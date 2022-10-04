ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
suntimesnews.com

Cutting Taxes and Helping Farmers

A couple of weeks ago, I updated you on the extra legislative session called by the governor. We wrapped the session up this week, so I want to let you know how it turned out. I’m happy to say there’s good news. We passed the largest income tax cut in state history and renewed a variety of truly important agricultural incentives.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

Commentary: Agriculture is a Wise Investment for Missouri’s Future

After three weeks of debate and negotiations, the Missouri legislature reauthorized targeted agricultural tax credits as part of a broad agriculture legislative package. Most of the agricultural tax credit programs expired at the end of last year. This bill renews the programs for six years, providing tax relief for Missourians and businesses investing in rural communities.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
suntimesnews.com

Missouri Biodiversity Project continues opportunities to increase conservation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – In a collaborative partnership with conservation stewards, the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council (MSMC), Missouri Corn Merchandising Council (MCMC), Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), MFA Incorporated, Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever and the Ecosystem Services Market Consortium (ESMC) are once again offering a biodiversity credit program to the Show-Me State’s growers.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

State of Missouri hosts 4th annual Show Me Excellence Summit

JEFFERSON CITY – On Tuesday, October 4, the State of Missouri hosted its fourth annual Show Me Excellence Summit. The annual Summit is planned by a team of Operational Excellence Leaders and volunteers that coordinate the State of Missouri’s efforts to improve how team members work together to deliver great service for the citizens of the state.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt
suntimesnews.com

Illinois manufacturers to celebrate Manufacturing Month with statewide ‘Makers on the Move’ bus tour

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA) and the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC) will celebrate Manufacturing Month throughout the month of October, including the launch of “Makers on the Move,” a statewide bus tour that will visit manufacturing facilities, colleges and high schools across Illinois to raise awareness about the exciting job opportunities and career pathways available in the industry.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy