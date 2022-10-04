Exclusive Patio home in top local neighborhood of Carriage Hill. Lease-purchase available. - Brand New Construction in Carriage Hill! The Beaufort has an open floorplan that flows effortlessly from the foyer into the kitchen, dining area, and family room. The kitchen will quickly become your favorite space, boasting a large island, stainless steel appliances, and tons of cabinet space. Entertain friends in the spacious family room, featuring a 12' sliding glass door leading to the screened in porch. Leave the glass door open in nice weather to transform the family room into large area. Master retreat with vaulted ceiling. This Property is also available completely furnished for $1500 per month more. Third Bedroom would be added to the walkout basement.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO