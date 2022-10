“The three recent recipients were filled with gratitude and the whole congregation, led by Bishop Nelson, prayed for the students and for the members of our group. It was so inspiring,” stated Ken Meccia, President of Statewide Abstract and co-founder of The Breakfast Club. The students, Alijah Fitzgerald, Adam Somerville, and Jameek Nelson received the computers on Sunday, September 25th at Inner Faith Church in Yonkers.

YONKERS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO