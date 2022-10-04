Read full article on original website
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia COVID statistics continue fluctuating
CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases jumped to more than 1,000 on Friday in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources said. Also, a 57-year-old man from Wood County was among the confirmed deaths reported on Friday by the department. Another five deaths were reported on Friday. The...
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
West Virginia man admits to distributing drug called ‘boot’—what is that?
A West Virginia man has admitted to his role in a conspiracy to traffic a drug known as "boot" from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson counties.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Stout gets post at West Virginia Department of Homeland Security
CHARLESTON — The former chief correctional officer at the North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County has been named the new Inspector General of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. James Stout has led an “exemplary career” and brings considerable knowledge and experience to the position of inspector...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
French Creek, West Virginia man arrested after marijuana from California found in UPS packages
A French Creek man was arrested on Thursday after the Upshur County Sheriff's Office says marijuana was found in two separate UPS packages that weighed about 20 pounds each.
West Virginia missing man’s remains identified at Coopers Rock
The human remains that were found in Coopers Rock State Forest in September have been positively identified as those of the Morgantown man who was reported missing in late July, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Blight: Action welcome, but more is needed
To most West Virginians, $9.2 million sounds like a lot of money, but when it is the starting point for grant funding that is meant to help communities remove abandoned and dilapidated properties, we must understand that is just a drop in the bucket if we are to truly address the problem.
West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WV Route 2 closed after woman was hit by train
CABELL COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – West Virginia Route 2 is closed in both directions in Cabell County, after a woman was hit and killed by a train overnight. It happened on West Virginia Route 2, where it crosses over 46th street near the recycling plant. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the call came in just […]
Traffic: Rt. 97 still closed in Wyoming County
RAMEY ADDITION, WYOMING COUNTY (WVNS)– Rt. 97 is closed in Wyoming County at Ramey Addition. According to Wyoming County 911, the call came in around 5:15 p.m. regarding a tree in the road. They tell us power and phone lines have been affected and AEP has been dispatched. No word on when the road will […]
wchstv.com
John Adams Middle band teacher named in Logan High School rape lawsuit
LOGAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — A John Adams Middle School band director has been accused in a recent lawsuit of raping a former Logan High School student. The accusations date back to the early 2000s when he was a band teacher at the Logan school. From her sophomore year of...
Drug Trafficking Attempt Thwarted by Corrections Employees and WV State Police
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, October 6th, 2022, coordination between the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (WV DCR) and the West Virginia State Police resulted in the interception of 123 individually wrapped suboxone strips, 7.3 grams of methamphetamine, and 16.3 grams of suspected K2 (synthetic marijuana) before the items reached the doors of the Western Regional Jail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Active Air Force member drowns in West Virginia rapids
An active United States Air Force member drowned on the Gauley River Monday afternoon, according to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
WSAZ
Woman killed by train overnight, closes road
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a train, according to Cabell County dispatchers. The call came in just after 2 Thursday morning. Dispatchers say it happened near the area of Hillview Dr. on Ohio River Rd., which is also Rt. 2 right by the scrap yard.
WDTV
W.Va. PSC calls for statewide investigation of Frontier Communications
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission is calling for a statewide investigation regarding service issues with Frontier Communications. In July, the Kanawha County Commission filed a complaint requesting that the PSC open a general investigation into Frontier’s service. On Tuesday, PSC officials filed a...
woay.com
Multiple overdoses reported at South Central Regional Jail
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Members of the West Virginia State Police South Charleston Department responded to the South Central Regional Jail for multiple reported overdoses. Medics administered Narcan to four inmates and transported them to Charleston Area Medical Center for further treatment. Emergency services took additional inmates to another unit for observation.
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is Terrifying
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. The Lorton Reformatory in Fairfax County has been the site of numerous horrific events, keep reading to learn more.
West Virginia residents could see lower heating bills
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Natural gas utility companies have submitted plans to the West Virginia Public Service Commission to lessen their customers’ rates this winter. The PSC had ordered natural gas utilities in West Virginia to come up with some alternative plans for winter heating bills in the Mountain State and given them a deadline […]
Charleston on pace for one of the deadliest years in recent memory
There have been thirteen homicide investigations in West Virginia's Capital City so far in 2022. Eleven of those are considered murder cases. That puts the city on pace for one of the deadliest in years.
Charleston man charged with malicious wounding of elderly man
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man has been indicted on malicious wounding charges involving an elderly victim, according to Kanawha County Circuit Court documents. Court records say Robert G. Wellman III is charged with Malicious Wounding of an Elderly Victim and Malicious Wounding in connection to a June incident. According to the criminal […]
Comments / 1