Cybersecurity Asset Management Company Axonius Adds Key Integrations With AWS
Integrations with Amazon Macie, Amazon GuardDuty, AWS SecurityHub, and Amazon Inspector give enterprises a deeper awareness of attack surfaces across cloud infrastructure. Fremont, CA: Axonius is a cybersecurity asset management software that provides enterprises with a complete asset inventory, identifies gaps, and automatically evaluates and enforces policies. The Axonius cyber asset surface management (CAASM) solution, which can be deployed in minutes, integrates with hundreds of data sources to provide customers with the confidence to control complexity by mitigating threats, navigating risk, reducing incidents, automating response actions, and informing business-level strategy. Axonius, named one of the largest growing cybersecurity firms by CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, protects millions of devices for customers worldwide.
Malwarebytes Expands Oneview Platform With Managed Service Providers
Malwarebytes attains 250percent YoY MSP partner growth and releases new modules to improve SMB threat prevention, detection, and resolution. Fremont, CA: Malwarebytes believes that freeing individuals and organizations from dangers allows them to thrive. Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski founded the company in 2008 with a single goal: to rid the globe of malware. Today, that objective has grown to include cyber security for everybody. Malwarebytes offers device protection, privacy, and prevention to individuals and enterprises through powerful, simple, and all-inclusive solutions at home, on the move, at work, or on campus. In addition, Malwarebytes' world-class team of threat researchers and security specialists enables the company to safeguard millions of consumers while combating existing and never-before-seen attacks with artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Significance of Digital Rights Management Software for the Future of Businesses
Businesses can now efficiently manage their digital rights and protect their digital assets. They can benefit significantly from this groundbreaking technology once they register and acquire their software, especially securing content protection. FREMONT, CA: Businesses across the globe need to make immediate adjustments to their marketing content, advertisements, product and...
Consumer/Home Remote Access Solution From Remotepc
RemotePC introduces a high-performance remote desktop access solution with consumer plan features at an affordable price to the market. FREMONT, CA: The use of remote access for businesses in recent years have increased, but it is of great importance to remember that for consumers, simply having access to a single computer, whether it be for work purposes or personal use, is certainly something they will always derive benefit.
A Simple Guide to Conversational AI
Conversational artificial intelligence (AI) supports near-human interactions, enhancing customer experience (CX), increasing satisfaction, driving loyalty, and increasing customer lifetime value (LTV) Fremont, CA: Conversational AI is an umbrella phrase that refers to numerous approaches to allowing computers to converse with humans. This technology extends from simple natural language processing (NLP)...
Celerium Acquires Dark Cubed
The purchase marks Celerium's transition from supporting cyber threat sharing to powering active cyber defense. Fremont, CA: Celerium enables active cyber protection systems, assisting businesses in their battle against rising cyberattacks. Celerium is an acknowledged leader in offering new cybersecurity solutions, with solutions and directions based on the developing demands of the whole industry, with a long 16-year history of supporting cyber threat sharing for vital industrial sectors and government organizations.
Mila And Armilla AI Collaborate For Next-Generation Quality Assurance
The collaboration of Armilla and Mila will enhance the quality assurance platform for ML scientists. FREMONT, CA: "Mila is one of the top AI institutes in the world, and a leading voice for responsible AI research and practice," said Dan Adamson, CEO of Armilla AI. "It's an honour to work alongside Mila's experts to develop the cutting-edge solutions needed to make progress in the field and help businesses capitalize on their investments towards responsible AI adoption." Armilla views the partnership as a way to deepen its network within a vibrant AI research and innovation ecosystem and to leverage the world-class talent that Mila and its community have become known for.
Best Practices for Backing up and Securing Data
Gaining an understanding of the backup policies that are currently in effect within the office or branch is essential. FREMONT, CA: It is necessary to take measures to safeguard data from unintentional deletion, corruption, and access by unauthorized parties. It involves producing extra copies of the data regularly. These copies may either use to restore the original data or to recover previous occurrences of the data. They are checking with the information technology staff at the center or program to learn more about their backup policies and procedures, as these can differ depending on where they are in the particular survey. The strategy for the group's data management may or may not include backups, depending on the circumstances.
Turo And Springml Collaborate To Accelerate Growth
The collaboration between SpringML and Turo will give their customers better access to information and help them make data-driven decisions seamlessly. FREMONT, CA: Albert Mangahas, Chief Data Officer at Turo, says, "At Turo, we fundamentally believe that access to data insights empowers our team and our customers to make data-driven decisions more quickly. CRM Analytics is a game changer. To make this all possible, SpringML has been a great partner. What might have taken us the better part of a year to do ourselves, SpringML has enabled us to do in months? Thanks to SpringML, we can accelerate our vision to share more insights and to extract more value from our data."
