SSE Renewables and Equinor are carrying out geophysical surveys for a fourth phase of the Dogger Bank complex in the UK North Sea. Site investigations for the 1320MW Gatroben wind farm … are being carried out by the Guard Celina vessel and consist of the use of a towed side scan sonar and magnetometer. The survey is expected to wrap up by November 30, with continuous works taking place 24 hours a day.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO