Illinois manufacturers to celebrate Manufacturing Month with statewide ‘Makers on the Move’ bus tour

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA) and the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC) will celebrate Manufacturing Month throughout the month of October, including the launch of “Makers on the Move,” a statewide bus tour that will visit manufacturing facilities, colleges and high schools across Illinois to raise awareness about the exciting job opportunities and career pathways available in the industry.
State of Missouri hosts 4th annual Show Me Excellence Summit

JEFFERSON CITY – On Tuesday, October 4, the State of Missouri hosted its fourth annual Show Me Excellence Summit. The annual Summit is planned by a team of Operational Excellence Leaders and volunteers that coordinate the State of Missouri’s efforts to improve how team members work together to deliver great service for the citizens of the state.
Missouri Biodiversity Project continues opportunities to increase conservation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – In a collaborative partnership with conservation stewards, the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council (MSMC), Missouri Corn Merchandising Council (MCMC), Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), MFA Incorporated, Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever and the Ecosystem Services Market Consortium (ESMC) are once again offering a biodiversity credit program to the Show-Me State’s growers.
Adults with disabilities are invited to take their leadership and advocacy skills to the next level

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC) has opened the application for the 2023 Missouri Partners in Policymaking class. Adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD) or parents who have children with IDD under age 14 may apply. “Graduates of the Partner in Policymaking program testify in...
