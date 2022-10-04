ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IL

suntimesnews.com

MU Extension hosts Adopt-a-Family Program for local families in need this season

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. – The University of Missouri Extension will once again this season host the Ste. Genevieve Adopt-a-Family program. The Adopt-a-Family program helps create a positive and memorable holiday for children in Ste. Genevieve County by providing gifts, clothing, and necessities to families in need. The focus is on children under the age of 15. Individuals may submit their family for consideration starting October 21. The goal is to have every family matched to a donor by November 21.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

Chester resident vies for SIU homecoming crown

CARBONDALE, Ill. — A student from Chester is one of ten Southern Illinois University Carbondale students in the 2022 homecoming court. Jaci “Rose” South hopes to be one of the top two candidates who will be crowned during halftime of the 2 p.m. football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Saluki Stadium.
CHESTER, IL
suntimesnews.com

The Princeton Review ranks SIU among Midwest’s best

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale is one of the best universities in the Midwest, according to Princeton Review’s “Best of the Midwest” feature. The university is one of 158 Midwestern colleges and universities chosen by the education services company. The Princeton Review’s 2023 Best...
CARBONDALE, IL
Evansville, IL
Illinois Education
suntimesnews.com

Reids’ Harvest House is Chester Chamber Business of the Month

CHESTER – The Chester Chamber of Commerce congratulates Reids’ Harvest House for being named the October Business of the Month!. The Harvest House has been in operation for over 40 years serving Chester and delighting those that travel to our area to visit. The Staff is always welcoming...
CHESTER, IL
suntimesnews.com

Bonnie A. Remick

Bonnie A. Remick, 86, of Red Bud, Illinois, passed away at 7:21 pm, Monday, October 3, 2022 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, Illinois. She was born to the late Earl W. and Emma (nee Schmidt) Agnew on January 29, 1936 in Millstadt, Illinois. Bonnie married Robert Lee Remick on April 19,...
RED BUD, IL
suntimesnews.com

Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s report

STE GENEVIEVE—The Ste Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its report of arrests and reported incidents for the week ending September 30th. Arrested Person: 3 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation:. Assault: 1. Assist Other...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

Perry County declares burn ban due to dry conditions

PERRYVILLE – Earlier this week the Perry County Commission issued a burn ban which will be in force until the commission reverses it. The burn ban is due to dry conditions in the county. Missouri’s Drought Map shows the eastern third of the county to be in moderate drought, while the north and western two-thirds of the county is listed as abnormally dry.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

Yellow Jackets hold on to beat Carlyle on Homecoming 2022

CHESTER — The Chester High School YellowJacket Football Team remained unblemished in the Cahokia Conference race on Homecoming night 2022, Friday September 30. The Jackets hosted Carlyle and held on for a slim, 13-12 victory to remain unbeaten in the conference. Chester roared out to what appeared to be...
CHESTER, IL
suntimesnews.com

USPS mail carrier hurt when truck runs off Perry Co. Road 820

JEFFERSON CITY — A 40-year-old Uniontown who was reportedly delivering the mail at the time, suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash on Perry County Road 820 Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Laura R. Schwein was the driver of a southbound 1994 Grumman LLV (a typical...
PERRY COUNTY, MO

