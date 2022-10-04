Public Hearing Pertaining To Opening Grass Alley For Traffic, Sidewalk Installation Discussion On Chicago Street To Highlight Council Meeting

Read full article on original website
Related
waynedailynews.com
Traffic Diverted For Several Miles After Wayne County Crash
WAYNE – Emergency units were on scene following a crash in Wayne County Thursday afternoon. Several fire and rescue units responded to the accident, and officials on scene expected LifeNet to arrive early Thursday evening, though News Channel Nebraska was unable to confirm whether it was put into use.
waynedailynews.com
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Responds To Thursday Evening Traffic Collision
WAYNE – A two vehicle accident was reported Thursday evening resulting in a transport by helicopter. According to a Friday afternoon release from Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell, his office investigated a two vehicle traffic collision at approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 7. The accident took place at...
wnax.com
Neighbor Farmers Turn Out for Harvest Bee Following Death of Farmer
A harvest bee was held in northwest Iowa on Wednesday. Farmers from across the neighborhood came to assist with the harvest after a family member died this past summer. The harvest bee was held in western Plymouth County. Amanda Brietbart says several neighbors helped organize the harvest bee following the death of her father-in-law. She recites the numbers involved with the harvest bee. Brietbart tells of the tragic events involving her father-in-law from this past summer that led to the harvest bee. Brietbart tried to hold back her emotions when she was asked about what it means to have all the neighbors and friends turn out to assist with the harvest. Brietbart thought the gathering will complete the 750-acre harvest within one day’s work.
KSNB Local4
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
UPDATED: Tyson Foods to shutter Dakota Dunes offices, costing metro Sioux City about 500 white-collar jobs
DAKOTA DUNES -- Metro Sioux City is losing about 500 white-collar jobs as a result of Tyson Foods' plan to close its offices in Dakota Dunes. Tyson's fresh meats division is now based in a sprawling office complex that anchors the Two Rivers Business Park in Dakota Dunes, an upscale planned community in Southeast South Dakota. Tyson announced Wednesday that about 1,000 corporate staff in the Dunes and Chicago area will move to the meat company's world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
Sioux City Police request help locating missing indigenous woman
36-year-old Brenda Payer went missing last week and now the Sioux City Police Department is looking for the public's help to find her.
nwestiowa.com
Confused woman in Hawarden facing charge
HAWARDEN—A 32-year-old rural Hawarden woman was arrested about 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, in Hawarden on a charge of first-offense simulated public intoxication. The arrest of Stephanie Sue Hardy stemmed from a report of a woman who did not know her name or where she was, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
Sioux City man who allegedly claimed to be a ‘violent felon’ pleas not guilty
A man who was accused of threatening a woman with a gun in Sioux City has entered his plea and will be going to trial.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sergeant Bluff man arrested after allegedly eluding police with kids in vehicle
A man was charged with child endangerment after deputies were led on a pursuit in Sergeant Bluff on Sunday.
Sioux City Journal
MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman wanted by fugitive task force
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. *Sarah Pray, 31. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Pray is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for escape while in Federal Bureau of Prisons custody. She walked away from a Sioux City halfway facility. Her original conviction was for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
waynedailynews.com
Several Seniors Step Up, Wayne High Secures Final Regular Season Home Victory
WAYNE – With a pair of road games to conclude the regular season for the Wayne High football team later this month, WHS took part in their final home game of the year during Parent’s night. From Bob Cunningham Field on the campus of Wayne State College, WHS...
waynedailynews.com
Wildcats Suffer Road Loss, Total Of Seven Shot Attempts On Goal From Both Teams
BISMARCK, ND – Wayne State soccer took to the road Friday late afternoon opening up their North Dakota weekend. From MDU Resources Community Bowl in Bismarck, North Dakota, the Wayne State College women’s soccer team visited University of Mary. University of Mary scored twice within 20 minutes and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
waynedailynews.com
Mid State Conference Cross Country Team Titles Belong To Wayne High
WAYNE – With district competition to take over the postseason schedule next week, the Wayne High girls and boys cross country program hosted the Mid State Conference race. From the Wayne Country Club Thursday late afternoon into the evening, Blue Devil cross country runners were back on their home course for the second time this season (Blue Devil Invite on September 12).
waynedailynews.com
Wildcat Homecoming Football Slated For Saturday Afternoon
WAYNE – Homecoming festivities are leading up to Saturday afternoon’s home Wayne State College football game. From Bob Cunningham Field, Wayne State College is coming of their first loss of the season and play in front of the home crowd for the third time this year. WSC is...
waynedailynews.com
Cada, Walker Double-Doubles Push Win Total To 20-0 For #1 Wayne State College
ABERDEEN, SD – Weekend road competition marked the second of three straight road matches for the top-ranked Wayne State College volleyball program. From Wachs Arena in Aberdeen, South Dakota, #1 WSC visited Northern State University Friday evening. The Wildcats picked up the road sweep with scores of the match...
Comments / 0