Texas State

96.9 KISS FM

Get Ready for Another Hit, Gas Prices Soar Again

Just when you started managing the rising gas prices and thought they leveled out, well I've got bad news for you. Gas prices will once again be rising. Gas prices were already on the rise because of Hurricane Ian. However, according to AAA Texas, OPEC+ announced plans to cut production by two million barrels per day. The rising prices are expected to last through next week and possibly longer.
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

