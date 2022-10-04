ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mingo County, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia COVID statistics continue fluctuating

CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases jumped to more than 1,000 on Friday in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources said. Also, a 57-year-old man from Wood County was among the confirmed deaths reported on Friday by the department. Another five deaths were reported on Friday. The...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Stout gets post at West Virginia Department of Homeland Security

CHARLESTON — The former chief correctional officer at the North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County has been named the new Inspector General of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. James Stout has led an “exemplary career” and brings considerable knowledge and experience to the position of inspector...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Blight: Action welcome, but more is needed

To most West Virginians, $9.2 million sounds like a lot of money, but when it is the starting point for grant funding that is meant to help communities remove abandoned and dilapidated properties, we must understand that is just a drop in the bucket if we are to truly address the problem.
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WV Route 2 closed after woman was hit by train

CABELL COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – West Virginia Route 2 is closed in both directions in Cabell County, after a woman was hit and killed by a train overnight. It happened on West Virginia Route 2, where it crosses over 46th street near the recycling plant. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the call came in just […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Traffic: Rt. 97 still closed in Wyoming County

RAMEY ADDITION, WYOMING COUNTY (WVNS)– Rt. 97 is closed in Wyoming County at Ramey Addition. According to Wyoming County 911, the call came in around 5:15 p.m. regarding a tree in the road. They tell us power and phone lines have been affected and AEP has been dispatched. No word on when the road will […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Drug Trafficking Attempt Thwarted by Corrections Employees and WV State Police

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, October 6th, 2022, coordination between the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (WV DCR) and the West Virginia State Police resulted in the interception of 123 individually wrapped suboxone strips, 7.3 grams of methamphetamine, and 16.3 grams of suspected K2 (synthetic marijuana) before the items reached the doors of the Western Regional Jail.
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Woman killed by train overnight, closes road

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a train, according to Cabell County dispatchers. The call came in just after 2 Thursday morning. Dispatchers say it happened near the area of Hillview Dr. on Ohio River Rd., which is also Rt. 2 right by the scrap yard.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WDTV

W.Va. PSC calls for statewide investigation of Frontier Communications

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission is calling for a statewide investigation regarding service issues with Frontier Communications. In July, the Kanawha County Commission filed a complaint requesting that the PSC open a general investigation into Frontier’s service. On Tuesday, PSC officials filed a...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Multiple overdoses reported at South Central Regional Jail

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Members of the West Virginia State Police South Charleston Department responded to the South Central Regional Jail for multiple reported overdoses. Medics administered Narcan to four inmates and transported them to Charleston Area Medical Center for further treatment. Emergency services took additional inmates to another unit for observation.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia residents could see lower heating bills

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Natural gas utility companies have submitted plans to the West Virginia Public Service Commission to lessen their customers’ rates this winter. The PSC had ordered natural gas utilities in West Virginia to come up with some alternative plans for winter heating bills in the Mountain State and given them a deadline […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston man charged with malicious wounding of elderly man

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man has been indicted on malicious wounding charges involving an elderly victim, according to Kanawha County Circuit Court documents. Court records say Robert G. Wellman III is charged with Malicious Wounding of an Elderly Victim and Malicious Wounding in connection to a June incident. According to the criminal […]
CHARLESTON, WV

