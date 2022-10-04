Gaining an understanding of the backup policies that are currently in effect within the office or branch is essential. FREMONT, CA: It is necessary to take measures to safeguard data from unintentional deletion, corruption, and access by unauthorized parties. It involves producing extra copies of the data regularly. These copies may either use to restore the original data or to recover previous occurrences of the data. They are checking with the information technology staff at the center or program to learn more about their backup policies and procedures, as these can differ depending on where they are in the particular survey. The strategy for the group's data management may or may not include backups, depending on the circumstances.

