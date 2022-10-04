Read full article on original website
Department of Natural Resources encourages Missourians to report local drought impacts
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Drought conditions across the state are worsening under continued warm, dry and sometimes windy conditions and are not expected to improve soon, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The department is asking for the public’s assistance, encouraging people to submit reports about drought...
Missouri Biodiversity Project continues opportunities to increase conservation
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – In a collaborative partnership with conservation stewards, the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council (MSMC), Missouri Corn Merchandising Council (MCMC), Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), MFA Incorporated, Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever and the Ecosystem Services Market Consortium (ESMC) are once again offering a biodiversity credit program to the Show-Me State’s growers.
Commentary: Agriculture is a Wise Investment for Missouri’s Future
After three weeks of debate and negotiations, the Missouri legislature reauthorized targeted agricultural tax credits as part of a broad agriculture legislative package. Most of the agricultural tax credit programs expired at the end of last year. This bill renews the programs for six years, providing tax relief for Missourians and businesses investing in rural communities.
State of Missouri hosts 4th annual Show Me Excellence Summit
JEFFERSON CITY – On Tuesday, October 4, the State of Missouri hosted its fourth annual Show Me Excellence Summit. The annual Summit is planned by a team of Operational Excellence Leaders and volunteers that coordinate the State of Missouri’s efforts to improve how team members work together to deliver great service for the citizens of the state.
Illinois Retail Merchants Association honors Groceries of Southern Illinois as 2022 Retailer of the Year
CHICAGO – The Illinois Retail Merchants Association (IRMA) proudly honored Groceries of Southern Illinois as the 2022 Illinois Retailer of the Year during the group’s 65th Annual Meeting held Thursday at the Palmer House Hilton. Headquartered in Columbia, Groceries of Southern Illinois serves as the anchor of a...
Governor Parson orders Capitol Dome lighted red in honor of fallen firefighters￼
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome lighted red beginning at sunset on Saturday, October 8 until sunrise on Sunday, October 9, 2022, in honor of fallen firefighters. The lighting coincides with the annual memorial weekend of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation...
Illinois manufacturers to celebrate Manufacturing Month with statewide ‘Makers on the Move’ bus tour
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA) and the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC) will celebrate Manufacturing Month throughout the month of October, including the launch of “Makers on the Move,” a statewide bus tour that will visit manufacturing facilities, colleges and high schools across Illinois to raise awareness about the exciting job opportunities and career pathways available in the industry.
Route Y in Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois Counties reduced for pavement repairs
SIKESTON–Route Y in Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois Counties will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. This section of roadway is located from Route D in St. Francois County to I-55 near Bloomsdale, Missouri. Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, Oct. 11 through...
Ste. Genevieve NHP announces closure of Bauvais-Amoureux house for a roofing project
STE. GENEVIEVE – In a statement posted to its Facebook page, the Ste. Genevieve National Histori Park announced the closing of one of historic homes in the park – the Bauvais-Amoureux house. The statement said:. “These historic homes haven’t stood so long on good craftsmanship alone (although that...
Charges filed against three Arkansas resident in cash, drugs, and weapon seizure
STE. GENEVIEVE — A routine traffic stop at the 141-mile marker of I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday, September 28 has resulted in felony charges against three Arkansas residents and the seizure of drugs, cash and a weapon. A deputy stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, but it...
Ste. Genevieve Planning and Zoning Commission recommends approval for guest lodging on N. 4th Street
STE. GENEVIEVE — The Ste. Genevieve Planning and Zoning Commission is recommending the Board of Aldermen approve a request for a special use permit to allow guest lodging at 260 N. 4th Street in a general residential neighborhood. The vote at the meeting held Thursday evening was 6-0 with...
Ste. Genevieve Police Department releases reports
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Police Department has released its latest reports.
Adults with disabilities are invited to take their leadership and advocacy skills to the next level
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC) has opened the application for the 2023 Missouri Partners in Policymaking class. Adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD) or parents who have children with IDD under age 14 may apply. “Graduates of the Partner in Policymaking program testify in...
