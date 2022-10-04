Read full article on original website
‘Secret Delaware’ author talk set Oct. 12
The Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books will welcome authors Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge for a discussion and signing of their new book, “Secret Delaware: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure,” at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the library. The talk also will be available to view live online via Zoom.
Delaware Resorts Fall Home Expo shines through the clouds
While the rain was falling outside, everything fall was on display inside Cape Henlopen High School Oct. 1-2. The fifth annual Delaware Resorts Fall Home Expo was held despite less-than-ideal weather conditions, offering a venue for more than 80 exhibitors to interact with potential customers. Sussex County Habitat for Humanity,...
A good corn crop is crucial to Sussex farmers
It's not corny; Sussex farmers depend on kernels. In Sussex, corn is the No. 1 crop. At the end of September and into early October each year, massive combines can be seen harvesting expansive cornfields all over the county. Corn is by far the top cash crop in Sussex, and...
CONGRATULATIONS - CLOSED
Join us in wishing a huge congratulations to Daniel Gueh of Hope Realty for his settlement on his listing in Maryland. Thank you for your constant dedication and hard work in getting your clients to the settlement table. If you are looking to sell or buy, contact Hope Realty today...
38th District Republicans host GOP Chair Jane Brady
Speaking to the 38th District Republican Club PAC, Delaware GOP Chair Jane Brady provided insights on the lawsuits involving the Delaware Department of Elections and mail-in-voting, same-day registration and early voting. Club members applaud and thank Brady and Julianne Murray for filing these lawsuits. Brady also emphasized the importance of...
New Medicare plan riles state retirees
A recent change in Medicare coverage for state retirees has many reconsidering their options as a lawsuit seeks to stop any changes. Rehoboth Beach resident Gina Scanlon, a former Cape Henlopen School District employee who taught school for 39 years, said she received information in June on the state’s new Medicare plan for state retirees, calling it a nightmare.
