HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a cooler than average day today as afternoon highs struggled to find the mid 50s in most spots. Where the clouds stuck around all day to the southwest day time highs failed to reach the 50 degree mark remaining in the 40s. With high pressure centered overhead tonight, skies will be clear, winds will be light and temperatures will be tumbling. The coldest temperatures of the season will occur tomorrow morning. This has prompted freeze warnings for most of the region as lows tomorrow flirt with or fall below the freezing point early Saturday.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO