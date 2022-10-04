Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Register now for the Local4 You Blood Drive
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The American Red Cross faced a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer, and blood donations are desperately needed. Please join us and the American Red Cross for the Local4 You Blood Drive on Wednesday, Oct. 12. You can donate from Noon - 6 p.m. at three different locations in Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney.
KSNB Local4
Pet blessing happening in Hastings
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Fun events happening in the tri-cities this weekend. Election just over a month Away. Updated: 22 hours ago. Local4 News at 5.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island volleyball sweeps Bellevue East in Pink Out
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Senior volleyball hosted Bellevue East Thursday in what the program labeled a Pink Out for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Islanders won in a sweep, 3-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska wineries gather to host the 2022 TOAST Nebraska Holiday Wine Festival.
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. – The Nebraska Winery and Grape Growers Association (NWGGA) is excited to launch ticket sales for their second wine festival of the year. The TOAST Nebraska: Holiday Wine Festival is the second largest gathering of wineries in the state, succeeding their spring festival hosted last May in Omaha.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
Garage destroyed after fire in Juniata
JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - A garage is a total loss following a fire that started Tuesday night in Juniata. Juniata Volunteer Fire Chief Ed Consbruck said they were called out to the structure fire around 9:30 p.m. to a garage in the 200 block of N Juniata Avenue. The homeowner...
KSNB Local4
Heartland United Way and Central District Health Department collaborate on new health program
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Heartland United Way and Central District Health Department are launching a new campaign called ‘Let’s Connect’. The target issue of the program is the social and emotional health of children. Heartland United Way is taking these steps because people sometimes deal with transportation issues and don’t know about some of the resources available to them.
York News-Times
New sign sends greetings to downtown
YORK – As people drive into downtown York from the south, they now see a new, colorful public art display on the wall that sits along the curve of Grant Avenue off of Lincoln Avenue. The “Now Showing: Downtown” sign was designed by Annie Redfern with input from the Arts Around Town group and was produced by Wallingford Signs.
KSNB Local4
2nd Street reopened in downtown Hastings
The Pet Blessing at St. Mark's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in Hastings will be held Sunday, October 9 after the 10 a.m. service. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Working for the Weekend 10-6-22 Updated: 22 hours ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Kearney welcomes Denver Air Connection, cuts ribbon on Kearney Flight Services
The Pet Blessing at St. Mark's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in Hastings will be held Sunday, October 9 after the 10 a.m. service. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Working for the Weekend 10-6-22 Updated: 15 hours ago.
KSNB Local4
Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
KSNB Local4
Kearney volleyball outlasts Norfolk in five sets
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney volleyball hosted Norfolk Tuesday. The Bearcats and Panthers went five sets, but KHS prevailed in a 3-2 win. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
The coldest temperatures of the season prompting freeze warnings for tomorrow
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a cooler than average day today as afternoon highs struggled to find the mid 50s in most spots. Where the clouds stuck around all day to the southwest day time highs failed to reach the 50 degree mark remaining in the 40s. With high pressure centered overhead tonight, skies will be clear, winds will be light and temperatures will be tumbling. The coldest temperatures of the season will occur tomorrow morning. This has prompted freeze warnings for most of the region as lows tomorrow flirt with or fall below the freezing point early Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
York News-Times
Roll-over accident on Lincoln Avenue
A two-vehicle crash on South Lincoln Avenue resulted in this vehicle rolling over in the driving lanes just north of Sahling Kenworth Thursday evening shortly before 7 p.m. The York Fire Department, the York Police Department and Hitz Towing responded to the scene. At least two people sustained injuries, which were not life threatening.
KSNB Local4
Wellness Wednesday: Importance of regular eye exams
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Taking care of your eyes and getting regular exams is something many people don’t make a priority. But doctors say regular checks should be done yearly. When it comes to eye exams, doctors recommend starting them as early as 6-12 months old. Dr. Josh...
KSNB Local4
Bill Ogg leaving Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, announced that he intends to resign his position and to assist with the transition to new leadership. “I was hired in 2020 to ‘right the ship.’ The 2022 Nebraska State Fair, with record numbers in...
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
News Channel Nebraska
Accident on Merrick County still being investigated
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. - A Hall County man is recovering from injuries after a motorcycle accident. On Wednesday around 10:40 pm, Merrick County Deputies were called to a motorcycle accident on 2nd Road and I Road, about 11 miles northeast of Grand Island. Authorities concluded that the motorcycle was traveling...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teens to trial court for August shootings
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Grand Island teenagers connected to a number of recent shootings are headed to trial court. A judge Thursday transferred Keean Flores, 17, to trial court on eight felony charges, including conspiracy to commit a felony, attempted assault on a police officer, three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, discharging a firearm near a building or vehicle, terroristic threats, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a juvenile offender. The judge dismissed six other charges against Flores. He is being held at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island juveniles arrested after attempted robbery at Pier Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Grand Island juveniles were arrested after an attempted robbery Tuesday night, where a fake gun was pointed at two women. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at Pier Park. Grand Island Police said two women from St. Paul were sitting in their vehicle when a...
KSNB Local4
Four more COVID deaths confirmed in Hastings area
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In the health department’s weekly health update on October 4, South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever reported that four additional COVID-19 deaths had been logged for the health district, bringing the new total COVID-19 deaths to 155. Two of the deaths...
Comments / 0