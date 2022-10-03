ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Here's When Bitcoin Will Take Back Off, According to Mike Novogratz

In a Tuesday CNBC interview, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz claims that the Bitcoin price will “take right back off” as soon as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell “gives up the fight.”. “Once Powell flinches, things calm down,” the cryptocurrency billionaire predicted. Novogratz predicts that...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Nydig#Sec#Bitcoin Lightning Network
bctd.news

NYDIG Raised $720 M for Its Bitcoin Fund

A filing by the SEC reveals that the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) has raised $720 M for its institutional Bitcoin Fund. In addition, a filing by the US SEC published last week indicates the group's intent to add more Bitcoin to its balance sheet. Around 59 participants have invested in NYDIG's Bitcoin Fund. However, NYDIG doesn't reveal when the company is planning to make the purchase. NYDIG launched its Bitcoin Fund in 2018. In June, 2020 the company raised $190 M.
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Riot Blockchain produced over $7.1M worth of BTC in September

Riot Blockchain, a Bitcoin mining company based in Texas, produced 355 BTC in September this year. The news is part of Riot’s unaudited production and operations updates for last month, in which the company disclosed its BTC holdings, sales, and profits. According to the announcement, Riot’s 355 BTC production...
TEXAS STATE
dailyhodl.com

Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase

An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
bctd.news

Miners sharply reduced bitcoin sales in September

The current week started with the strengthening of bitcoin. The largest digital currency for the first time since the end of September began to trade above $20,000. In a day, the BTC rate strengthened by 4% to $20,092. Altcoins were also able to partially win back losses. Ether (ETH) rose...
MARKETS
coinfomania.com

American-based Firm Stash Offers Eight Cryptocurrencies to Two Million Users

American-based investment company Stash has now enabled a crypto offering on its platform by giving access to eight cryptocurrencies for its two million users to buy and trade, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday. Stash Enables Crypto Offering. As part of its investment policy, Stash believes that its investors should be exposed...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold's correlation with Bitcoin hits its highest level in a year

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. As traders sold off assets like gold and to a lesser extent Bitcoin, the correlation between the two...
BUSINESS
coinfomania.com

Top Five Cryptocurrencies to Watch This Week: BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LINK.

Last week, most cryptocurrencies closed with notable losses. Few assets saw notable increases that reflected in the global cryptocurrency market cap. The sector opened the previous week at $926 billion. As the intraweek session progressed, it gradually decreased in worth. However, the drop was not significant as it failed to...
MARKETS
coinfomania.com

Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Network to Auction Assets on October 20

Beleaguered cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network plans to auction its assets on October 20, following in the footsteps of Voyager Digital, which recently concluded its auction. Celsius to Auction Some Assets. According to a recent court document filed at the United States Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York...
MARKETS
coinfomania.com

Dogecoin Analysis: DOGE Gains 9% Following Elon Musk Renewed Interest in Twitter

Dogecoin regained momentum following the news that Elon Musk will go ahead with the purchase of Twitter at the initial price. The billionaire has always voiced his support for the token. As a result, the announcement triggered a price rally. DOGE opened the current intraday session at $0.060 and is...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy