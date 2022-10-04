Read full article on original website
These 10 Texans Just Made The Forbes List Of Richest People In America
When you think of some of the richest people in America, the first names to pop into your head are probably Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates and of course, you would be right. Those 3 are filthy rich billionaires and while Elon Musk in recent years moved to Texas (the Austin area) he is not from Texas.
Which Tiny Panhandle Town Had First Phillips 66 In State Of Texas?
When you're driving down I-40, it's easy to not give a second thought to the tiny little towns that dot the landscape between here and wherever you're headed. Most of those little towns hold little more than some houses and a gas station or two. But sometimes, they are home to significant pieces of history.
Would You Want To Actually Visit These Special Panhandle Graveyards?
You would think, and I believe most of us are this way, that having your place of business deemed "haunted" is something that you wouldn't necessarily want. That's not the case with this Texas haunt. Go ahead and add The Blackness Haunted House to the list of actually haunted, haunted...
10 Life-Changing Inventions Spawned From the Great State of Texas
As the saying goes "everything is bigger (and better) in Texas" and inventions from the Lone Star State are no exception to this boastful claim. Texans have had their hands on some of the most ground-breaking inventions of all time and you're probably enjoying those inventions to this day, some more than others.
Get Ready for Another Hit, Gas Prices Soar Again
Just when you started managing the rising gas prices and thought they leveled out, well I've got bad news for you. Gas prices will once again be rising. Gas prices were already on the rise because of Hurricane Ian. However, according to AAA Texas, OPEC+ announced plans to cut production by two million barrels per day. The rising prices are expected to last through next week and possibly longer.
Know These Suspects Who Allegedly Vandalized Twenty Vehicles?
If you've ever seen Pulp Fiction, you're familiar with Vincent Vega's thoughts on people who mess with a man's car. If you're not familiar with the quote, let's just say he has a very, very strong dislike for them. Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo need your help identifying a pair...
Are You Daring Enough To Visit These Five Panhandle Haunts?
Halloween is right around the corner. That means it's time to binge watch your favorite horror movies (I still highly recommend all Lone Star and horror loving Texans give The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs a try), buy copious amounts of candy to toss at toddlers, and visit haunted houses.
Two Teens Fall Out of Third-Story School Window During Snapchat-Fueled Fight Over Girl
A brawl between two students in Ohio could have been deadly after the teens fell through a third-story window and hit the ground. The incident took place at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place High School in St. Bernard, Ohio. Luckily, the two students walked away with non-life threatening injuries. The school district...
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas.
