Positive quarterly absorption for the first time since early 2020. That’s the positive news in Detroit’s office market. According to the most recent office report from JLL, the Detroit office market absorbed 316,155 square feet during the third quarter of this year. JLL said that the September completion of Huntington Tower in Detroit’s CBD spurred the first positive quarterly net absorption figure here since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO