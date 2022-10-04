Since March 2020, I've reported on the impact of COVID-19 in Colorado from practically every angle but one — the experience of actually contracting the disease. I was able to scratch that one off my list on October 2, when I tested positive, four days after my wife. She doesn't know for certain how she caught the virus — perhaps at a family gathering with an out-of-town guest whose case was confirmed on the same day as hers, or maybe at the school where she serves as principal, whose adherence to safety protocols prevented it from ending up on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's outbreaks list. And since the CDPHE is no longer publicly posting about outbreaks at schools, that record remains unblemished.

