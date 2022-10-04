Read full article on original website
A Vintage Fall Dessert: Oatmeal Cream Pies
This recipe is an autumn riff on traditional whoopie pies. In place of the cake-like outer layer, it uses crisp oatmeal cookies to balance the creamy ginger filling. While I usually like my whoopie pies soft, the crunchy contrast was a welcome change. The mix of cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger also gave the cookies a warm spicy taste that made me think of fall.
Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats With Brown Butter
If ever there were a case of personality over looks, these rice crispy treats would be it. Seemingly ordinary, the visuals completely belie the fact that the bars are awash in flavor—sweet, salty, toasty, malty, nutty—far removed from any packaged version or childhood memory. A few spoons of...
Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
Creamy spinach dip is an easy appetizer welcome at any party. Here's the ultimate recipe.
Hot spinach dip is the quintessential crowd-pleasing appetizer. It’s warm, creamy, cheesy, and adored by everyone. This recipe is no different, and thanks to my tips and tricks below, it’s easy to prepare, prep-ahead friendly and the most delicious version you will ever eat. Boasting three types of...
Apple Pie Skillet Cake
If you bake one dessert this fall make it this apple pie skillet cake. Pantry ingredients, plus a handful of apples, guarantee this easy dessert will come together quickly, which is a good thing because you'll want to make it on the regular. To start, cook down the apples with brown sugar and cinnamon. This not only infuses them with flavor, but also ensures extra moisture is released before the syrupy apples get folded into the simple batter. Honeycrisp apples are our go-to for their crisp texture that holds up in baked goods, but Gala, Jonagold, Braeburn, and Pink Lady are excellent stand-ins that will also retain their shape. Scoops of vanilla or caramel ice cream on top of this skillet cake are not required, but highly recommended.
REESE’S DESSERT CHEESE BALL
Reese’s Dessert Cheese Ball is a festive peanut butter cheese ball topped with Reese’s Pieces! It’s perfect for parties & delicious served with pretzels, apples, or Nilla Wafers. This cheese ball recipe is made with only 6 ingredients and is a delicious easy appetizer! This cream cheese...
Shop platform shoes from Dr. Martens, Teva, Sam Edelman and Vans to elevate your fall style
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Fall is in full swing, and as the air gets chilly and pumpkin-flavored everything hits the stores, it might be time to update your shoe wardrobe. Contrary to popular belief, fall isn’t just for boots (though we love a full-drama, thigh-high boot moment as much as the next person). A pair of platform shoes is a versatile statement piece for any closet. Black platform boots might add drama to your look, while chunky Mary Janes can compliment just about any combination of outfits in your capsule wardrobe. For a more relaxed look, platform sneakers can keep things casual while still feeling autumnal.
Apple Dumplings With Bourbon-Caramel Sauce
You've made apple pie, you're sick of apple cakes, but you still want to make a delicious apple dessert that uses the best of the fall apples. Our solution? Apple Dumplings. This easy baked apple dessert starts with store-bought pie dough, and with a bit of pinching makes juicy old-fashioned apple dumplings with a new school twist: Bourbon-Caramel Sauce. The bourbon adds hints of vanilla to the sweet and slightly bitter caramel sauce. These dumplings are best served hot out of the oven with a cold scoop of vanilla ice cream, but even eaten on their own, they're a gooey, warm bundle of fall that isn't just another pie.
Need a spooky season read? 10 new horror books to get into the Halloween spirit
Sure, you can watch a scary movie or a spooky TV show. But when it comes to Halloween, there’s something special about curling up with a freaky good book, poring over an author’s chilling prose and having your imagination scare the ever-lovin’ pants off you. Along with...
Chocolate Cheesecake Mousse with Raspberries
A creamy, chocolatey dessert is always a good idea – just like this delicious chocolate cheesecake mousse with raspberries with a great texture and tartness. It is an elegant and very simple treat that you can have as a dessert or even as an energetic breakfast. Here is the recipe:
Musings: She bought her parents dinner … and pie
I don’t usually speak to people who are sitting near me in a restaurant, but this time I just couldn’t help myself. It was the sweetest thing. A couple, I’d guess in their early 50s, and their teenaged son, came in with an older couple. They were just going out to dinner, but I watched them intently.
Felonious Floats and Pumpkin Cakes: Check Out These Recipes From ‘The Unofficial Universal Theme Parks Cookbook’
You don’t have to go all the way to Honeydukes to enjoy a good Pumpkin Cake—Ashley Craft’s latest cookbook has you covered.
Hillbilly chocolate chip brownie cake
Do you think it's a brownie or a cake? This brownie cake is not meant to be frosted or decorated, but it is truly delectable and gooey delicious without any of that. It can almost be described as an upside down cake that makes its own thick chocolate sauce. The cake doesn't require any eggs. I do use butter, but the butter can be substituted with shortening if that's what you prefer.
Chocolate Irish Cream Tortini
These chocolate Irish cream tortini are so rich, moist, creamy and very chocolatey! So, if you like chocolate then this dessert is must-make! Plus, it is very simple and easy to prepare. Goes perfectly with a cup of coffee, tea, and ice-tea. Here is the recipe:. Servings 9. Ingredients:. For...
