makes a push into Asia. Anchorage Digital has partnered with cryptocurrency exchange...
BUSINESS
Is Avalanche’s AVAX a good buy in October?

Avalanche price has not been left behind in this year’s crypto sell-off. The AVAX coin has crashed by more than 80% this year, making it one of the worst-performing large-cap coins in the industry. Its market cap has collapsed to about $5 billion, making it the 17th biggest coin this year.
STOCKS
KlimaDAO and Sushi leverage Chainlink for carbon offset on Polygon

KlimaDAO, a carbon market, blockchain scaling solution, and Sushi, the DEX and margin trading and lending app, launched the world’s first carbon offset integration in the Polygon ecosystem, Coin Journal learned from a press release. Users of the project can choose to compensate for a transaction’s carbon emissions for...
BUSINESS
BNB takes a hit from an exploit. Here is the level to watch

BNB fell 3% on Friday after an exploit of $100 million. The cryptocurrency had already hit the target at or around $300 and was set for a correction. Potential price action/bullish reversal could occur at or close to $267. Binance BNB/USD fell more than 3% on Friday on exploit news....
STOCKS
What is the GMX token, and why is it surging today?

GMX is a DEX that supports spot and perpetual futures on an on-chain interface. The token gained after news that it was getting listed by Binance on Wednesday. GMX dubs as a decentralised exchange that supports spot and perpetual futures via its on-chain trading interface. Avalanche and Arbitrum power the DEX. GMX supports zero price impact trades at very low swap fees.
STOCKS
Is SAND a buy after football star Kun Aguero joins The Sandbox metaverse?

The Sandbox has partnered with football star Kun Aguero to attract fans into the metaverse but could that lead to surge in the price of SAND?. SAND, the native of The Sandbox metaverse, is down by more than 2% in the last 24 hours. The poor performance coincides with that...
STOCKS

