Last Friday, the Vandegrift Vipers looked to challenge the undefeated Manor Mustangs on the road. Besides from a season-opening loss to an underrated Dripping Springs team, the Vipers have been able to dismantle every team that has been in their way. However, Manor has the athletes to challenge disciplined teams thanks to players such as 2023 four-star running back Quinten Joyner and 2023 four-star defensive end Princewill Umanmielen.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO