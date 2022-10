We've almost hit the end of the line for "Cake" cannabis strains, thank God, and one of the best was saved for last. Growers have been able to mimic aromatic slivers of the sweet, doughy fumes wafting out of Betty Crocker bags for a decade, but never named a strain "Cake Mix" until the concept was well beyond overkill. Several popular Colorado cannabis brands have bought in now, however, and it's time to see if the strain lives up to the moniker.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO