Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Woman Faces 51 Months In Prison For Embezzling, Defrauding EmployerTaxBuzzBethany Beach, DE
New Jersey's Antique Alley is Filled with TreasuresTravel MavenCape May County, NJ
rehobothfoodie.com
Sodel buying Cottage Cafe
Brent Poffenberger and Tom Neville's iconic Bethany Beach restaurant, Cottage Cafe, is being acquired by SoDel Concepts. This will being SoDel Concepts' restaurant list to around 15 popular eateries. Word is that they plan to change NOTHING at Cottage Cafe – why mess with success? That popular hometown spot has...
Dining in Lewes: 10 reasons to eat downtown
In the mid-20th century, Lewes, Delaware, was known for menhaden fish factories, and locals referred to the distinct aroma as the “smell of money.” The odor kept many tourists away, which in turn kept developers from tearing down city blocks to build motels. Bicentennial-related activism — and the death of the local menhaden fishery — led to preservation initiatives and a listing ... Read More
Appraisal for rare lavender pearl found in dish served at Delaware restaurant comes back
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) – You might remember, CBS Philadelphia told you about a couple that found a rare lavender pearl in a clam at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant in August. They now know how much it is worth.The Overlands of Chester County made the surprising finding and enlisted the help of the Gemological Institute of America and Philadelphia jewelry appraisers. The appraisal came back at just over $4,000.For the record, the dish at the restaurant cost $14. They almost sent it back to the chef at first, because it came with peppers.
Cape Gazette
Look Who’s Shaping Up at the Body Shop!- Bryan Mack
The Body Shop Fitness Center has been serving the Rehoboth Beach community since 1989. Bryan Mack has been working at the Body Shop since June 2022. “I am a proud native Sussex Countian and have lived in the Rehoboth area most of my life, other than six years when I worked in DC.”
Cape Gazette
Introduction to medicine wheel program set Oct. 22
HealTree will present Introduction to the Medicine Wheel as an Object of the Wholeness, facilitated by the Rev. Sue Greer, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1632 Savannah Road, Suite 10, Lewes. The medicine wheel has been used in many cultures as a model for an...
Cape Gazette
OPEN HOUSE-SAT-10/8-11AM-1PM~33384 HARTFORD CT #42882-ANGOLA BEACH
33384 Hartford Court #42882, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ ANGOLA BEACH ~ LIGHTLY USED, METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED three bedroom, two bath home in the land lease community Angola Beach & Estates. This home is situated on a corner lot across from the dog park. Home features a large screened in porch and split floor plan layout with off the living room two bedrooms, one with two closets and bath then on the other end of the home the primary bedroom with en suite. Off the main living room is a bonus room that can be used as an additional bedroom, office or den. This home boasts upgrades throughout with a roof and water heater two years old, freshly painted, new crawlspace liner and brand new carpet & vinyl plank floor June 2022. Home comes with a home warranty plan through American Home Shield. Park approval is required, with credit/background check and verification of assets/income. With all this home has to offer, don’t miss seeing this one! Call for more information!
Cape Gazette
Bruce Anthony and Samuel Nobles to play The Room at Cedar Grove Oct. 13
Popular artists Bruce Anthony and Samuel Nobles will take the stage at The Room at Cedar Grove in Lewes at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13. The event includes a multicourse wine-pairing dinner with proceeds to benefit Paul Kares, a nonprofit supporting young musicians and aspiring culinary professionals. “Bruce and Sam...
Cape Gazette
A Night of Danceable Big Band Music set Nov. 13
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 and American Legion Post Family will present A Night of Danceable Big Band Music provided by the Tim Laushey Orchestra from 4 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13, at American Legion Post 28, 31768 Legion Road, Millsboro. Dress to impress. Tickets are $25 per person...
Cape Gazette
Lewes named most beautiful city in America again
It comes as no surprise to the people of Lewes that their beloved city has again been named one of the most beautiful towns in America. Lewes was awarded the top prize for towns with a population of 2,000 to 5,000 people at the 2022 America in Bloom annual symposium held Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in St. Louis, Mo.
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING~114 MISSISSIPPI AVE-BROADKILL BEACH
114 Mississippi Avenue, Milton, DE 19968 ~ GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO BUILD YOUR CUSTOM DREAM HOME! Wonderful piece of property to build your 2nd home, rental property, or primary residence. Great views to watch the sunset, bird watching, and the opportunity to own your piece of paradise in the less crowded beach community of Broadkill Beach. Short walk to the beach and minutes from downtown Milton where you can enjoy the conveniences of grocery, dining, shops, post office, banks, and more without the beach traffic. Public water and and property has been approved for Mound septic or Peat Bio-Filtration System. All Site work and wetlands delineations have been completed. Contact us today to discuss buildable footprints and building opportunities.
