Wayne County, NE

Traffic Diverted For Several Miles After Wayne County Crash

WAYNE – Emergency units were on scene following a crash in Wayne County Thursday afternoon. Several fire and rescue units responded to the accident, and officials on scene expected LifeNet to arrive early Thursday evening, though News Channel Nebraska was unable to confirm whether it was put into use.
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
Mid State Conference Cross Country Team Titles Belong To Wayne High

WAYNE – With district competition to take over the postseason schedule next week, the Wayne High girls and boys cross country program hosted the Mid State Conference race. From the Wayne Country Club Thursday late afternoon into the evening, Blue Devil cross country runners were back on their home course for the second time this season (Blue Devil Invite on September 12).
WAYNE, NE
Wakefield Volleyball Secures Road Sweep

CREIGHTON – Class C2 visited Class D1 in high school volleyball during a weeknight outing. From Creighton Community High School, the Wakefield Trojans took part in their second road match this week. The visiting Trojans picked up the win in straight sets of 25-14, 25-17, 25-15. Wakefield improved to...
WAKEFIELD, NE
Wayne County, NE
Cada, Walker Double-Doubles Push Win Total To 20-0 For #1 Wayne State College

ABERDEEN, SD – Weekend road competition marked the second of three straight road matches for the top-ranked Wayne State College volleyball program. From Wachs Arena in Aberdeen, South Dakota, #1 WSC visited Northern State University Friday evening. The Wildcats picked up the road sweep with scores of the match...
WAYNE, NE
Wildcat Homecoming Football Slated For Saturday Afternoon

WAYNE – Homecoming festivities are leading up to Saturday afternoon’s home Wayne State College football game. From Bob Cunningham Field, Wayne State College is coming of their first loss of the season and play in front of the home crowd for the third time this year. WSC is...
WAYNE, NE
'Cats bounce back with 41-33 shootout win over Minnesota State

WAYNE, NE – In a game that featured over 1,080 combined yards between the two teams, Wayne State converted two Minnesota State turnovers into 14 points as the Wildcats won an NSIC South Division shootout Saturday afternoon with a 41-33 victory over Minnesota State on Homecoming at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne. The Wildcats are now 5-1 on the season and 1-1 in the NSIC South while the Mavericks drop to 4-2 and 0-1 in the division.
WAYNE, NE

