Read full article on original website
Related
ieefa.org
Munich Re to stop underwriting new oil and gas projects
Munich Re, the world's largest reinsurer, on Thursday announced stricter policies for investing in and underwriting oil and gas projects, drawing praise from environmental activists. The German reinsurer said on its website that as of April 2023 it would not invest or insure projects involving new oil and gas fields...
ieefa.org
Victoria, Australia government fast-tracks solar plus storage projects
Six large-scale solar farms, four with big batteries included, have been named as the winners in Victoria’s second renewable energy auction, fast-tracking 623MW of new generation capacity and 365MW/600MWh of new energy storage for the state. State minister for energy Lily D’Ambrosio said on Friday the successful projects from...
ieefa.org
Form Energy secures $450 million in funding for long duration ‘rust’ battery
Form Energy has raised US$450 million from investors including ArcellorMittal, bringing the multi-day battery startup’s total investment to date to US$800 million. The tech company announced the successful Series E funding round yesterday, led by TPG Rise Climate, an impact investing platform for alternative asset manager TPG’s TPG Rise fund, which itself closed in April with US$7.3 billion to invest.
ieefa.org
Oil and gas developer TC Energy begins construction on its first solar project
Canadian pipeline giant TC Energy Corp. is set to start construction on a $146-million solar farm in southern Alberta that could eventually generate enough energy to power 20,000 homes annually. The fully permitted Saddlebrook Solar Project will be the company’s first solar power project, with a capacity to generate 81...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yellen says OPEC oil production cuts bad for global economy
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called the oil production cut by OPEC+ "unhelpful and unwise" for the global economy.
ieefa.org
SSE, Equinor looking to build fourth phase at world’s largest offshore wind farm
SSE Renewables and Equinor are carrying out geophysical surveys for a fourth phase of the Dogger Bank complex in the UK North Sea. Site investigations for the 1320MW Gatroben wind farm … are being carried out by the Guard Celina vessel and consist of the use of a towed side scan sonar and magnetometer. The survey is expected to wrap up by November 30, with continuous works taking place 24 hours a day.
Comments / 0