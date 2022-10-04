ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Collegian

Gugino named assistant dean for graduate education in College of Ag Sciences

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Beth Gugino, professor of plant pathology in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, has been named assistant dean for graduate education in the college. Her appointment was effective Oct. 1. Reporting to the associate dean for research and graduate education, Gugino will provide administrative...
COLLEGES
Penn State Harrisburg workshop explores agriculture in the classroom

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A weeklong professional development workshop held this summer at Penn State Harrisburg helped teachers explore new ways to incorporate agriculture into their classrooms. Penn State’s Center for Science and the Schools partnered with professors from Penn State Harrisburg’s School of Science, Engineering and Technology, and the...
HARRISBURG, PA

