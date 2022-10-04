Read full article on original website
1127 Ross Avenue,
1127 Ross Ave 2BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon**. Visit us at www.bbrents.com to apply for our 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Hamilton, OH! This beauty has updated flooring, an updated electrical and plumbing system, an updated kitchen with a dishwasher, and disposal, a family room, an updated bathroom, w/d hookups, a huge yard, and has street-parking!
6399 Thoroughbred Lane
Exclusive Patio home in top local neighborhood of Carriage Hill. Lease-purchase available. - Brand New Construction in Carriage Hill! The Beaufort has an open floorplan that flows effortlessly from the foyer into the kitchen, dining area, and family room. The kitchen will quickly become your favorite space, boasting a large island, stainless steel appliances, and tons of cabinet space. Entertain friends in the spacious family room, featuring a 12' sliding glass door leading to the screened in porch. Leave the glass door open in nice weather to transform the family room into large area. Master retreat with vaulted ceiling. This Property is also available completely furnished for $1500 per month more. Third Bedroom would be added to the walkout basement.
4379 West Eighth Street,
4379 West Eighth St 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Cincinnati. This home has a 1 car detached garage, off-street parking, and has been completely updated with flooring and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled eat in kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. This home also has a full basement, a family room, spacious bedrooms, central air, w/d hookup, and a separate dining area! Visit us at www.bbrents.com to apply!
736 Main Street,
736 Main St First Floor 2BR/1BA (Hamilton) - Come see our 2BR/1BA duplex located in Hamilton. This home has an updated electrical and plumbing system. Features include an updated eat-in kitchen, dishwasher, disposal and range hood, an updated bathroom, laminate and hardwood flooring, central air, w/d hookup in basement, 2-car detached garage (shared), utility tub, a full shared basement, and has spacious bedrooms! Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply!
4955 Kelsch Lane
Newly Renovated Two-Bedroom Apartment! - This large-two bedroom unit has beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout, all new appliances, and granite countertops with tile backsplash in the kitchen. Totally renovated bathroom with all new plumbing. The layout consists of two bedrooms with many storage closets throughout the apartment, a full kitchen, a breakfast nook, and a large family room. Big windows throughout the unit provide plenty of natural light. This unit comes with off-street parking as well as a garage space and has laundry facilities in the basement. Included with this unit is a locking basement storage unit.
6583 Zoellners Place,
6583 Zoellners Pl 4BR/2.5BA (Fairfield Twp) - **Coming Soon**. Don't miss out on this Beautiful, Water Front, Spacious, 4BR/2.5BA home located in Fairfield Twp. This home has hardwood and tile flooring, open, eat in, updated kitchen, with breakfast bar, updated bathrooms, dining room, family room, spacious bedrooms, master bath, walk in closet in master, w/d hookup on first floor, full unfinished basement, 3-car attached garage, patio area, and a LARGE yard. Don't miss your shot for this gem! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
4413 Kitty Lane H
1 Bd ,1 Bath-Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 983288. 1 Bedroom, open concept, with washer and dryer hook up. Laminate flooring throughout . Quiet cozy space, with frontal parking. Minutes from 275, grocery , shopping, local parks. In the heart of Eastgate. Credit and background check will be performed through link provided. Cost is $55 due by potential renter. Utilities included are water,sewer, garbage. Tenant is responsible for electric/ heat, cable, internet.
348 Chase Avenue,
348 Chase Ave 3BR/1BA (Lindenwald) - **Coming Soon**. Stop in to view our Recently Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in Lindenwald. This home has an updated kitchen, dishwasher, dining room, laminate and tile flooring, updated bathroom, central air, w/d hookup, full partially finished basement, a 1-car detached garage, patio area and a yard. Don't pass it by! Visit us at BBRents.com.
419 Doverdale Drive,
419 Doverdale Dr 3BR/2.5BA (Monroe) - **Coming Soon**. Visit our website at www.bbrents.com to apply for our 3BR/2.5BA home for rent in Monroe, located just off of St. Rt. 63 near Cincinnati-Dayton Road. This spacious tri-level home offers a master suite and large double closets. The kitchen and bathrooms have been updated. The basement is finished and could be used as a study, office, or a den. Outside you will find a large yard, a storage shed, and off-street parking in a driveway and, an attached garage!
787 Tamarack Court,
787 Tamarack Ct 4BR/2.5BA (Lebanon) - Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand-new home? Well your dreams can come true today!! Our newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA, beautifully appointed, traditional home is ready for your move in! Open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, central air, laundry on the second floor, off-street parking, a two-car attached garage….it’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, Lebanon schools, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
4269 Virginia Avenue,
4269 Virginia Ave 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **To schedule a showing for this property, please give us a call at 513-275-1510 option 1**. Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with flooring, a new roof, newer windows, new siding, an updated kitchen and baths, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, a range hood and has separate dining. The home has spacious bedrooms, central air, w/d hookup, and utility tub, a full basement, and outside you'll find a storage shed. Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
4229 Langland Street,
4229 Langland St 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) **Move-in Special** - **Full Deposit of $1595, and $500 off rent for the first month**. **To schedule a showing for this property, please give us a call at 513-275-1510 option 1**. Apply today for our 3BR/1BA, home located in Cincinnati. This lovely home has a...
1024 Hanover Street,
1024 Hanover St 3BR/1.5BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio. This home has been completely updated with flooring, an electrical and plumbing system, a kitchen that is equipped with a dishwasher, disposal, and range hood, and has w/d hookup, and central air! Outside you will find a patio, a yard, and street parking! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
2129 Pater Avenue,
2129 Pater Ave 2BR/1BA (Fairfield Twp) - **Coming Soon**. Stop by to see our cute and cozy 2BR/1BA ranch home located in Fairfield Township. This home has hardwood flooring, a mud room, an updated kitchen, dishwasher, an updated bathroom, w/d hook-up, full basement, porch, off street parking and yard space. Don't pass it up! It won't be here long at this price! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
722 East Avenue,
722 East Ave Rear Efficiency/1BA Apartment (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our Efficiency/1BA East Hamilton apartment. This cute and cozy apartment is located in the rear of the building and comes with an equipped kitchen and linoleum flooring. Don't pass it up at this price! Visit us at bbrents.com to apply!
6 Griffin Ln
3 bedroom Townhouse in Fairfield - Property Id: 1005352. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse close to 275, route 4 and Jungle Jim's. Enjoy the updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances as well as updated bathrooms. There is a walkout basement for additional living space and a private fenced patio.
825 Dayton Street,
825 Dayton St 3BR/2.5BA (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon**. This beautiful 3BR/2.5BA historic home on the Historic Dayton Lane in Hamilton, OH. Has hardwood flooring, historic features, high ceilings, updated kitchen, large bathroom put in on top floor with jacuzzi tub, porch, deck and a yard. Don't miss out of this piece of history! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
6758 Chestnut Street
2 bedroom-1 bath updated townhouse - Property Id: 31686. Village of Mariemont has everything you need! Grocery, movie theatre, pools, tennis, pickle ball, walkability, dining, retail, church, and close to all destinations with NOT a lot of concrete and blacktop as we are a Tree City USA!. Updated historic townhome...