Bay Weekly
The Narrows: Good seafood on the Eastern Shore
After crossing the Bay Bridge en route to Ocean City last week, I stopped at one of my favorite places to eat on the Eastern shore: The Narrows Restaurant in Grasonville. The restaurant features a small, glass-enclosed dining area that is my preferred seating area, especially after dark. The cozy atmosphere at night of white tablecloths, very few tables, and the reflection on the windows of the candles on each table combine to set a romantic scene.
Cape Gazette
Schellville undergoing major expansion
With opening night for Schellville’s Enchanted Winter Celebration about six weeks away, construction workers and decoration designers have been busy for weeks getting the Christmas wonderland ready for its 28-night season. And the 2022 season will bring some major upgrades and additions to the popular holiday destination. The expansion will allow for 30% to 40% more people to attend.
Cape Gazette
When it comes to ‘craft,’ it’s not all about beer
Our Cape Region is home to a significant number of small businesses that specialize in unique food products, many of which are not available anywhere else. We have craft breweries, of course. And craft distilleries. Even a couple of craft wineries. Take a closer look at Milton, and you’ll find Krista Scudlark’s Backyard Jams & Jellies. We’ve even got craft hot sauces like Rick Ewing’s Eagle Wingz, Chef Mark Schaeffer’s Murder Sauce and Travis Bowers’ Tatanka Sauce.
WMDT.com
Del. horse rescue hosting annual Chicken BBQ fundraiser
LAUREL, Del. – A non-profit horse rescue in Laurel is hosting their biggest annual fundraiser event on Saturday – a chicken BBQ event. Changing Fates Equine Rescue of Delaware has been rescuing horses for over 20 years. They rescue, rehabilitate, and re-home abused and neglected horses. The cost of care for each horse is over $300 a month, and the rescue center currently houses 13 horses.
Cape Gazette
Spontaneous Watercolor Painting classes set Oct. 18-19
Milton Arts Guild will encourage painters to let their imaginations speak through its new two-part class on Spontaneous Watercolor Painting, taught by local award-winning watercolorist Gerilyn Gaskill. Class sessions will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 18 and 19. Students will see the changes...
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Food, Wine and Music Festival draws large crowd
The remnants of Hurricane Ian might have been blowing outside Oct. 1, but that didn’t stop hundreds of guests from enjoying the seventh annual Southern Delaware Wine, Food and Music Festival. The event featured food from dozens of restaurants, roughly 80 craft beers and cocktails, bands, a wine wall,...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – October 7, 2022
This postcard image (circa 1909) shows an Ocean City in the time before paved streets and traffic jams. Photographed from the old water tower on Somerset Street the view looks east across Baltimore Avenue toward the ocean. The tall brick chimney in the foreground was part of the town’s electric...
Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on Delmarva
If you live on the Eastern Shore, you know just how central fried chicken is to the area's food culture. Around here, fried chicken ranks just as high as steamed Blue crabs, and you will often find them served together during the summer. While crabs are a little bit more of a treat, fried chicken is a regular dietary staple for Delmarva residents. Here's where you can get your fill of the crispiest, juiciest chicken this area has to offer.
talbotspy.org
ShoreRivers Hosts Inaugural Riverboat Rendezvous and Race!
Join ShoreRivers on Saturday, November 5, for its inaugural Riverboat Rendezvous and Race, an on-the-water party and friendly competition hosted aboard the Choptank Riverboat Company’s turn-of-the-century paddle wheelers in Hurlock, MD. Tickets to attend this one-of-a-kind event are limited, so visit shorerivers.org/events to get yours today. This nautical adventure...
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING~3418 MCCOLLEY RD~MILFORD
3418 McColley Road, Milford, DE 19963 ~ Peace and solitude awaits you on this 1.6 acre property that's surrounded by farmland preservation. This chic farmhouse style home has beautifully exposed beams, stone fireplace, wrap around porch, large kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space! Next to the kitchen you can enjoy a large living room with beautiful views looking out into the fields with so much natural light. Primary bedroom is spacious with large primary bath and walk in closets! Step outside this home to a oversized 2 car garage perfect for large vehicles! Enjoy walks on Slaughter Beach and kayaking, paddle boarding and more through the Prime Hook Wildlife Refuge all within 4 miles to a public boat ramp that allows access to the Delaware Bay within 2 minutes drive from the home. Contact us today to schedule your private tour!
