Westword
Are These the Ten Coolest Things Made in Colorado?
The Colorado Chamber of Commerce has announced the ten finalists in the Coolest Things Made in Colorado contest; they range from bionic fingers to a device that prevents sheets from wadding up in the wash. Wad-Free for Bed Sheets by Brayniacs LLC is one of the Colorado creations that Westword...
Westword
Worst Colorado Places for Drivers Who Won't Stay in Their Lane
"Stay in your lane" is a phrase frequently used when people drift from what they do best. But failing to remain between the lines on roadways can have tragic consequences, as seen in the growing death toll on Colorado roadways. According to the Colorado State Patrol, fatalities caused by lane...
Westword
Colorado Considering Expiration Dates for Retail Marijuana
Colorado marijuana regulators are strongly considering an expiration date for dispensary products in their upcoming revision of the state's rules. Marijuana vape cartridges sold in Colorado had to include expiration dates on their products as of this year, but there are no such requirements for flower, concentrate and edibles. According to the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division and the Colorado Attorney General's Office, however, this has resulted in a growing number of cases involving potentially adverse health effects for consumers.
Westword
Cat Fight: Governor's Race Devolves Into a Real Hissing Match
Forget rising prices and rising crime. Heidi Ganahl, Colorado's Republican candidate running against incumbent Jared Polis, has decided to sink her claws into a real issue: kids dressing up and identifying as cats. "Not many people know that we have furries in Colorado schools. Have you heard about this, Jimmy?"...
Westword
Ask a Stoner: If Marijuana Sales Are Down, How Are New Dispensaries Opening?
Dear Stoner: If marijuana sales are so bad and businesses are struggling so much, then why are new dispensaries opening all the time?. Dear Carl: Two things can be true at the same time. Marijuana sales are bad, but business owners still believe in the power of pot. Dispensary revenue is down across Colorado, thanks to fewer out-of-state customers and a year-long drop in wholesale prices. This has pushed a handful of dispensaries to sell, close up shop or, in more than one case, get shut down because of failure to pay sales taxes. At the same time, dispensaries still present lucrative opportunities for investors with deeper pockets than mom-and-pop operations trying to pay bills week to week.
Westword
Colorado Coalition for the Homeless Wants to Build Eight Stories of Housing by I-25
The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless wants to transform the La Quinta Inn off Interstate 25 northwest of downtown into at least eight stories of affordable and supportive housing. "Our hope is to build up to 200 units of affordable and supportive housing. Whether we do that in phases or...
Westword
Colorado Coalition for the Homeless Dedicates Recuperative Care Center
The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless just unveiled one of its most innovative projects to date: the Stout Street Recuperative Care Center. "We've all heard horror stories of people being discharged in hospital garb to bus stops, to park benches, to shelters and day centers that were not equipped to serve them, without the resources they needed to follow up on their care. Too many people were re-hospitalized or worse," John Parvensky, the longtime CEO and president of the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, said at the October 6 dedication of the new center.
Westword
Welcome Me to the COVID Club
Since March 2020, I've reported on the impact of COVID-19 in Colorado from practically every angle but one — the experience of actually contracting the disease. I was able to scratch that one off my list on October 2, when I tested positive, four days after my wife. She doesn't know for certain how she caught the virus — perhaps at a family gathering with an out-of-town guest whose case was confirmed on the same day as hers, or maybe at the school where she serves as principal, whose adherence to safety protocols prevented it from ending up on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's outbreaks list. And since the CDPHE is no longer publicly posting about outbreaks at schools, that record remains unblemished.
