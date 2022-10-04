ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longhorns Recruiting Road Trip: Week 6

Last Friday, the Vandegrift Vipers looked to challenge the undefeated Manor Mustangs on the road. Besides from a season-opening loss to an underrated Dripping Springs team, the Vipers have been able to dismantle every team that has been in their way. However, Manor has the athletes to challenge disciplined teams thanks to players such as 2023 four-star running back Quinten Joyner and 2023 four-star defensive end Princewill Umanmielen.
Scouting Report: Oklahoma

One of the most historic rivalries in college football takes center stage on Saturday as Texas and Oklahoma meet in the Cotton Bowl. The Longhorns enter the matchup 3-2 overall and 1-1 in Big 12 play, meanwhile Oklahoma also enters with a 3-2 record but is 0-2 in Big 12 play.
