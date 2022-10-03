Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Holders Withdraw $700 Million in $BTC off Exchanges in Impressive Vote of Confidence
The amount of Bitcoin ($BTC) being held on cryptocurrency trading platforms has dropped to a four-year low after nearly $700 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency were withdrawn from trading platforms in a single day. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, on September 30 bitcoin holders moved a whopping 34,723...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
u.today
Here's When Bitcoin Will Take Back Off, According to Mike Novogratz
In a Tuesday CNBC interview, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz claims that the Bitcoin price will “take right back off” as soon as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell “gives up the fight.”. “Once Powell flinches, things calm down,” the cryptocurrency billionaire predicted. Novogratz predicts that...
bctd.news
NYDIG Raised $720 M for Its Bitcoin Fund
A filing by the SEC reveals that the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) has raised $720 M for its institutional Bitcoin Fund. In addition, a filing by the US SEC published last week indicates the group's intent to add more Bitcoin to its balance sheet. Around 59 participants have invested in NYDIG's Bitcoin Fund. However, NYDIG doesn't reveal when the company is planning to make the purchase. NYDIG launched its Bitcoin Fund in 2018. In June, 2020 the company raised $190 M.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
cryptoslate.com
Riot Blockchain produced over $7.1M worth of BTC in September
Riot Blockchain, a Bitcoin mining company based in Texas, produced 355 BTC in September this year. The news is part of Riot’s unaudited production and operations updates for last month, in which the company disclosed its BTC holdings, sales, and profits. According to the announcement, Riot’s 355 BTC production...
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase
An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Holders Withdraw Over $683,000,000 in BTC in Just One Day, Signaling Confidence: Analytics Firm
A leading analytics firm says Bitcoin (BTC) holders have pulled tens of thousands worth of BTC from crypto exchanges in just one day. Santiment says that on the last day of September, crypto exchanges witnessed a massive exodus of crypto to the tune of $683.42 million in BTC, the fourth largest of the year.
u.today
I Don't Think Bitcoin Will Hit $100K by Year's End, But I Expect XRP to Rally: David Gokhshtein
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Accumulation Hits Seven-Year High, Flashing 2015 and 2019 Bottom Signal: Quant Analyst
Bitcoin (BTC) is flashing a metric reminiscent of previous bear-market bottoms, according to Ki Young Ju, the chief executive of on-chain insights firm CryptoQuant. Ju notes on Twitter that BTC’s accumulation level has reached a seven-year high. “Over 6-month-old Bitcoins now take 74% of the realized cap. It was...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin dips but holds above US$20,000, Ether falls, XRP only gainer in top 10
Bitcoin fell in Thursday morning trading in Asia but held above the US$20,000 support line. Ether also lost ground. XRP was the only token in the cryptocurrency top 10 by market capitalization to gain. Fast facts. Bitcoin fell 0.9% in the past 24 hours to change hands at US$20,166 at...
bctd.news
Miners sharply reduced bitcoin sales in September
The current week started with the strengthening of bitcoin. The largest digital currency for the first time since the end of September began to trade above $20,000. In a day, the BTC rate strengthened by 4% to $20,092. Altcoins were also able to partially win back losses. Ether (ETH) rose...
coinfomania.com
American-based Firm Stash Offers Eight Cryptocurrencies to Two Million Users
American-based investment company Stash has now enabled a crypto offering on its platform by giving access to eight cryptocurrencies for its two million users to buy and trade, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday. Stash Enables Crypto Offering. As part of its investment policy, Stash believes that its investors should be exposed...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Defends $20K While Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Soars 11% Daily: Market Watch
Bitcoin’s price consolidates above $20,000 on a relatively calm day where the best performer seems to be Ethereum Name Service (ENS). The past 24 hours saw Bitcoin’s price consolidate above $20,000 while also defending an attempt by the bears to push it back below the coveted level. At...
kitco.com
Gold's correlation with Bitcoin hits its highest level in a year
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. As traders sold off assets like gold and to a lesser extent Bitcoin, the correlation between the two...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) and Chiliz (CHZ) Price Predictions As The Hideaways (HDWY) Jumps 120% To $0.045
In crypto, “bullish” and “bearish” markets can bring good or bad news to investors and traders. A bull market implies favorable economic conditions. It indicates that a market is rising and is typically followed by optimistic investor attitudes regarding the current uptrend. On the other hand,...
coinfomania.com
Top Five Cryptocurrencies to Watch This Week: BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LINK.
Last week, most cryptocurrencies closed with notable losses. Few assets saw notable increases that reflected in the global cryptocurrency market cap. The sector opened the previous week at $926 billion. As the intraweek session progressed, it gradually decreased in worth. However, the drop was not significant as it failed to...
coinfomania.com
Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Network to Auction Assets on October 20
Beleaguered cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network plans to auction its assets on October 20, following in the footsteps of Voyager Digital, which recently concluded its auction. Celsius to Auction Some Assets. According to a recent court document filed at the United States Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York...
coinfomania.com
Dogecoin Analysis: DOGE Gains 9% Following Elon Musk Renewed Interest in Twitter
Dogecoin regained momentum following the news that Elon Musk will go ahead with the purchase of Twitter at the initial price. The billionaire has always voiced his support for the token. As a result, the announcement triggered a price rally. DOGE opened the current intraday session at $0.060 and is...
