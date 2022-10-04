ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cutting Taxes and Helping Farmers

A couple of weeks ago, I updated you on the extra legislative session called by the governor. We wrapped the session up this week, so I want to let you know how it turned out. I’m happy to say there’s good news. We passed the largest income tax cut in state history and renewed a variety of truly important agricultural incentives.
State of Missouri hosts 4th annual Show Me Excellence Summit

JEFFERSON CITY – On Tuesday, October 4, the State of Missouri hosted its fourth annual Show Me Excellence Summit. The annual Summit is planned by a team of Operational Excellence Leaders and volunteers that coordinate the State of Missouri’s efforts to improve how team members work together to deliver great service for the citizens of the state.
Adults with disabilities are invited to take their leadership and advocacy skills to the next level

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC) has opened the application for the 2023 Missouri Partners in Policymaking class. Adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD) or parents who have children with IDD under age 14 may apply. “Graduates of the Partner in Policymaking program testify in...
Illinois manufacturers to celebrate Manufacturing Month with statewide ‘Makers on the Move’ bus tour

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA) and the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC) will celebrate Manufacturing Month throughout the month of October, including the launch of “Makers on the Move,” a statewide bus tour that will visit manufacturing facilities, colleges and high schools across Illinois to raise awareness about the exciting job opportunities and career pathways available in the industry.
October 7 River Region Sports Wrap

STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste. Genevieve beat Potosi in straight sets last night 25-22, 25-19 and 25-22. The junior varsity Lady Dragons defeated Potosi 25-20, 25-19. Ste. Genevieve plays at Valle Monday at 6:30. STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic plays in the Jackson Tournament Saturday. JACKSON – Saxony Lutheran...
